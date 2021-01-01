I dont get the mad reactions from people regarding the Henderson situation. Aside from the moral aspects, which i really dont wanna get into, i see the whole situaton inclufing Fab very good. Fabinho sold for a big fee no one would have dreamt of is the main positive here. As long as we go out and get someone like Lavia in. Henderson going too for the reported fee is a bonus, if he stays i have no doubt he will give his all regardless of the role he plays. He never did anything that would make you believe hes nozlt a top top professional. And yeah, i think he can still offer sth, especially after all the big changes in midfield so far.



For his legacy here...well, i absolutely dont care. Stopped seeing football players as role models a long time ago. For me its only important the club itself tries to do things the right way. If a player wants out and play for a club ruled by a tyrannic regime, the club can only do so much.