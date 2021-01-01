Really hope that we've got someone lined up to replace Henderson with a deal that can be enacted quickly. Having deals drag on all summer for midfielders would be less than ideal



Yeah... I think its gotten a bit grim with these 2 expected departures. I think we'd all have been fine had this happened earlier in the window but it does seem like this was not the plan. Our previous situation was thiago, hendo and fab having 1, 2 and 3 years left on their deals. We expected one to go now and the other two within the next two years. Now we are in a state where we'd have lost all 3 by next summer. Since we dont expect Thiago to play week in week out, what we are looking at is a brand new midfield in its entirety. Hopefully Jones' injury issues are now behind him because this is perfectly set up for him to now own that position week in week out as the longest serving midfielder even at just 22 years of age. We have 0 midfielders in the ages between 25 and 32 which are the peak years for midfielders. I expect us to get 2 more midfielders who have played around a 150 senior games at a good level and not a couple 19-20 year olds who have had 1 season as a professional. That just wont work.This is why I think Thuram, Kone, Lavia etc. are not the main targets anymore. They could potentially be the 2nd of the two where we have some allowance for them to get up to speed but we need one who is a bit more seasoned and has played week in week out for 2-3 full seasons.So far there's not been one name that's popped up where you can absolutely see how he ticks all the boxes like with Macallister and Szoboszlai. I am hoping for another couple lightning deals, the first of which should hopefully happen by the weekend.