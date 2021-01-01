« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27520 on: Today at 04:20:29 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:17:28 am
Its 6 isnt it?
If you include Trent.
Its Trent, Szobo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Jones and Thiago.

I know well only get half a season out of Thiago but hes still a midfielder.
Also, Elliott made 15 appearances in central midfield last season.
Would just say right now
It is Mac Allister, Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones and Szoboszlai.
With Clark probably able for around 500ish minutes there also.
Add one more it 7 total. Trent inverting and Gakpo probablyy also likely considered for a MFer too possible but not 100%.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27521 on: Today at 04:38:24 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:11:14 am
The rate the prices are going up because of Arsenal paying £105m for Rice, at this rate £45m for Lavia is looking like a bargain no way is Rice worth two Lavia's,  Arsenal have fucked the market good and proper,  I think Lavia next to Trent in the box midfield may well work, then we go for Colwill with all we can.   

The money aside for Lavia use on him , the money we get from Fab, Hendo, Phillips etc goes for Colwill, if we get Like a Dacoure or Caciedo that pretty much it no defender i guess we will see.

Lavia in a box with Trent and Colwill and I am happy,  (maybe throw in Pavard for £25m to cover Trent in RB)

Loads of stories in the Italian papers we are going for Chiesa (again they really aint dropping it)

Looks like Palace in for Perr Schurr so thats another one we was looking at maybe gone.

I agree Arsenal set the precedent for these inflated prices but West Ham milked them good and proper. They did it on their terms because they knew Rice wanted to go there. Still doesnt make Rice with £105m. Its crazy.

I dont understand why some people are so down on Lavia ( not you). Southampton fans were the ones that watched him week in and week out (not us) and the last time they spoke so highly of a player was when we were chasing VVD. Surely they must see something that were not seeing.

As for Colwill, we can forget about him mate. Its not happening IMO. Wasnt there a report a couple of days ago that said we tapped him up and Chelsea were threatening to report us?

However, we absolutely need a CB and possibly even a RB if Trent is going to be playing in midfield all season. Someone said it a few pages back ( and Ive said it a few times) but our current CB options do not inspire much confidence in me as I think Matip cannot perform at a level required now. Konate has been plagued by injury problems. And I honestly dont know if Gomez can get back to a top level again. I think we will sign a CB, and it will happen out of the blue from none of them names that have been mentioned.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27522 on: Today at 05:05:29 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:38:24 am
I agree Arsenal set the precedent for these inflated prices but West Ham milked them good and proper. They did it on their terms because they knew Rice wanted to go there. Still doesnt make Rice with £105m. Its crazy.

I dont understand why some people are so down on Lavia ( not you). Southampton fans were the ones that watched him week in and week out (not us) and the last time they spoke so highly of a player was when we were chasing VVD. Surely they must see something that were not seeing.

As for Colwill, we can forget about him mate. Its not happening IMO. Wasnt there a report a couple of days ago that said we tapped him up and Chelsea were threatening to report us?

However, we absolutely need a CB and possibly even a RB if Trent is going to be playing in midfield all season. Someone said it a few pages back ( and Ive said it a few times) but our current CB options do not inspire much confidence in me as I think Matip cannot perform at a level required now. Konate has been plagued by injury problems. And I honestly dont know if Gomez can get back to a top level again. I think we will sign a CB, and it will happen out of the blue from none of them names that have been mentioned.

I think Chelsea coughing up £106.8m for a 5'10 midfielder with one good season in the Primeira Liga under his belt gave West Ham permission to request a similar fee for a homegrown player with 200+ PL matches experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27523 on: Today at 05:25:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:05:29 am
I think Chelsea coughing up £106.8m for a 5'10 midfielder with one good season in the Primeira Liga under his belt gave West Ham permission to request a similar fee for a homegrown player with 200+ PL matches experience.

Which in turn will give Brighton permission to demand 100m for Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27524 on: Today at 05:28:16 am
We need to be pushing the Lavia deal over the line now. By all accounts weve put in a lot of groundwork. Get him in and give him a full preseason.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27525 on: Today at 05:37:55 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:25:29 am
Which in turn will give Brighton permission to demand 100m for Caicedo.
I think it's more of a deterrent though.
They don't want to let him go, but if you really, really want him- cough up so that we can get a suitable replacement + change.
