LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:57:15 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:53:04 pm
I think most of us who took shit last summer were of the view Klopp had to make do with what he had, but wasn't oblivious to the midfield issues.

I'd gladly tell the likes of Lobo - and the people who lived to back him up, when he flung shit at anyone who thought our midfield overhaul should have already started - that they spent a whole summer looking extremely foolish entrenching themselves into a view that Klopp had the midfield he was after and that the owners really were fully tuned in and hadn't taken their eye off the ball.

Was definitely one in the eye for the kind of posters who love to try to shut other people up when they something that challenges their status quo with a 'oh you think you know better blah blah how dare you have an opinion on a football forum'!

Klopp literally accepted he was wrong about not refreshing it, but rather than opening this FSG/Klopp can of worms, let's hope lessons have been learnt this time around and there is enough of the window left to clean up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:53:49 pm
Didn't have you down as a Peter Andre fan Jack you mysterious girl.

Not that surprising he famously used a data driven algorithm to write all his hit



(he didnt)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:58:19 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:57:21 pm
Not that surprising he famously used a data driven algorithm to write all his hit



(he didnt)

:D whose abs would you prefer? Salah or Andres?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:59:32 pm
Im glad were getting rid of the geriatrics but the squad looks threadbare now and the season draws ever closer. We really need to get 2 more into midfield as soon as possible, possibly 3.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:59:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:53:46 pm
If we're keeping our top midfield target under wraps ala Szoboszlai, who do we think it could be?

Not under wraps as such but keep coming back to Luis, don't think one makes any more sense than him. Though there's no perfect looking option. A tiny dream we hijack Moises but Romano seems to get every bit of info on him well in advance so their side would probably rush to the media if we were doing that. Any Premier League ones are just gonna be extremely difficult though, the first words you'll get when calling any are gonna be "Declan Rice" and while none will reach that fee they are defo gonna ask for a lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:00:27 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:32:02 pm
Doucoure plus Lavia and a defender, and we're good to go.

Yes indeed. Doucoure the best pick on that list, for whats needed "right now" - a DM with more than one year in topflight football (had that with Lens), + the 1-yr in PL means he's settled in the country now.

He looks like the type of 6 that Klopp seems to want - not just great at defending duels, but he's actually quite good at creativity (with incisive passes + driving the ball forward through midfield).

Palace paid £21M, they'll want at least double that, plus the "premier league" tax. So reckon they'll want  £50-60M.

With the 40M Fabinho fee + 20M Hendo fee, we'll have £60M to replace them. We were already going for Lavia so reckon that money is there, meaning we have about  £90-100M to do both Lavia & Doucoure?

We either will get both of them, OR, we'll just get Doucoure, if Colwill next summer is possible (if he assures Klopp that he won't sign new CFC deal meaning he will have one yr remaining on current deal).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:02:14 pm
If anybody, including Pearce, mentions keeping our powder dry for future windows then Im buying shares in Cussons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:03:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:38:06 pm
Fuck that. We've just wrote the previous season off by sitting on our hands waiting for Bellingham and after missing out on Tchouameni then.

Go out and get players we can get and can actually afford, anything else is a waste of time.

Agree - no point in waiting for players who might be available in the next window when theres no guarantee that theyd sign for us anyway. We need to start the season now, not in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:03:53 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:35:22 pm
So that means we get the change from the original 700k  per week deal?
hopefully he can still change his life with that money :'(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:06:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:00 pm
https://twitter.com/AbdellahBoulma/status/1681686670381314049

Only 15 million euros a season is very concerning to me. I was hoping he'd be able to get a bit more generational wealth from the move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:07:50 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:06:09 pm
Only 15 million euros a season is very concerning to me. I was hoping he'd be able to get a bit more generational wealth from the move.

Tax free though.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:10:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:07:50 pm
Tax free though.  :P

Justifies nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:11:00 pm
Wonder how serious the Palinha interest is. He's only a year younger than Fabinho and has never played to anywhere near the same ability as Fabinho did from his time at Monaco until last year or so. If he was a cheap 20 million stop gap for a season and then became a squad player upon the arrival of someone better in a year's time I could get behind it, surely we won't spend big money on him though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:12:38 pm
Belgian top tier journo.
https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1681693534305353730

Quote
As explained 4 days ago, the transfers of Fabinho and Henderson are expected to be fixed this week so that #LiverpoolFC can fully focused on their request for a new midfielder soon Romeo Lavia still above the other names on the list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:16:19 pm
Bye Hendo. I'm not mad, just disappointed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:16:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:12:38 pm
Belgian top tier journo.
https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1681693534305353730

Hope that's true, as am very underwhelmed by suggested alternatives.

That said, it implies we need to sell before being able to spend £40m (ish)  :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:18:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:07:50 pm
Tax free though.  :P

Saudis do charge tax now,.albeit differently to citizens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:18:39 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:16:52 pm
Hope that's true, as am very underwhelmed by suggested alternatives.

That said, it implies we need to sell before being able to spend £40m (ish)  :o

We frequently seem to focus on one deal at a time rather than progressing multiple simultaneously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:19:26 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 05:16:19 pm
Bye Hendo. I'm not mad, just disappointed.

Exactly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:20:28 pm
The anfield wrap video posted a few pages back made me higher on Lavia than I was before and I thought he was worth a go before that. He looked, at worst, league average on a fair few stats whilst being one of the youngest players (or the youngest regular?) in the league on the worst team, in his first season of football. Him plus a more versatile defensive mid and then another versatile centre back (assume we won't be paying the money on a first choice) would be a good window for me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:22:02 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:16:52 pm
Hope that's true, as am very underwhelmed by suggested alternatives.

That said, it implies we need to sell before being able to spend £40m (ish)  :o

Not sure it implies that at all.  I think it's more to do with a bloated squad, if Fabinho and Henderson didn't leave and we signed Lavia it would mean we'd have the following -

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho
Lavia
Mac Allister
Jones
Elliott

That's too many even with losing Milner and Keita.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:23:42 pm
The chat from Ornstein after the Fab interest was reported was that we'd wanted Lavia to come in alongside Fabinho to develop into that first choice option, and that if Fab were off we'd look at someone more experienced. All of the "experienced" players we've been linked with are distinctly underwhelming, and Lavia still seems the most likely deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:25:17 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:23:42 pm
The chat from Ornstein after the Fab interest was reported was that we'd wanted Lavia to come in alongside Fabinho to develop into that first choice option, and that if Fab were off we'd look at someone more experienced. All of the "experienced" players we've been linked with are distinctly underwhelming, and Lavia still seems the most likely deal.
You reckon we'll get 2 mids in then based off that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:28:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:17 pm
You reckon we'll get 2 mids in then based off that?

No idea.

Probably only if one of them is cheaper. Lavia will cost £40-50m so I doubt we've got loads of money for someone else.

Sangare is available for £32m or thereabouts. There'd be some logic in getting someone like him in alongside Lavia as he's more experienced albeit in a weaker league. At least it takes the pressure of Lavia to hit the ground running.

Though if we've got £70-80m to spend, we should be making offers for Caicedo or Florentino Luis and trusting Baj and Thiago to play the role too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:29:53 pm
how would a belgian journalist know anything about our finances? Also how do people interpret what he wrote as "we need to sell to buy"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:31:36 pm
I do like Doucoure a lot. I think it's a sensible shout, but Palace will definitely overcharge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:32:16 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:00:27 pm
Yes indeed. Doucoure the best pick on that list, for whats needed "right now" - a DM with more than one year in topflight football (had that with Lens), + the 1-yr in PL means he's settled in the country now.

He looks like the type of 6 that Klopp seems to want - not just great at defending duels, but he's actually quite good at creativity (with incisive passes + driving the ball forward through midfield).

Palace paid £21M, they'll want at least double that, plus the "premier league" tax. So reckon they'll want  £50-60M.

With the 40M Fabinho fee + 20M Hendo fee, we'll have £60M to replace them. We were already going for Lavia so reckon that money is there, meaning we have about  £90-100M to do both Lavia & Doucoure?

We either will get both of them, OR, we'll just get Doucoure, if Colwill next summer is possible (if he assures Klopp that he won't sign new CFC deal meaning he will have one yr remaining on current deal).



Doucoure isn't good enough. He's some levels below peak-Fabinho, which is what we need to be aiming for.

Incidentally, we paid £39m for Fabinho in 2019. Four years on, what does transfer fee inflation turn that into? £60m?

That we've also sold him (after having him prime years) for a little more than we bought him for is a bonus.

We should take advantage of that bonus to secure the very best DM we can. Even if we have to spend northwards of £60m.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:32:33 pm
Tap-In saying deal is advanced now.  ;D

Quote
Henderson and Al Ettifaq agreed three year deal one week ago. Deal depends on the two clubs now in advanced talks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:33:11 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:31:36 pm
I do like Doucoure a lot. I think it's a sensible shout, but Palace will definitely overcharge.

We could bamboozle Roy into thinking he's signing his will.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:35:48 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:35:00 pm
Thanks for posting. It's interesting he progressed the ball from deep well at Lens - just had a look and he was at 8 progressive passes per 90 in the season before he came to the league, that's very good even in a weaker league
He's also obviously very good defensively too even if his stats are bloated from his team/role at Palace

His overall technical level is clearly a worry, can he get on it and keep it consistently when we're pressed (Fabinho had a massive issue with this) -  he's also never played for a team that presses high (don't think Lens do - but that's 2nd hand from the interwebs)

He sort of feels like a safeish option (athletic, good defensively, available) but one that probably doesn't improve us too much. Though we do have Thiago/Macallister who could be picked over him vs teams that drop off more.
Don't totally hate it - but simultaneously under whelmed :)

I thought that was one of Fabinho's greatest strengths, personally. He was extremely comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, very rarely gave it away cheaply, and still had very solid passing progression numbers. Despite his reputation, he was better on the ball than off it, in my opinion.
