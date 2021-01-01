Don't think that's saying much. Would have been surprised if he played a part. I mean, he's agreed personal terms with another club.
We chose to reject offers below 15m before and gave him a new contract. Each time he's played, he's done well10m is a bargain
what offers where rejected? I honestly cant remember.I dont think 10m is a bargain at all. Yes, I know he has a bit of a cult hero status here, and well earnt, but he really isnt that good. Also, hes been sat on his arse barely playing for ages. I just think the club managed it a bit badly - if there where indeed actual decent offers, but they wouldnt shift on a price, it backfired. Always thought it odd how he was given a pay rise and a new deal!
If hes been part of the camp but now left out of the game you would expect a transfer is close now.
They can just say he's got that mysterious back injury that all players get before making a move.
Dont agree at all. He was awful in his one PL appearance (home against Palace). Hes a fine player, but hes a lower PL/Championship level defender whos 26. £10m is a good deal for us.
Why are people responding to Mac as though he's being serious?
Maybe he isn't suited to our game, but he wasn't awful and one of the reasons we qualified for CL. We earned a lot of dough, getting to the finalMaybe it was a mistake to give him 60k extension then?
Just because you don't remember, doesn't mean they didn't happen. Should have just shipped him out before then, instead of dilly dallyinghttps://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-nat-phillips-breaking-22798514
He was awful in the Palace game, go watch the Zaha goal again. At the end of 2021, youre right, he did a great job considering the expectations and the situation he was thrown in. Ill never understand that extension. We got way too extension happy in summer 2021.
Where did I say it didnt happen? I was politely asking a question - BECAUSE I didnt remember.
Good that Henderson seems to be on his way out. No turning back now. Would have been weird if the saudis could find 100M for his salary but not 20M for the transfer fee.
Seems like we've been approached by a poor Saudi club.
it's saying he's off mate. That's obvious as we wouldn't want him injured and not receive a fee.
One game your sample? I can give you 10 games where Gomez was awful, hell even VVD
Tyler Adams is good but he has only ever played more than 2,000 games once
Everton that
Henderson needs to be wary, they will probably shaft him on wages
Thats not the point. He clearly isnt trusted to play in the PL, otherwise he wouldve played more than 66 minutes over the course of two seasons. Hes rotting on the bench and has taken close to £7m in wages since signing the extension. Getting £10m for him at this point is more than fair.
I saw a joke on social media that said something like if Henderson wants to play pub football in a homophobic area, he should just move home and join Sunderland. (Im not saying Sunderland is homophobic btw)
Be hilarious if that happened
Yep. We'll probably need to accept that we won't address the position fully this summer and will get through next season using a mixture of Lavia(?), Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones, Mac Allister in that position, and then reassess next summer. There's no point spending money on a 25-27 year old like Amrabat or Sangare if we aren't convinced they're great. The market changes quickly and an option will emerge by the end of the season if we need to go back in for one.I'm disappointed how it's all turned out to be honest. At this stage I'd have rather kept Fabinho.
Klopps comments will be interesting tonight.Might just play it all off but wouldnt surprise me if we gets hints from him about the situation being abit of a mess.Fabinho deal is fine agreed a fee. Henderson & the club seems to be putting pressure on the Liverpool to do a cheap deal
Maybe. I'm not that fussed though, I'd be more excited if we signed a midfielder. The uncertainty is making me nervous.Just seen Cheick Doucoure's passing stats - no thanks. Also on the eye doesn't seem like the kind of player who'd be good against the press or on the half turn.
Im still stumped how any club could agree personal terms with a player and expectt the selling club to give the player for free initially....do they even know how transfers work in the real world?
Surprised Hendo even turned up for training seeing as he thought he was a free agent
Sounds very robust. Sign him up.
If Hendo and Fab are out we need 2 in. Right time to sell both of them imo, so long as we get the replacements right. A CB and 2 midfielders are now needed.
