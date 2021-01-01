« previous next »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:34:32 pm
Don't think that's saying much. Would have been surprised if he played a part. I mean, he's agreed personal terms with another club.

it's saying he's off mate. That's obvious as we wouldn't want him injured and not receive a fee.  :D
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:22:52 pm
We chose to reject offers below 15m before and gave him a new contract. Each time he's played, he's done well

10m is a bargain

what offers where rejected? I honestly cant remember.

I dont think 10m is a bargain at all.  Yes, I know he has a bit of a cult hero status here, and well earnt, but he really isnt that good.

Also, hes been sat on his arse barely playing for ages. I just think the club managed it a bit badly - if there where indeed actual decent offers, but they wouldnt shift on  a price, it backfired. Always thought it odd how he was given a pay rise and a new deal!
They can just say he's got that mysterious back injury that all players get before making a move.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:38:47 pm
what offers where rejected? I honestly cant remember.

I dont think 10m is a bargain at all.  Yes, I know he has a bit of a cult hero status here, and well earnt, but he really isnt that good.

Also, hes been sat on his arse barely playing for ages. I just think the club managed it a bit badly - if there where indeed actual decent offers, but they wouldnt shift on  a price, it backfired. Always thought it odd how he was given a pay rise and a new deal!

Yeah. Maybe he was stalling any move as he wanted to keep being paid on that new deal for a bit. He could be taking a pay cut moving to Leeds and the Championship?
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:38:47 pm
what offers where rejected? I honestly cant remember.

I dont think 10m is a bargain at all.  Yes, I know he has a bit of a cult hero status here, and well earnt, but he really isnt that good.

Also, hes been sat on his arse barely playing for ages. I just think the club managed it a bit badly - if there where indeed actual decent offers, but they wouldnt shift on  a price, it backfired. Always thought it odd how he was given a pay rise and a new deal!

Just because you don't remember, doesn't mean they didn't happen.

Should have just shipped him out before then, instead of dilly dallying

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-nat-phillips-breaking-22798514
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:24:08 pm
If hes been part of the camp but now left out of the game you would expect a transfer is close now.

Yup this, Al-fuckoff have probably made a decent bid for him to be finally left out. I am looking at Nat now, if he plays it would seem Leeds haven't forced the issue yet either.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:40:09 pm
They can just say he's got that mysterious back injury that all players get before making a move.
Explains the gait.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:22:52 pm
We chose to reject offers below 15m before and gave him a new contract. Each time he's played, he's done well

10m is a bargain
Dont agree at all. He was awful in his one PL appearance (home against Palace). Hes a fine player, but hes a lower PL/Championship level defender whos 26. £10m is a good deal for us.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:42:53 pm
Dont agree at all. He was awful in his one PL appearance (home against Palace). Hes a fine player, but hes a lower PL/Championship level defender whos 26. £10m is a good deal for us.

Maybe he isn't suited to our game, but he wasn't awful and one of the reasons we qualified for CL. We earned a lot of dough, getting to the final

Maybe it was a mistake to give him 60k extension then?
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:50:05 pm
Why are people responding to Mac as though he's being serious?

:D
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:44:37 pm
Maybe he isn't suited to our game, but he wasn't awful and one of the reasons we qualified for CL. We earned a lot of dough, getting to the final

Maybe it was a mistake to give him 60k extension then?
He was awful in the Palace game, go watch the Zaha goal again.

At the end of 2021, youre right, he did a great job considering the expectations and the situation he was thrown in.

Ill never understand that extension. We got way too extension happy in summer 2021.
Even when Joyce is non committal, him saying anything means its as good as done. Sad way for him to go out after everything he's done but that's on him.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:41:47 pm
Just because you don't remember, doesn't mean they didn't happen.

Should have just shipped him out before then, instead of dilly dallying

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-nat-phillips-breaking-22798514

Where did I say it didnt happen? I was politely asking a question - BECAUSE I didnt remember.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:49:55 pm
He was awful in the Palace game, go watch the Zaha goal again.

At the end of 2021, youre right, he did a great job considering the expectations and the situation he was thrown in.

Ill never understand that extension. We got way too extension happy in summer 2021.

One game your sample? I can give you 10 games where Gomez was awful, hell even VVD
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:51:38 pm
Where did I say it didnt happen? I was politely asking a question - BECAUSE I didnt remember.

Well now you're informed :)
Good that Henderson seems to be on his way out. No turning back now.  :wanker
Would have been weird if the saudis could find 100M for his salary but not 20M for the transfer fee.
Tyler Adams is good but he has only ever played more than 2,000 minutes in a season once
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:53:35 pm
Good that Henderson seems to be on his way out. No turning back now.  :wanker
Would have been weird if the saudis could find 100M for his salary but not 20M for the transfer fee.

Seems like we've been approached by a poor Saudi club.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:54:35 pm
Seems like we've been approached by a poor Saudi club.


Everton that
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:18 pm
it's saying he's off mate. That's obvious as we wouldn't want him injured and not receive a fee.  :D
Maybe. I'm not that fussed though, I'd be more excited if we signed a midfielder. The uncertainty is making me nervous.

Just seen Cheick Doucoure's passing stats - no thanks. Also on the eye doesn't seem like the kind of player who'd be good against the press or on the half turn.
It's not like Jordan has refused to play though, its not his fault that a club is interested in buying him. He has done everything he is meant to do. An offer came in, he spoke with the manager and he got the green light and has left the clubs to negotiate while he continues to be a part of the squad. What more do people want?
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:52:35 pm
One game your sample? I can give you 10 games where Gomez was awful, hell even VVD
Thats not the point. He clearly isnt trusted to play in the PL, otherwise he wouldve played more than 66 minutes over the course of two seasons. Hes rotting on the bench and has taken close to £7m in wages since signing the extension. Getting £10m for him at this point is more than fair.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:54:09 pm
Tyler Adams is good but he has only ever played more than 2,000 games once

Sounds very robust. Sign him up.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:54:09 pm
Tyler Adams is good but he has only ever played more than 2,000 games once
That's some going to be fair
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 03:55:58 pm
Everton that

Henderson needs to be wary, they will probably shaft him on wages
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:58:14 pm
Henderson needs to be wary, they will probably shaft him on wages
Be hilarious if that happened
If Hendo and Fab are out we need 2 in. Right time to sell both of them imo, so long as we get the replacements right.

A CB and 2 midfielders are now needed.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:57:23 pm
Thats not the point. He clearly isnt trusted to play in the PL, otherwise he wouldve played more than 66 minutes over the course of two seasons. Hes rotting on the bench and has taken close to £7m in wages since signing the extension. Getting £10m for him at this point is more than fair.

It maybe fair, but given other players whove gone for more, id consider it cheap. Maybe Klopp wasn't a good judge to get him to extend on 60k. Maybe we need to move away from being too loyal and be a bit more ruthless in the market. Sell Salah next year
I don't think we can sanction the sales of Fabinho and Henderson unless we have replacements with one foot in the door. So wouldn't surprise me if one or both exits drag out a bit longer than expected.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:28:07 pm
I saw a joke on social media that said something like if Henderson wants to play pub football in a homophobic area, he should just move home and join Sunderland.

(Im not saying Sunderland is homophobic btw)
Doubt The Nee Naws 'ead or the Dint Nah Tavern are gonna pay him 7 million a match mate
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:59:08 pm
Be hilarious if that happened
If it goes tits up we should set a go fund me page to help him oot
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:58:18 pm
Yep. We'll probably need to accept that we won't address the position fully this summer and will get through next season using a mixture of Lavia(?), Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones, Mac Allister in that position, and then reassess next summer. There's no point spending money on a 25-27 year old like Amrabat or Sangare if we aren't convinced they're great. The market changes quickly and an option will emerge by the end of the season if we need to go back in for one.

I'm disappointed how it's all turned out to be honest. At this stage I'd have rather kept Fabinho.

You sign players to do jobs in your team not because they are "great" or "destined for greatness".

Don't see why anyone is turning their nose up at Amrabat. Always fit, strong as a ox, very good on the ball, runs all day, lots of experience. Ideal signing if you ask me. The main drawbacks are that he's not 21 and we can't fantastise about him becoming Yaya Toure 2.0, but in reality, he's miles better than the likes of Kone and Thuram.
Trent starting in midfield in the first pre season game with Bradley at RB. Interesting.

In fairness, slim pickings in midfield with no Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones or Elliott!
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:29:46 pm
Klopps comments will be interesting tonight.
Might just play it all off but wouldnt surprise me if we gets hints from him about the situation being abit of a mess.
Fabinho deal is fine agreed a fee. Henderson & the club seems to be putting pressure on the Liverpool to do a cheap deal

Im still stumped how any club could agree personal terms with a player and expectt the selling club to give the player for free initially....do they even know how transfers work in the real world?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:56:34 pm
Maybe. I'm not that fussed though, I'd be more excited if we signed a midfielder. The uncertainty is making me nervous.

Just seen Cheick Doucoure's passing stats - no thanks. Also on the eye doesn't seem like the kind of player who'd be good against the press or on the half turn.
His progression stats in general were much better at Lens (passing, carrying, dribbling, etc). It's hard to say if his skill set is really scalable, but I don't think his numbers at Palace give the full picture given how conservative their playstyle is. 
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 04:03:10 pm
Im still stumped how any club could agree personal terms with a player and expectt the selling club to give the player for free initially....do they even know how transfers work in the real world?
Surprised Hendo even turned up for training seeing as he thought he was a free agent
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:04:28 pm
Surprised Hendo even turned up for training seeing as he thought he was a free agent

;D
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:57:36 pm
Sounds very robust. Sign him up.
Damn you :)
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:59:19 pm
If Hendo and Fab are out we need 2 in. Right time to sell both of them imo, so long as we get the replacements right.

A CB and 2 midfielders are now needed.

at least.
going  to  be extra difficult now to get good value,  or the Homegrown Prem trained tick box aspect  of this window
What  could be the strategy - gazump on Caciedo? and a punt on Lavia and a CB? -

 Plus the home grown Prem thing could be a challenge?  any older CB's or DCM on frees that tick these boxes .. I could see us doing something like we did with Arthur Melo last summer?
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:59:08 pm
Be hilarious if that happened

It would, it wouldn't be the first time either as it's happened to others. You'd think these agents would actually earn their money and check the small print.
