« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 680 681 682 683 684 [685]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 900160 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27360 on: Today at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:38:01 pm
It's amazing how people just down play the Gerrard stuff despite the fact that he fronting this club. Anyone who thinks Gerrard wouldn't have been on the phone pressing Henderson to accept is just kidding themselves.

Gerrard can do no wrong to some, despite his role in pushing out Benitez for Hodgson, trying to leave twice and now chasing the money in Saudi.  But that's another discussion.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27361 on: Today at 09:40:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:36:19 pm
He co-wrote his autobiography.

Would that be a semi-autobiography?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27362 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm »
I mean, it's fairly obvious that Gerrard would of made a key role in persuading Hendo to join, not that I blame him for it, that's sort of his role.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27363 on: Today at 09:43:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:38:01 pm
It's amazing how people just down play the Gerrard stuff despite the fact that he fronting this club. Anyone who thinks Gerrard wouldn't have been on the phone pressing Henderson to accept is just kidding themselves.

He 100% did, but Gerrard never held himself up as some sort of moral crusader to be fair.  Gerrard is arguably our greatest player, but most reds I know consider him to be a bit of a tit.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,592
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27364 on: Today at 09:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:40:48 pm
Would that be a semi-autobiography?

No idea, I've not seen it. But Dom kind of mentions it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27365 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:20:47 pm
@False9 not a hope Milner was on £60k a week.

Well to be fair to F9 theres a lot of reports saying Milner took a reduced salary for that one year extension. So could have been him being in £60k pw.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27366 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:38:55 pm
Maybe the plane trip the other day was it 2 medicals under the radar Lavia and Thuram?

Yeah makes sense. It's the only possibility really.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,592
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27367 on: Today at 09:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:43:01 pm
He 100% did, but Gerrard never held himself up as some sort of moral crusader to be fair.  Gerrard is arguably our greatest player, but most reds I know consider him to be a bit of a tit.

Yes, I get the moral crusader bit, but people need to realise that Gerrard has a lot of influence behind what's going on there. Henderson has been the main players he has wanted, therefore I don't think it hard to believe that he would do everything he can to make sure he got him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27368 on: Today at 09:47:24 pm »
I'm on board with the Cheick Doucoure option to be honest. 50m tops. These prices are all ridiculous.
Logged
@paulair

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27369 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:45:03 pm
Yes, I get the moral crusader bit, but people need to realise that Gerrard has a lot of influence behind what's going on there. Henderson has been the main players he has wanted, therefore I don't think it hard to believe that he would do everything he can to make sure he got him.

Well of course. Now hes there, hed be bad at his job if he didnt go out and beyond to get the right players and PR people to build whatever theyre trying to do over there.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27370 on: Today at 09:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:57:40 pm
He'll fit in. Ugarte gets into the groove.

Ugarte signed for PSG about 2 weeks ago
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27371 on: Today at 09:49:29 pm »
I thought Cheikh Doucoure played for Nottingham Forest until 6 hrs ago so my knowledge of him is... not so extensive.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27372 on: Today at 09:53:45 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:38:59 pm
Also, Thiago is leaving next season so get bring in the midfielders now.

Thiago might be leaving this season if Barca get thier wish
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,008
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27373 on: Today at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:26:41 pm
Dom King saying Henderson has not made a final decision and will talk it over with his family :D

good grief, he best not back-track now  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27374 on: Today at 09:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:53:45 pm
Thiago might be leaving this season if Barca get thier wish

Barca are so poor they beg to have a pot to piss in.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27375 on: Today at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:26:41 pm
Dom King saying Henderson has not made a final decision and will talk it over with his family :D

What's he been doing this past week if not that?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27376 on: Today at 09:56:52 pm »
Hendo is in Germany, he's going from Germany to Croatia  where Ettifaq are in their camp. He's not talking to his missus as that's been done.  ;D
Logged

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,166
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27377 on: Today at 09:57:06 pm »
Well, bye bye Hendo. You were a loyal servant and great captain. Good luck in your boxing career.
Logged

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27378 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »
Still seeing rumours of Thiago to Turkey.

When I told my kids we should bin off our entire midfield last season I didn't actually mean it.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,592
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27379 on: Today at 09:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Hendo is in Germany, he's going from Germany to Croatia  where Ettifaq are in their camp. He's not talking to his missus as that's been done.  ;D

He's quoted Klopp as saying now is not the time to talk about it, suspecting he's had a conference with some of the jounanlists.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27380 on: Today at 09:59:11 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:43:15 pm
Well to be fair to F9 theres a lot of reports saying Milner took a reduced salary for that one year extension. So could have been him being in £60k pw.

Indeed, I found on the same source that in 2021-22 he was on 140k/week, which makes more sense. In certain ways, the 80k/week he let go went entirely to Salah new 350k/week deal.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27381 on: Today at 09:59:17 pm »
The problem with players from the Prem - notwithstanding a release clause, or contract winding down - is that there is no value. The teams are all relatively rich, so they can set stupid amounts, like Palace putting a 70M price on Doucoure.

At that point I would much rather go higher to try to nab Caicedo from Chelsea's clutches.

If that is not possible, I would be happy with Lavia, and even if Southampton dug their heels in on a 50M fee, I would do it. He is a good player and can be molded by Klopp to become very good. We would probably need another in addition, but Lavia would at least start to make the picture clearer as to who we are going into next season with.

Thiago
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Lavia
Bajcetic
Elliott
Trent*

That's enough, but I do understand the calls for one more.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:45 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,856
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27382 on: Today at 10:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:26:41 pm
Dom King saying Henderson has not made a final decision and will talk it over with his family :D

Hahahahahah it really is all about the PR with this prat
Logged

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
  • Born and Bred
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27383 on: Today at 10:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:41:46 pm
I mean, it's fairly obvious that Gerrard would of made a key role in persuading Hendo to join, not that I blame him for it, that's sort of his role.

I agree Gerrard will have played a key role in convincing Henderson to join.

What I do blame him for is fcuking up Jurgens plans right at the start of pre season, arguably the most important one of his tenure.

Gerrard knows full well what he's doing here, he's been through this scenario multiple times as a player and manager, so will understand full well the importance of Klopp's planning and the impact on the team of losing its captain (alongside all the other MF experience).

I know some will say it's his role (bit like saying its only business when you fcuk someone over), but it just pisses me off a bit given his previously pledged 'undying love' for the club.   
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27384 on: Today at 10:05:52 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:35:04 pm
Haven't read it but can just imagine! Ben Jacobs pretending that Hendo turned down the offer at first, until Gerrard persuaded him is hilarious too. His PR team are so transparent


 :D Yep, gonna get a lot of this. Even if the deal fell through (hopefully not!) we'll get the "oh he never considered it really". Hopefully they at least lay off throwing any shit at Jurgen but it wouldn't surprise me if they do. "He felt forced out by the manager" etc.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27385 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
His Mrs will give less of a fuck about and legacy or moral shit than he would anyway.

Hey pet shal wa gan te sowdy areybeya for 29 million a yeah for 3 yeahs or stay heya foa 5.2m a yeah worra ye rekkan.

Haway Jordan hinny let wa gan.
Logged
@paulair

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27386 on: Today at 10:10:24 pm »
Call marketing
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,866
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27387 on: Today at 10:11:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:38:01 pm
It's amazing how people just down play the Gerrard stuff despite the fact that he fronting this club. Anyone who thinks Gerrard wouldn't have been on the phone pressing Henderson to accept is just kidding themselves.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:39:59 pm
Gerrard can do no wrong to some, despite his role in pushing out Benitez for Hodgson, trying to leave twice and now chasing the money in Saudi.  But that's another discussion.
you guys evidently haven't seen my views on gerrard if thats the conclusion you reached from my message!

i just think it's hilarious PR from Hendo's team pretending that he had to be persuaded, and playing up the gerrard angle - when i'm personally of the view that there's around 60,000,000 other reasons that played a more prominent part in motivating him
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27388 on: Today at 10:13:28 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:08:05 pm
His Mrs will give less of a fuck about and legacy or moral shit than he would anyway.

Hey pet shal wa gan te sowdy areybeya for 29 million a yeah for 3 yeahs or stay heya foa 5.2m a yeah worra ye rekkan.

Haway Jordan hinny let wa gan.

Ettifaq is in Dammam right across from Bahrain. That's where all the Europeans will be living
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:10 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27389 on: Today at 10:13:58 pm »
Surely this is him also chucking in the towl for getting selected for England too.
Logged
@paulair

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27390 on: Today at 10:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 10:04:18 pm
I agree Gerrard will have played a key role in convincing Henderson to join.

What I do blame him for is fcuking up Jurgens plans right at the start of pre season, arguably the most important one of his tenure.

Gerrard knows full well what he's doing here, he's been through this scenario multiple times as a player and manager, so will understand full well the importance of Klopp's planning and the impact on the team of losing its captain (alongside all the other MF experience).

I know some will say it's his role (bit like saying its only business when you fcuk someone over), but it just pisses me off a bit given his previously pledged 'undying love' for the club.

Gerrard always had his eye on the Liverpool job, he saw Villa as a stepping stone. Now he's pretty much sacrificed his managerial career for the Saudi dosh, he no longer has to keep us sweet.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27391 on: Today at 10:15:22 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:13:58 pm
Surely this is him also chucking in the towl for getting selected for England too.

Considering Maguire got picked despite not playing for Man Utd for almost a whole season. Southgate might be able to pick his other favourite for one last tournament as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 680 681 682 683 684 [685]   Go Up
« previous next »
 