LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:34:54 pm
Gerrard has done us a massive favour in reality. Henderson isnt up to it anymore but hes club captain and Klopp is loyal. This way we get his wages off our books (2 more years of this Henderson on £10 million a year?) and a transfer fee to help the midfield rebuild. Dont know what Gerrard is intending by it but if its to screw us up hes not done a very good job.

Lets agree to disagree on that one then  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
All in for Florentino Luis IMO. Benfica will rinse us, though hell be on half the wages of Henderson and Milner, plus we fluked upon the best part of an extra 60m to put towards him. Wouldnt mind Adams as a squad utility player who can also play RB if required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
the fees for every player sold to Saudi teams are all known bar the fucking Chelsea players and i think they sold 3-4 players already. There has to be some shady shit behind the curtains.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:39:59 pm
Gerrard can do no wrong to some, despite his role in pushing out Benitez for Hodgson, trying to leave twice and now chasing the money in Saudi.  But that's another discussion.

He has a lot in common with Benitez in that sense, Benitez went to manage our main rivals, and managed in China, yet not a peep.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
also how ugly and amateur is their kits ffs?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:38:33 pm
I'd like to think there's enough respect there for Gerrard to have had the conversation with Klopp about Henderson a long time ago. I'm convinced that when Gerrard said he wasn't taking the role there "as things stand" a month or so before taking it, this transfer was key to that. I very much doubt this has been sprung on Jurgen

We'll probably never find out, but I'd very much doubt Jurgen would want to lose so much experience in one window as he has this.

I think the 'as things stand' comment was more about making him the fourth highest paid manager in World football personally
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:46:27 pm
He has a lot in common with Benitez in that sense, Benitez went to manage our main rivals, and managed in China, yet not a peep.
Rafa's been over the hill for a decade, he's taken whatever jobs he can get his hands on, I don't think anyone can blame him for that. Stevie doesn't even have a legitimate managerial career yet and he's in Saudi, he's a joke and should never be taken seriously again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:46:27 pm
He has a lot in common with Benitez in that sense, Benitez went to manage our main rivals, and managed in China, yet not a peep.

Haven't seen you mention this for a whole day :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We must have something lined up but probably have to pay over the odds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:49:38 pm
Haven't seen you mention this for a whole day :P

 ;D

Hes like a dog with a bone.

Maybe Mr High will educate us on the human rights abuses of China at that time, and their stance on women and LGBTQ at that time - Im sure it isnt good in a lot of cases - but this is the thing - people are uneducated (I know I am), so they need educating. As hes so keen on trotting this argument all the time (and we know why) - maybe a better way would be to say at the time when Rafa went to China - WHAT the issues where that we should have been discussing? Cos I honestly have no idea, thinking back to then, I can barely remember what the deal was. It may make me seen ignorant, and I admit it - when it comes to China I am - and more so back then!

Thing is - there is none of that here, is there really a football fan on this forum, that can honestly say they dont have an idea of what is going on in Saudi, and that they are doing this for one reason and one reason only - to sportswash? But if there are - then educate them, thats the only way they learn.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
60M Lavia?
70M Doucoure?

I'm choking on these prices!

At that point it would be more satisfying to conclude a quick 100M deal for Caicedo, with the influx of cash we have, and leave Chelsea fuming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Everyones full of shit, you just have to remember how much shit you can take.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:55:45 pm
Everyones full of shit, you just have to remember how much shit you can take.

I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Rafa didn't go directly to China or try to start signing our players. It's part of why people are angrier with Hendo than Gerrard or Fowler.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:00:37 pm
I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast.

Didnt you used to be called Shooter on here?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Fuck it hes not a defensive midfielder off the bat but he has played that position, barella apparently £77mil will do the job to get him, him in that midfield with Dom and Mcallister would be as good a midfielder as any.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Anyway, we could do with another midfielder but defence looks to me like the area that needs strengthening the most. Van Dijk is still good but past his peak, Konate is injury prone, Gomez has looked a shadow of himself for a while and Matip expires in a year. Bradley looked decent today though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:06:51 pm
Matip expires in a year.

Poor guy, I hope someone's told his family.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:54:54 pm
;D

Hes like a dog with a bone.

Maybe Mr High will educate us on the human rights abuses of China at that time, and their stance on women and LGBTQ at that time - Im sure it isnt good in a lot of cases - but this is the thing - people are uneducated (I know I am), so they need educating. As hes so keen on trotting this argument all the time (and we know why) - maybe a better way would be to say at the time when Rafa went to China - WHAT the issues where that we should have been discussing? Cos I honestly have no idea, thinking back to then, I can barely remember what the deal was. It may make me seen ignorant, and I admit it - when it comes to China I am - and more so back then!

Thing is - there is none of that here, is there really a football fan on this forum, that can honestly say they dont have an idea of what is going on in Saudi, and that they are doing this for one reason and one reason only - to sportswash? But if there are - then educate them, thats the only way they learn.

The same energy you put into making sarcy posts, you can put in to making a quick google search.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjiang_internment_camps
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
A Clown walks into an LFC forum an throws a hand Grenade
Everyone laughs
But that wasnt no Circus Clown and that grenade aint filled with no confetti
Now everyones dead

The End
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:09:24 pm
A Clown walks into an LFC forum an throws a hand Grenade
Everyone laughs
But that wasnt no Circus Clown and that grenade aint filled with no confetti
Now everyones dead

The End

Fordy?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We can make a success out of this we really can. I think the club were making plans for a 3rd midfielder anyway and had ideas to manage the minutes of Henderson and Fabinho. With that in mind I honestly think the club are a bit excited to fix two problems that they were expecting to carry forward in a short space of time. They'll probably push on with the 3rd midfielder and now be looking for one more who can do a bit of 6 as well as a bit of 8.

The idea that the options might be too young or not yet top tier will be seen as much better problems that having two influential players on big wages slowing down and feeling unhappy with thier game time. Two younger players ready to step up with hunger and optimism but need development will be a nicer challenge for Klopp to deal with really.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:16:10 pm
Been learning Arabic already have they.

Not Arabic, nor for that matter Mackem, thats faux-Geordie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Definitely need to get the defensive midfielder in sharpish if we want to integrate them in for the start of the season. Theyll have quite a bit to learn with the way we set up so cant just stick someone in there without giving them sufficient time to adjust. Just trying to think who the short term option might be in the current squad if a new signing drags on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:17:50 pm
Definitely need to get the defensive midfielder in sharpish if we want to integrate them in for the start of the season. Theyll have quite a bit to learn with the way we set up so cant just stick someone in there without giving them sufficient time to adjust. Just trying to think who the short term option might be in the current squad if a new signing drags on.

In theory, the only players in the squad who can do the CDM role are Thiago and Bajcetic. These would be the short term options. If they weren't available, I guess Klopp would just thrown Joe Gomez there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Just goes to prove though what everyone was saying last season - our midfield was the problem. The fact we've happily got rid of everyone without too much of a fuss shows we've clocked their data has fallen off, or we're happy to see the value in selling these older players as they are both on big contracts. At this point I can only see us bringing two midfielders in, which I suspect Lavia has to be one of them with our HG situation. The other - no clue. I reckon it will be completely left field and out of nowhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
A few have mentioned him already but is Tyler Adams on the table at all? Defensively outstanding and a reasonable passer. I don't think he's a DM to build a title challenging side around but he might be an option to tide us over until the DM market is a little more sensible. He then becomes a solid squad player who can fill in at RB if needed too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Proper Chuckled there Samantha ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:38:55 pm
Maybe the plane trip the other day was it 2 medicals under the radar Lavia and Thuram?

Hopefully not. We need to sign much better and accomplished players ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:31:41 pm
Good point. But moot at the same time cos Bobby went there as well, he's just never banged the LGBTQ drum like Hendo had

That's the crucial difference between the various moves, the likes of Fab and Firmino have never gone out of their way to speak out on particular issues that run so counter to life in Saudi Arabia, if he hadn't chosen to do so then he wouldn't have got anymore than the basic level of criticism for involving himself in this sportswashing endeavour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:46:27 pm
He has a lot in common with Benitez in that sense, Benitez went to manage our main rivals, and managed in China, yet not a peep.
we get it, you hate rafa!

can you point me to rafa engaging in activism that put him at odds with managing a team owned by the Wanda group? where he's promised to stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone that business systematically targets for persecution?

if you didn't hear a peep of criticism though, that's on you - you obviously weren't discussing it much or listening to other people
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:31:46 pm
Won't Sangare and Lavia do?

Not really. We need much better ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:34:46 pm
Hopefully not. We need to sign much better and accomplished players ...

Namely?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:09:24 pm
A Clown walks into an LFC forum an throws a hand Grenade
Everyone laughs
But that wasnt no Circus Clown and that grenade aint filled with no confetti
Now everyones dead

The End

;D



How many Saudi Arabians does it take to change a light bulb?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:26:26 pm
A few have mentioned him already but is Tyler Adams on the table at all? Defensively outstanding and a reasonable passer. I don't think he's a DM to build a title challenging side around but he might be an option to tide us over until the DM market is a little more sensible. He then becomes a solid squad player who can fill in at RB if needed too.

Not sure any reliable journos have mentioned him but he'd be a really good addition IMO. He'd be underwhelming for some, but as you say he's fantastic defensively and relatively versatile. Only 24. Premier League experience. He's not the biggest which perhaps is a downside as many think we need someone bigger for the 6 position, but we could do a lot worse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:04:21 pm
Fuck it hes not a defensive midfielder off the bat but he has played that position, barella apparently £77mil will do the job to get him, him in that midfield with Dom and Mcallister would be as good a midfielder as any.

Unfortunately, we are not paying £77 million for Barella, even though we should ...
