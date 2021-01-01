It feels like that there's a real lack of quality in world football in that No.6 position.



In the PL, I think there's only Rodri who is genuinely world class in that position. Outside of PL, there's probably 1 or 2 players who are in a similar bracket.



Think you have a few DMs who were elite but now on downward slope. Additionally there is quite a few U23 players who are really promising but not really at that elite level.



Given the dearth of reall high level DMs we are always goign to have an underwhelming lists. Below age 23 brings some risk on extrapolation of development. Also comes with big price. Over 23 you know you are probably settling for someone a rung or 2 below elite level and hoping they function effectively in your system.



I think the role has changed so much these days.Plus a new role is developing - Jon stones of City and Trent at Liverpool the defender that moves into midfield to orchestrate attacks and break down quick counter attacks when the opposition get the ball quickly while attacking defenders are forward.Question is can we identify a quality young CB and develop them into that hybrid player.I am sure the club could see Colwill as that kind of player as well - I do not know about Lavia and you correctly say Over 23 difficult to see how they adapt to our LFC system and under 23 big risk on spending 35-50M on themCaciedo is probably the stand out available - Rice went for OTT fee probably next best, but has Eng premium tax on fee.Blast from past.. Barcelona did a great job on developing Masherano into a ball playing CB at their club.