Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 896934 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27280 on: Today at 08:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:20:19 pm
Might as well just go after Caicedo if that's Doucoure's price.

Caicedo is going to go for 100m. That's what Rice went for and Brighton feels Caicedo is better.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27281 on: Today at 08:21:36 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 06:26:26 pm
Has a captain ever left so abruptly?

Online skidz73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27282 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
20m difference in what Manchester City get for Maghrez v what were getting for Hendo.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27283 on: Today at 08:22:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:20:14 pm
We should be aiming to bring in both players.

Should be. Wouldn't be surprised if it's just one.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27284 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:20:19 pm
Might as well just go after Caicedo if that's Doucoure's price.

Caicedo wants Chelsea apparently.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27285 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 08:22:05 pm
20m difference in what Manchester City get for Maghrez v what were getting for Hendo.

Mahrez was still good last season.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27286 on: Today at 08:23:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:15:11 pm
We can no longer afford to let these players go to midtable teams first to see how they do when their value increase 5 fold.

Thing is how many would you have to buy to find the diamond and how would they get the game time to prove themselves? Theres a financial pyramid in football that is reflected in league position and success, we are in the top rung below the sportswashers. Much better being us than those we occasionally have to chuck a wedge of money at to cream off their best player. It's the price we have to pay for being where we are.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27287 on: Today at 08:23:33 pm »
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27288 on: Today at 08:24:02 pm »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 08:22:05 pm
20m difference in what Manchester City get for Maghrez v what were getting for Hendo.

Al-Ahli is a PIF backed team.
Online PaddyPaned

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27289 on: Today at 08:24:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:22:17 pm
Should be. Wouldn't be surprised if it's just one.

Indeed. But heres a question: would you prefer Lavia AND Doucoure, or just Caicedo?
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27290 on: Today at 08:26:24 pm »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 08:24:11 pm
Indeed. But heres a question: would you prefer Lavia AND Doucoure, or just Caicedo?

The former. I personally think Lavia has a higher ceiling than Caicedo. He's better on the ball than Caicedo is right now.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27291 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 08:22:05 pm
20m difference in what Manchester City get for Maghrez v what were getting for Hendo.

18m in fact.

Hendo is 33 and declining.
Online a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27292 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 08:24:11 pm
Indeed. But heres a question: would you prefer Lavia AND Doucoure, or just Caicedo?

Just Caicedo. Hes immense.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27293 on: Today at 08:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:26:34 pm
18m in fact.

Hendo is 33 and declining.

So hes 32 next year?
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27294 on: Today at 08:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:26:34 pm
18m in fact.

Hendo is 33 and declining.

Mahrez is 32.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27295 on: Today at 08:29:18 pm »
Im definitely going against what I normally think but whilst we need two midfielders, this is definitely a rare situation where I would choose to maybe gamble and wait 6 months to a year for the second midfielder. The market seems dead of really good versions of these. Maybe just get the one player.

However I dont believe that to be the case in defence. We should absolutely get another centreback.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27296 on: Today at 08:29:42 pm »
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27297 on: Today at 08:30:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:18 pm
Im definitely going against what I normally think but whilst we need two midfielders, this is definitely a rare situation where I would choose to maybe gamble and wait 6 months to a year for the second midfielder. The market seems dead of really good versions of these. Maybe just get the one player.

However I dont believe that to be the case in defence. We should absolutely get another centreback.

In the case of waiting for the 2nd midfielder, go get Kimmich, his versatility will see us right.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27298 on: Today at 08:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:23:20 pm
Thing is how many would you have to buy to find the diamond and how would they get the game time to prove themselves? Theres a financial pyramid in football that is reflected in league position and success, we are in the top rung below the sportswashers. Much better being us than those we occasionally have to chuck a wedge of money at to cream off their best player. It's the price we have to pay for being where we are.

Does require a bit of the Chelsea model of buying and loaning out.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27299 on: Today at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 08:21:36 pm


Hes set up his family for generations too given what his daughters been spending.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27300 on: Today at 08:32:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:18 pm
Im definitely going against what I normally think but whilst we need two midfielders, this is definitely a rare situation where I would choose to maybe gamble and wait 6 months to a year for the second midfielder. The market seems dead of really good versions of these. Maybe just get the one player.

However I dont believe that to be the case in defence. We should absolutely get another centreback.
If we get one that can start as the 6 right away, we might be okay with new signing X and Bajcetic. It's a risk, but we are transitioning anyways.
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27301 on: Today at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:48:09 pm
We need two given the injury history (Thiago, Jones) and lack of experience (Bajcetic, Elliott), but we operated with five midfielders essentially for years. We’ve just forgotten what it’s like to have fit, consistent midfielders.

Agreed on the last part. How many minutes did Melo, Ox, and Keita play last year? Our two new guys cover the hypocrite and Fabinho’s minutes, and I’m sure Bajcetic and Jones play more next season, Thiago and Elliott probably about the same. One more (taking us to 7 first team options) is required, but I wouldn’t be surprised or unhappy if that was it for now in midfield until Thiago leaves.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27302 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:18 pm
Im definitely going against what I normally think but whilst we need two midfielders, this is definitely a rare situation where I would choose to maybe gamble and wait 6 months to a year for the second midfielder. The market seems dead of really good versions of these. Maybe just get the one player.

However I dont believe that to be the case in defence. We should absolutely get another centreback.

I'd rather we not do something rash. But I do think if we are selling both Henderson and Fabinho and bringing in young Lavia, then another more experienced midfielder should come in. A loan move for someone like Sofyan Amrabat or Tyler Adams would be fine. Then work on plans for next summer.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27303 on: Today at 08:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:32:58 pm
Agreed. How many minutes did Melo, Ox, and Keita play last year? Our two new guys cover the hypocrite and Fabinhos minutes, and Im sure Bajcetic and Jones play more next season, Thiago and Elliott probably about the same. One more (taking us to 7 first team options) is required, but I wouldnt be surprised or unhappy if that was it for now in midfield until Thiago leaves.



Until one gets injured in September.
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27304 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:27:20 pm
Mahrez is 32.
he's also way better than henderson, lol
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27305 on: Today at 08:35:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:15:11 pm
We can no longer afford to let these players go to midtable teams first to see how they do when their value increase 5 fold.

Who do you mean by these players?

Weve tried to get ahead of the curve with players like Carvalho, Ramsay and it just hasnt worked. Could argue the Sepp vdB, Elliott, Awoniyi, Grujic, Gomez etc. are similar types of high reward, high risk signings weve made with young players.

Where we are different then, lets say Brighton, is volume, patience and hurdle to getting game time. Teams like Brighton have a lot more shots on goal with this type of player thanTop 6 clubs. They can also be patient with them, either through loans or in their 1st team, since the hurdle to getting 1st team games is much lower and the spotlight a lot less bright for a developing young player.

Im pretty confident that if Carvalho went to Brighton last summer that within 2-3 years hed have been highly sought after. At Liverpool hes out on loan after 12 months. Same with Ramsay.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27306 on: Today at 08:38:59 pm »
Also, Thiago is leaving next season so get bring in the midfielders now.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27307 on: Today at 08:40:49 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:34:02 pm
Until one gets injured in September.

Players will always get injured.

The key is not having loads of players with poor fitness records. Arguably weve rectified that issue with the players who have left (midfield wise). It doesnt mean players wont t get injured but it does probably mean you dont need 8 or 9 senior mids to cover 3-4 positions.

The only caveat Id have with Liverpools current midfielders is whether its fair to call Elliott and Bajcetic senior midfielders. One is a hybrid forward/midfielder and the other has only played a handful of games in senior football
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27308 on: Today at 08:42:26 pm »
Jookie may have picture of Peter Lim as his avatar but he's worth listening to.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27309 on: Today at 08:42:27 pm »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 08:22:05 pm
20m difference in what Manchester City get for Maghrez v what were getting for Hendo.

Mahrez is a better player who scores goals, goals cost more.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27310 on: Today at 08:43:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:18 pm
Im definitely going against what I normally think but whilst we need two midfielders, this is definitely a rare situation where I would choose to maybe gamble and wait 6 months to a year for the second midfielder. The market seems dead of really good versions of these. Maybe just get the one player.

However I dont believe that to be the case in defence. We should absolutely get another centreback.
Too much of a gamble. We can't be comfortable with Thiago, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic +1.

Thiago can't be relied upon. Elliott and Bajcetic have great promise but we shouldn't depend on them. Jones is in great form and has a big season coming up, but we need to see more from him.

We need a 6 and another box-to-box midfielder.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27311 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:50:54 pm
£70m-£80m for Doucoure is a pisstake haha.

It's pointless dealing with other PL clubs, unless they've got a release clause or something. If you want to take their key players the premium is too high. Same way if you want Bellingham you have to sign him from Birmingham and not Dortmund.
