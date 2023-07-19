We can no longer afford to let these players go to midtable teams first to see how they do when their value increase 5 fold.



Who do you mean by these players?Weve tried to get ahead of the curve with players like Carvalho, Ramsay and it just hasnt worked. Could argue the Sepp vdB, Elliott, Awoniyi, Grujic, Gomez etc. are similar types of high reward, high risk signings weve made with young players.Where we are different then, lets say Brighton, is volume, patience and hurdle to getting game time. Teams like Brighton have a lot more shots on goal with this type of player thanTop 6 clubs. They can also be patient with them, either through loans or in their 1st team, since the hurdle to getting 1st team games is much lower and the spotlight a lot less bright for a developing young player.Im pretty confident that if Carvalho went to Brighton last summer that within 2-3 years hed have been highly sought after. At Liverpool hes out on loan after 12 months. Same with Ramsay.