Doucoure plus Lavia and a defender, and we're good to go.



Yes indeed. Doucoure the best pick on that list, for whats needed "right now" - a DM with more than one year in topflight football (had that with Lens), + the 1-yr in PL means he's settled in the country now.He looks like the type of 6 that Klopp seems to want - not just great at defending duels, but he's actually quite good at creativity (with incisive passes + driving the ball forward through midfield).Palace paid £21M, they'll want at least double that, plus the "premier league" tax. So reckon they'll want £50-60M.With the 40M Fabinho fee + 20M Hendo fee, we'll have £60M to replace them. We were already going for Lavia so reckon that money is there, meaning we have about £90-100M to do both Lavia & Doucoure?We either will get both of them, OR, we'll just get Doucoure, if Colwill next summer is possible (if he assures Klopp that he won't sign new CFC deal meaning he will have one yr remaining on current deal).