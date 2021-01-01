The rate the prices are going up because of Arsenal paying £105m for Rice, at this rate £45m for Lavia is looking like a bargain no way is Rice worth two Lavia's, Arsenal have fucked the market good and proper, I think Lavia next to Trent in the box midfield may well work, then we go for Colwill with all we can.
The money aside for Lavia use on him , the money we get from Fab, Hendo, Phillips etc goes for Colwill, if we get Like a Dacoure or Caciedo that pretty much it no defender i guess we will see.
Lavia in a box with Trent and Colwill and I am happy, (maybe throw in Pavard for £25m to cover Trent in RB)
Loads of stories in the Italian papers we are going for Chiesa (again they really aint dropping it)
Looks like Palace in for Perr Schurr so thats another one we was looking at maybe gone.