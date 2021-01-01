Losing almost our entire midfield in one summer isn't ideal, but then neither is going into next summer with three midfielders on big contracts and in a steep physical decline. At least now we get to save their wages and hopefully plant the seeds of that next great midfield.



I'm on the fence about how many more midfielders we need, Ideally one quality 6 for sure, then maybe someone who can be backup to Dom which would leave us with two options for each position.



I think you saw how thin our midfield options were today - Elliott and Jones not with the group and we could only name two senior midfielders in the entire squad, and had to resort to playing Tsimikas there.I think from a squad planning perspective we need to pretend Thiago doesn't exist - he's never fit and he'll be gone in a year anyway, so worst case scenario we possibly carry one player too many for a year. That means we have 5 midfielders - Bajcetic by the looks of it won't be fit tor the start of the season and his injury seems like one of those growth-related niggly injuries that mean we're going to have to carefully manage his minutes. Ok down to 4 - do Jones and Elliott have the experience to be relied upon for an entire season, starting consistently? Probably not yet (although for me Jones starts against Chelsea on merit).I think we definitely need two really and I'm quite conflicted - I've come around a lot to the idea of Lavia but a midfield group containing him, Bajcetic, Elliott and Jones is enormously green. I think we need at least one more player who's played a decent amount of top level football.