Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:42 pm
France are developing Midfield talents like no tomorrow. We could buy a dozen of them tomorrow.

How about any today? :D
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:14:35 pm
Doucoure looks the safest option. Crazy how the names drop off once you get past the top tier targets (Tchouameni, Caicedo, Ugarte, etc).


Doucoure looks very ordinary and underwhelming.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:42 pm
France are developing Midfield talents like no tomorrow. We could buy a dozen of them tomorrow.
How if theres no tomorrow?
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:21:38 pm
We should be signing players of much higher quality than Dacoure and Kamara. Unless we sign someone like Tchouameni or Caicedo, FSG have once again fucked up big time ...
Already signed two young top class midfielders Peter.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:16:42 pm
David Lynch says no interest in Inacio or Van De Ven who was scouted.

Unsure who will get as a CB

They are not good enough for us anyway. Shame that FSG didn't want to pay the fee for Gvardiol, who is a big LFC fan ...
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:23:57 pm
Already signed two young top class midfielders Peter.

We are yet to see how good they are. We should have got Bellingham and Barella ...
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:15:14 pm
It feels like that there's a real lack of quality in world football in that No.6 position.

In the PL, I think there's only Rodri who is genuinely world class in that position. Outside of PL, there's probably 1 or 2 players who are in a similar bracket.

Think you have a few DMs who were elite but now on downward slope. Additionally there is quite a few U23 players who are really promising but not really at that elite level.

Given the dearth of reall high level DMs we are always goign to have an underwhelming lists. Below age 23 brings some risk on extrapolation of development. Also comes with big price. Over 23 you know you are probably settling for someone a rung or 2 below elite level and hoping they function effectively in your system.

I think the role has changed so much these days.

Plus a new role is developing - Jon stones of City and Trent at Liverpool the defender that moves into midfield to orchestrate attacks and break down quick counter attacks when the opposition get the ball quickly while attacking defenders are forward.

Question is can we identify a quality young CB and develop them into that hybrid player.

 I am sure the club could see Colwill as that kind of player as well - I do not know about Lavia and you correctly say Over 23 difficult to see how they adapt to our LFC system and under 23 big risk on spending 35-50M on them

Caciedo is probably the stand out available  - Rice went for OTT fee probably next best, but has Eng premium tax on fee.
Blast from past.. Barcelona did a great job on developing Masherano into a ball playing CB at their club.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:04:36 pm
I wonder if we will struggle with getting in CMs due to the fee sides will demand knowing full well we are in desperate need of a DM


Just remember that if Jurgen has the right material he can turn someone reasonably regarded into a world beater.


Salah, Mane, Alexander Arnold, Robertson, Wijnaldum (Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot to come), we do not always have to buy at the top of the curve like we did with Allison and VVD.
I see Mac Red has tweaked his gimmick while he was away for a few days.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:36 pm
I see Mac Red has tweaked his gimmick while he was away for a few days.

totally.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:18:59 pm
Am I the only person who's watched Doucoure and thinks he's way off it, technically?  Don't think he's the required standard at all.

He doesnt look confident on the ball from the little ive seen. Takes way too many touches
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:24:38 pm
They are not good enough for us anyway. Shame that FSG didn't want to pay the fee for Gvardiol, who is a big LFC fan ...

still not a done deal right?
How much would Bayern ask for Kimmich? Realistically?
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:21:38 pm
We should be signing players of much higher quality than Dacoure and Kamara. Unless we sign someone like Tchouameni or Caicedo, FSG have once again fucked up big time ...

I think that's excessive. We don't "need" a Caicedo or a Tchouameni, though obviously either would be excellent.

That's not to say that some of the targets aren't underwhelming, but someone on the level of Luis at Benfica or Goretzka from Bayern would be perfectly adequate.
I think I'm now on the Tyler Adams on loan for a season to support the integration of Lavia train. Revisit the DM market next summer with plenty of time to plan and sound out players.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:36 pm
I see Mac Red has tweaked his gimmick while he was away for a few days.

Why not? Everybody loves the moaners.

Anyway, it is time for FSG to get their fingers out of their arses, and to spend some money. If they can't spend, they should sell the club. They are holding us back ...
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:31:04 pm
I think I'm now on the Tyler Adams on loan for a season to support the integration of Lavia train. Revisit the DM market next summer with plenty of time to plan and sound out players.

Why would Leeds loan us one of their best players while they're trying to get back into the PL...?
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:28:49 pm
How much would Bayern ask for Kimmich? Realistically?

Think the wages would be more of an issue with him.
Doucoure's injury record is very, very good.
It's going to be really difficult to get value for any premier league player but also probably for European players too.

Rice & Bellingham have both gone for £100m+ and Caicedo will go for at least £80m. They're the benchmarks now for young midfielders. Palace and Southampton can just say well Doucoure/Lavia are £50m/£60m and we may have to pay that if we want them. I'm not sure we do to be honest and certainly not at the prices being thrown about. We really have worked a minor miracle bringing in Szobozslai and Mac Allister for £95m.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:30:18 pm
I think that's excessive. We don't "need" a Caicedo or a Tchouameni, though obviously either would be excellent.

That's not to say that some of the targets aren't underwhelming, but someone on the level of Luis at Benfica or Goretzka from Bayern would be perfectly adequate.

Think Bayern fans would celebrate if we bought Goretzka from them. He used to be class but his level has dropped massively
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:26:07 pm
We are yet to see how good they are. We should have got Bellingham and Barella ...
Well one of them was one of the players of the season in the Premier league last year, as well as being one of the best players on display in a World Cup winning team, the other is captain of Hungary at 22 and was one of the best players in the Bundesliga last season, so I'd say if that's the calibre of players we're bringing in then we'll do OK.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:35:16 pm
Think Bayern fans would celebrate if we bought Goretzka from them. He used to be class but his level has dropped massively

Fine, sign Kimmich then ;D
