« Reply #27480 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
We are selling players with no real plan how to replace them. Hopefully Thiago stays, so we can have at least some experience in midfield...
« Reply #27481 on: Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
We are selling players with no real plan how to replace them. Hopefully Thiago stays, so we can have at least some experience in midfield...

What are you doing?  ???
« Reply #27482 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
As I've become more disillusioned with football, I started looking at the sports that haven't been tainted by financial greed.

So at present it's a toss up between fishing and badger baiting.

Bog snorkelling is your only option.
« Reply #27483 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
We are selling players with no real plan how to replace them. Hopefully Thiago stays, so we can have at least some experience in midfield...

Yeah its a real shame isnt it. Maybe you should go back over your posts about how you were shutting down anyone who would suggest that Thiago Henderson or Fabinho might go this summer.. You were adamant they would all play key parts over the next 2 seasons and leave on free transfers  ::)
« Reply #27484 on: Yesterday at 11:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
Bog snorkelling is your only option.
Do that in my bog and youd need a HAZMAT suit as well.

And an emergency eye was station, just in case.
« Reply #27485 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm
Just goes to prove though what everyone was saying last season - our midfield was the problem. The fact we've happily got rid of everyone without too much of a fuss shows we've clocked their data has fallen off, or we're happy to see the value in selling these older players as they are both on big contracts. At this point I can only see us bringing two midfielders in, which I suspect Lavia has to be one of them with our HG situation. The other - no clue. I reckon it will be completely left field and out of nowhere.

I can hardly see the point in having Lavia and Bajcetic in the same squad, as they are both players who do the same thing and have the same profile - young talents being developed for the future.

To get Lavia, we would have to compromise Bajcetic development.
« Reply #27486 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
What are you doing?  ???
it's quite funny but peter seems to have logged in today, started sucking his thumb, and gone 'neh neh neh na neehhh naaaa its opposites day' - and most of the board replying to him haven't even been able to tell the difference!

i blame the ... - it's too enigmatic for it's own good
« Reply #27487 on: Today at 12:00:11 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:54:18 pm
Do that in my bog and youd need a HAZMAT suit as well.

And an emergency eye was station, just in case.

Is that available on Pay Per View or Only Cans?
« Reply #27488 on: Today at 12:01:25 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:00:11 am
Is that available on Pay Per View or Only Cans?

Poo Per View
« Reply #27489 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
We are selling players with no real plan how to replace them. Hopefully Thiago stays, so we can have at least some experience in midfield...

Disagree. The replacement plan has already happened at some extent. We play in a 4-3-3, so we need around 6 midfielders in the squad. We already have 4 of them:

 Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Curtis Jones and Bajcetic.

If Alexander-Arnold becomes a full-time MF, then it's five. It means after all these departures, the situation is basically: we need to sign a defensive midfielder with experience to replace Fabinho. Then a right back.

Ideally, we also need a LCB to become the process of Van Dijk's replacement, as he is going to his 4th year of contract in a 5 year deal and will surely have a big proposal from Saudi Arabia next season.

So that's the scenario right now. We need one, maybe two signings in the midfield. That's why they are selling all these players.
« Reply #27490 on: Today at 12:04:29 am »
« Reply #27491 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
« Reply #27492 on: Today at 12:07:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:00:37 pm
I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast.
Wait, you eat pieces of shit?
« Reply #27493 on: Today at 12:15:01 am »
Losing almost our entire midfield in one summer isn't ideal, but then neither is going into next summer with three midfielders on big contracts and in a steep physical decline. At least now we get to save their wages and hopefully plant the seeds of that next great midfield.

I'm on the fence about how many more midfielders we need, Ideally one quality 6 for sure, then maybe someone who can be backup to Dom which would leave us with two options for each position.
« Reply #27494 on: Today at 12:20:23 am »
There's obviously an opportunity to offload for decent prices this summer so we're taking it.   

We absolutely need a top level 6 and a RB if TAA is moving into midfield though.
« Reply #27495 on: Today at 12:24:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
Fordy?
Fordy is opening a bottle of champagne he's had since 2011.
« Reply #27496 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
If we get a RB and Trent goes to midfield then we will be basically plaing him as the 6   

              Allison

RB  - Konate  - VVD  - Robbo /CB+LB
               Trent
  Szobo              Mac

Salah     Nunez      Diaz


If we get a six :

             Allison

 Konate   VVD    Robbo/CB 

    Trent    Lavia/whoever

      Szobo       Mac

Salah     Nunez      Diaz

We will have to know what formation Klopp wants to play  I think Lavia would be ok with Trent next to him

« Reply #27497 on: Today at 12:37:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
What are you doing?  ???
Don't be too hard on him, he has been insisting we needed only one midfielder and then insisted we would never sell the old guard. He has been wrong a lot hence the ranting
« Reply #27498 on: Today at 12:38:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm
it's quite funny but peter seems to have logged in today, started sucking his thumb, and gone 'neh neh neh na neehhh naaaa its opposites day' - and most of the board replying to him haven't even been able to tell the difference!

i blame the ... - it's too enigmatic for it's own good
To be fair given how he has been saying and thinking we should keep Hendo and Fab it would track if he was disappointed by selling them.
« Reply #27499 on: Today at 12:44:36 am »
Good post @Lubeh. I think it will be the latter, and I would imagine Lavia would be fine next to Trent.

If we get someone better, I won't complain, but I think Lavia is better than most I've read on here. There's some inexperience, but that will come. If he's having a mare of a time adjusting, which I don't see, we could also play Thiago, Mac or Jones there, to help bring him through.
« Reply #27500 on: Today at 12:51:26 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:15:01 am
Losing almost our entire midfield in one summer isn't ideal, but then neither is going into next summer with three midfielders on big contracts and in a steep physical decline. At least now we get to save their wages and hopefully plant the seeds of that next great midfield.

I'm on the fence about how many more midfielders we need, Ideally one quality 6 for sure, then maybe someone who can be backup to Dom which would leave us with two options for each position.

I think you saw how thin our midfield options were today - Elliott and Jones not with the group and we could only name two senior midfielders in the entire squad, and had to resort to playing Tsimikas there.

I think from a squad planning perspective we need to pretend Thiago doesn't exist - he's never fit and he'll be gone in a year anyway, so worst case scenario we possibly carry one player too many for a year. That means we have 5 midfielders - Bajcetic by the looks of it won't be fit tor the start of the season and his injury seems like one of those growth-related niggly injuries that mean we're going to have to carefully manage his minutes. Ok down to 4 - do Jones and Elliott have the experience to be relied upon for an entire season, starting consistently? Probably not yet (although for me Jones starts against Chelsea on merit).

I think we definitely need two really and I'm quite conflicted - I've come around a lot to the idea of Lavia but a midfield group containing him, Bajcetic, Elliott and Jones is enormously green. I think we need at least one more player who's played a decent amount of top level football.
« Reply #27501 on: Today at 12:56:41 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm
Not sure any reliable journos have mentioned him but he'd be a really good addition IMO. He'd be underwhelming for some, but as you say he's fantastic defensively and relatively versatile. Only 24. Premier League experience. He's not the biggest which perhaps is a downside as many think we need someone bigger for the 6 position, but we could do a lot worse.

Yeah he wouldn't be an exciting signing necessarily, but probably one of the more sensible options out there as a short- to medium-term solution to a very immediate problem.
« Reply #27502 on: Today at 12:57:55 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Yeah its a real shame isnt it. Maybe you should go back over your posts about how you were shutting down anyone who would suggest that Thiago Henderson or Fabinho might go this summer.. You were adamant they would all play key parts over the next 2 seasons and leave on free transfers  ::)

Why are you surprised that Mac Red was wrong.....again? :D
« Reply #27503 on: Today at 01:06:39 am »
We should get that Bajectic. He looks like he could be pretty good.
« Reply #27504 on: Today at 01:26:47 am »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm
Why are clubs being quite generous in letting players go there? Didn't Madrid have the option to trigger an extension for Benzema but let him go?

Henderson, Mahrez, Savic all gone/going for relatively reasonable deals. Maybe clubs just accept the fact this is life changing money and won't stand in their way.

Seems obvious why clubs are not standing in the way of players, so far it has mostly just been aging, but well-known, names going over there and the clubs are fine with clearing out some of their contracts that are looking less like value for money without a player either being effectively paid to leave or leaving on a free.

« Reply #27505 on: Today at 01:29:12 am »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 12:20:23 am
There's obviously an opportunity to offload for decent prices this summer so we're taking it.   

We absolutely need a top level 6 and a RB if TAA is moving into midfield though.

Bradley is the right back back-up, and he is going to save us a shitload of money. Gomez can play there in a pinch. Much better use of our limited funds is on the CBs.
« Reply #27506 on: Today at 01:41:38 am »
The Saudi salary offers are a fucking disease......

Mitrovic is saying he'll never play for Fulham again because they turned down 2 bids for him from
Al-Hilal.

« Reply #27507 on: Today at 01:41:52 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:29:12 am
Bradley is the right back back-up, and he is going to save us a shitload of money. Gomez can play there in a pinch. Much better use of our limited funds is on the CBs.
Agree with this although not sure Bradley will be trusted. Sell the two who look like they are going and buy a 6 probably Lavia since weve been linked before we knew about others leaving. Then a centre back which should add more to the team than two mids or a mid and a right back.

Not convinced we will do that though. I do see us getting a 6 but I think that might be that.
« Reply #27508 on: Today at 01:53:09 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
What are you doing?  ???

Hes trying a different angle to get attention.
« Reply #27509 on: Today at 02:00:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:38 am
The Saudi salary offers are a fucking disease......

Mitrovic is saying he'll never play for Fulham again because they turned down 2 bids for him from
Al-Hilal.

No, he's saying he will never play for Fulham again because they priced him out to the saudis. Something like give me 50-60 mi pounds and he can go. He didn't liked it, because he wanted the club to say he was inegotiable.
« Reply #27510 on: Today at 02:03:26 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:27:28 am
If we get a RB and Trent goes to midfield then we will be basically plaing him as the 6   

              Allison

RB  - Konate  - VVD  - Robbo /CB+LB
               Trent
  Szobo              Mac

Salah     Nunez      Diaz


If we get a six :

             Allison

 Konate   VVD    Robbo/CB 

    Trent    Lavia/whoever

      Szobo       Mac

Salah     Nunez      Diaz

We will have to know what formation Klopp wants to play  I think Lavia would be ok with Trent next to him

I would never trust TAA as the single 6. He doesn't know how to perform the role, but the most important thing is that he's a bad defender. He often takes too long to look at the spaces or doesn't at all (Vide the amount of goals that we take on crosses to his side, like the one in UCL final).
« Reply #27511 on: Today at 02:15:15 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:41:52 am
Agree with this although not sure Bradley will be trusted. Sell the two who look like they are going and buy a 6 probably Lavia since weve been linked before we knew about others leaving. Then a centre back which should add more to the team than two mids or a mid and a right back.

Not convinced we will do that though. I do see us getting a 6 but I think that might be that.
I was very impressed with how well he played under pressure and on the half turn. Idk if he ready yet 100% but he looks good enough to be  squad player at some point if not this season.
« Reply #27512 on: Today at 02:26:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:38 am
The Saudi salary offers are a fucking disease......

Mitrovic is saying he'll never play for Fulham again because they turned down 2 bids for him from
Al-Hilal.



But players around Europe do this when big premiership clubs come calling and offer to more than double their salary. We are just not at the top of the food chain anymore
« Reply #27513 on: Today at 02:40:02 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:26:00 am
But players around Europe do this when big premiership clubs come calling and offer to more than double their salary. We are just not at the top of the food chain anymore

I agree but I'm not sure why players and the Saudi League seem to think that because they can pay huge wages they shouldn't pay big fees. Mitrovic is their one good striker, focal point of the attack and due to his own stupidity got banned for 8 games, all the while Fulham stick by him. I can understand that in the current climate, 60 million is not too crazy given they'd have to pay that to get an equivalent replacement or be left with a worse squad.

Players are getting tapped up by Saudi clubs (which isn't actually my issue, everyone does it) with offers of huge cash sums which turns the players heads and makes them act up, all the while forgetting the already huge contract they are on with the current club. At least when players move from the European leagues to the Premier League, the Prem clubs pay a huge fee to make everyone benefit.
« Reply #27514 on: Today at 03:02:06 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 02:40:02 am
I agree but I'm not sure why players and the Saudi League seem to think that because they can pay huge wages they shouldn't pay big fees. Mitrovic is their one good striker, focal point of the attack and due to his own stupidity got banned for 8 games, all the while Fulham stick by him. I can understand that in the current climate, 60 million is not too crazy given they'd have to pay that to get an equivalent replacement or be left with a worse squad.

Players are getting tapped up by Saudi clubs (which isn't actually my issue, everyone does it) with offers of huge cash sums which turns the players heads and makes them act up, all the while forgetting the already huge contract they are on with the current club. At least when players move from the European leagues to the Premier League, the Prem clubs pay a huge fee to make everyone benefit.
I agree that if a club decides to sell then they should get full value. £50m+ for Mitrovic is not unreasonable given they have to replace him. My initial response was regarding players causing because their club has denied them a big salary move.
« Reply #27515 on: Today at 03:15:22 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:26:00 am
But players around Europe do this when big premiership clubs come calling and offer to more than double their salary. We are just not at the top of the food chain anymore

It's took decades for us to get to this position though, and we've fairly competed with the other top leagues and we've just come out on top with the best "product" if you like, they are doing all this to sporstwash their reputation on the world, its disgusting
« Reply #27516 on: Today at 03:16:12 am »
If Lavia and Doucoure are being priced around 60-70 million you may as well try and sign Caicedo shouldn't you?  Swoop in on Caicedo and sign a defender that can cover cb and rb.  Ideally you'd want more cover in cm and lcb but getting a top quality cdm makes up for that i think.
« Reply #27517 on: Today at 03:32:35 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:15:22 am
It's taken decades for us to get to this position though, and we've fairly competed with the other top leagues and we've just come out on top with the best "product" if you like, they are doing all this to sporstwash their reputation on the world, it's disgusting
It's unfair when you look at it from the viewpoint of capitalism but that's not the only economic system in the world. I don't think Saudis really care about their reputation, they are a big tourist destination already, and adding boxing, golf, and now football enhances that.
« Reply #27518 on: Today at 04:11:14 am »
The rate the prices are going up because of Arsenal paying £105m for Rice, at this rate £45m for Lavia is looking like a bargain no way is Rice worth two Lavia's,  Arsenal have fucked the market good and proper,  I think Lavia next to Trent in the box midfield may well work, then we go for Colwill with all we can.   

The money aside for Lavia use on him , the money we get from Fab, Hendo, Phillips etc goes for Colwill, if we get Like a Dacoure or Caciedo that pretty much it no defender i guess we will see.

Lavia in a box with Trent and Colwill and I am happy,  (maybe throw in Pavard for £25m to cover Trent in RB)

Loads of stories in the Italian papers we are going for Chiesa (again they really aint dropping it)

Looks like Palace in for Perr Schurr so thats another one we was looking at maybe gone.
« Reply #27519 on: Today at 04:17:28 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:01:52 am
Disagree. The replacement plan has already happened at some extent. We play in a 4-3-3, so we need around 6 midfielders in the squad. We already have 4 of them:

 Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Curtis Jones and Bajcetic.

If Alexander-Arnold becomes a full-time MF, then it's five. It means after all these departures, the situation is basically: we need to sign a defensive midfielder with experience to replace Fabinho. Then a right back.

Ideally, we also need a LCB to become the process of Van Dijk's replacement, as he is going to his 4th year of contract in a 5 year deal and will surely have a big proposal from Saudi Arabia next season.

So that's the scenario right now. We need one, maybe two signings in the midfield. That's why they are selling all these players.

Its 6 isnt it?
If you include Trent.
Its Trent, Szobo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Jones and Thiago.

I know well only get half a season out of Thiago but hes still a midfielder.
Also, Elliott made 15 appearances in central midfield last season.
