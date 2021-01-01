The rate the prices are going up because of Arsenal paying £105m for Rice, at this rate £45m for Lavia is looking like a bargain no way is Rice worth two Lavia's, Arsenal have fucked the market good and proper, I think Lavia next to Trent in the box midfield may well work, then we go for Colwill with all we can.



The money aside for Lavia use on him , the money we get from Fab, Hendo, Phillips etc goes for Colwill, if we get Like a Dacoure or Caciedo that pretty much it no defender i guess we will see.



Lavia in a box with Trent and Colwill and I am happy, (maybe throw in Pavard for £25m to cover Trent in RB)



Loads of stories in the Italian papers we are going for Chiesa (again they really aint dropping it)



Looks like Palace in for Perr Schurr so thats another one we was looking at maybe gone.



I agree Arsenal set the precedent for these inflated prices but West Ham milked them good and proper. They did it on their terms because they knew Rice wanted to go there. Still doesnt make Rice with £105m. Its crazy.I dont understand why some people are so down on Lavia ( not you). Southampton fans were the ones that watched him week in and week out (not us) and the last time they spoke so highly of a player was when we were chasing VVD. Surely they must see something that were not seeing.As for Colwill, we can forget about him mate. Its not happening IMO. Wasnt there a report a couple of days ago that said we tapped him up and Chelsea were threatening to report us?However, we absolutely need a CB and possibly even a RB if Trent is going to be playing in midfield all season. Someone said it a few pages back ( and Ive said it a few times) but our current CB options do not inspire much confidence in me as I think Matip cannot perform at a level required now. Konate has been plagued by injury problems. And I honestly dont know if Gomez can get back to a top level again. I think we will sign a CB, and it will happen out of the blue from none of them names that have been mentioned.