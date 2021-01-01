« previous next »
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26600 on: Today at 10:15:08 am »
If he stuck around now then he probably wouldn't get the same level of unwavering support from the fans at the ground anymore. His level clearly has dropped and it won't get better next season, so the moment he puts out a stinker he'll have the fans giving him a lot less sympathy and wishing he'd fucked off when the opportunity was there.
Online le_boss

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26601 on: Today at 10:21:51 am »
Can see Henderson going to a Villa type club
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26602 on: Today at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:42:55 am
Yeah that's just from checking their Wiki page, they've got that lad Gusto and Cucurella usually plays as a CB for them too.

Highly unlikely Pochettino comes in and plays a LB at CB regardless of what anyone before him has done. Malo Gusto is a right back!!

They don't have as many CB options as you think at all, in fact they're pretty short of really good options
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26603 on: Today at 10:22:22 am »
Sooooooo whats the number were selling Diaz at?
Online Santiago

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26604 on: Today at 10:23:17 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:40 am
Players are responsible for their agents
Agents only act in the service of their clients

But wasnt it bobby duncans agent that got trashed for getting him a move and poor bobby had no idea/couldnt control him?
Being sarcastic btw
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26605 on: Today at 10:23:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:22 am
Sooooooo whats the number were selling Diaz at?

Whatever the total package for Mbappe is worth.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26606 on: Today at 10:25:38 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:20 am
Whatever the total package for Mbappe is worth.

Mbappe and his terrible attitude can do one.

Sell for whatever Kvaratskhelia and Caicedo would cost  ;D
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26607 on: Today at 10:27:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:22 am
Sooooooo whats the number were selling Diaz at?
80m?
Online tyrolean_red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26608 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »
I dont get the mad reactions from people regarding the Henderson situation. Aside from the moral aspects, which i really dont wanna get into, i see the whole situaton inclufing Fab very good. Fabinho sold for a big fee no one would have dreamt of is the main positive here. As long as we go out and get someone like Lavia in. Henderson going too for the reported fee is a bonus, if he stays i have no doubt he will give his all regardless of the role he plays. He never did anything that would make you believe hes nozlt a top top professional. And yeah, i think he can still offer sth, especially after all the big changes in midfield so far.

For his legacy here...well, i absolutely dont care. Stopped seeing football players as role models a long time ago. For me its only important the club itself tries to do things the right way. If a player wants out and play for a club ruled by a tyrannic regime, the club can only do so much.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26609 on: Today at 10:33:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:58 am
Yeah I wasn't sure about him for the same reasons but I've done a bit of YouTube scouting and he's a lot better on the ball than I expected him to be:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kCzy6WOyLME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kCzy6WOyLME</a>

Easily good enough on the ball for us, and if his defensive numbers stay the same in the PL, he'd be a great pick up, especially with the talk of him having a release clause of just over £30m.
No doubt he fits the prem in terms of energy...
Offline Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26610 on: Today at 10:42:12 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:27:33 am
80m?
Not a chance. I highly doubt it would even be considered but nothing less than 150m should be entertained. Lucho is one of our best players and is a big part of our future plans.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26611 on: Today at 10:43:13 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:27:33 am
80m?

Who would we buy for £80m to replace him?

Just pointless.
Offline stoa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26612 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26613 on: Today at 10:44:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:22 am
Sooooooo whats the number were selling Diaz at?
£100m
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26614 on: Today at 10:50:45 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:27:33 am
80m?

Per year for three years maybe.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26615 on: Today at 10:51:12 am »
Quote from: tyrolean_red on Today at 10:31:38 am
Henderson going too for the reported fee is a bonus, if he stays i have no doubt he will give his all regardless of the role he plays. He never did anything that would make you believe hes nozlt a top top professional. And yeah, i think he can still offer sth, especially after all the big changes in midfield so far.
He's very recently done things that would make you consider he's not a 'top top' pro.

For example, negotiating a move to a club for no fee while he's captain with two years left on his deal. Doing this six weeks/halfway into the transfer window.

Then surprising his colleagues with this news days before the infamously important preseason prep was getting underway (unless those colleagues picked up on Hendo using the press yet again, in the week or so before agreeing the deal, to float the idea of a move to Saudi to see how the PR lands). And now, seemingly, refusing to budge on his huge tax free salary hike to help aide the club in pushing the deal through and being compensated for him breaking his contract.

Maybe he'll still train hard (on evidence at the end of the season, he wasn't working hard on the pitch). But a top top pro he ain't - I'd personally save that label for those who really earn it, like Milner
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26616 on: Today at 10:51:24 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:44:13 am
£100m
Don't think that's enough, Abu Dhabi paid £100m for Jack Grealish, and Arsenal have just paid in excess of that for Rice, yes I know there's an English premium, but neither of those two are in the same bracket as Diaz.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26617 on: Today at 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:51:24 am
Don't think that's enough, Abu Dhabi paid £100m for Jack Grealish, and Arsenal have just paid in excess of that for Rice, yes I know there's an English premium, but neither of those two are in the same bracket as Diaz.

Aren't they?  Diaz is a dynamic forward but he's not currently at the same level as prime Mane, for example.  He doesn't get that many goals and assists.  I'd rather keep him, of course, but I don't see how he's not in the same bracket as someone like Grealish.
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26618 on: Today at 10:57:21 am »
The only way we should even think about selling Díaz is if we think he won't recover to his pre injury standard. I don't think that is the case. The player himself shouldn't be entertaining a move like that at his age either.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26619 on: Today at 11:01:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:22 am
Sooooooo whats the number were selling Diaz at?

£125 million, all up front in bearer bonds like from the movie Die Hard.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26620 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:51:24 am
Don't think that's enough, Abu Dhabi paid £100m for Jack Grealish, and Arsenal have just paid in excess of that for Rice, yes I know there's an English premium, but neither of those two are in the same bracket as Diaz.

Diaz has a really fascinating place in our fans psyche... he's seen as an elite player when his level is more ' very good premier league attacking midfielder' (assuming he's over his two significant knee injuries).
I'm guessing this is a combination of him being a very charismatic player to watch and how he made a significant difference when he arrived

I'm not in a hurry to sell him at all - not least because we'd need a replacement - and don't think we will unless he wants to go/or the numbers get silly but his production doesn't match our fans view of his level
If he played for Spurs, lets say, and they sold him for 80 million I don't think anyone would think they'd done a bad deal
Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26621 on: Today at 11:02:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:20 am
Whatever the total package for Mbappe is worth.
:wave 8)

Offline Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26622 on: Today at 11:03:03 am »
The Diaz rumours are the thing that make you think this is all just a big scooby doo plot to turn heads and interfere with our plans. Like it's take stupid money to get him
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26623 on: Today at 11:08:21 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 11:03:03 am
The Diaz rumours are the thing that make you think this is all just a big scooby doo plot to turn heads and interfere with our plans. Like it's take stupid money to get him
Not everything is about us. The Saudis are buying players left right and centre (they're even signing Adam Forshaw), there isn't a bizarre 'lets unsettle Liverpool' agenda.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26624 on: Today at 11:10:00 am »
So Fabinho looks like he's going.

Hendo, Phillips and Kelleher all maybes right now.

Really surprised one of Matip and Tsimikas haven't been linked elsewhere.
Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26625 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:25:38 am
Mbappe and his terrible attitude can do one.

Sell for whatever Kvaratskhelia and Caicedo would cost  ;D

 :wave 8)

I would not sell at any price this window  nor buy Mbappe (too much baggage. ego and wrong player for us at the moment - plus he want s to play at Real and would destroy our wage and buy out clause structure    

Main reason I can see us not selling any other first teamers this season, as we have a very thin squad, and last year we lost a lot of forwards to injury and apart from Szabo we will need all our forwards and they need to step up and replace the Mane and Bobby goals this season
Plus Salah away for 6 weeks for African Nations Cup in Jan/Feb.. we need all our top forwards in fit and top form. No more inbedding of replacements
Plus too much disruption with all those that have left this summer

I do think we have enough money who ever the manager wants at DM and CB to takes us back to challenging for Prem titles and CL cups.

I would add Touchemeni to that list.
top local CB  - if not Colwill is there anybody else out there?   We need to replace Nat Philips and also get more Homegrown into our team
Online tyrolean_red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26626 on: Today at 11:12:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:51:12 am
He's very recently done things that would make you consider he's not a 'top top' pro.

For example, negotiating a move to a club for no fee while he's captain with two years left on his deal. Doing this six weeks/halfway into the transfer window.

Then surprising his colleagues with this news days before the infamously important preseason prep was getting underway (unless those colleagues picked up on Hendo using the press yet again, in the week or so before agreeing the deal, to float the idea of a move to Saudi to see how the PR lands). And now, seemingly, refusing to budge on his huge tax free salary hike to help aide the club in pushing the deal through and being compensated for him breaking his contract.

Maybe he'll still train hard (on evidence at the end of the season, he wasn't working hard on the pitch). But a top top pro he ain't - I'd personally save that label for those who really earn it, like Milner

Well yeah, i'm probably with you on all the points you made. I just get the impression that this was simply the chance of a lifetime to get one last outrageous payday in his career, which now seems not so attraczive anymore, as he would have to give up a lot of money to get a fee agreed.

What he was thinking by agreeing to join them under the impression, LFC would simply let his captain go for free i cant imagine. However, i just think that he will not do something stupid to get the move done, especially as it now seema he will hablve to buckle down on wages. And from a sporti g perspective, this move has no attraction at all. And i really think he is that much of a professional to buckle down and fight for his place.

Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26627 on: Today at 11:15:07 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:10:24 am
:wave 8)

I would not sell at any price this window  nor buy Mbappe (too much baggage. ego and wrong player for us at the moment - plus he want s to play at Real and would destroy our wage and buy out clause structure    

Main reason I can see us not selling any other first teamers this season, as we have a very thin squad, and last year we lost a lot of forwards to injury and apart from Szabo we will need all our forwards and they need to step up and replace the Mane and Bobby goals this season
Plus Salah away for 6 weeks for African Nations Cup in Jan/Feb.. we need all our top forwards in fit and top form. No more inbedding of replacements
Plus too much disruption with all those that have left this summer

I do think we have enough money who ever the manager wants at DM and CB to takes us back to challenging for Prem titles and CL cups.

I would add Touchemeni to that list.
top local CB  - if not Colwill is there anybody else out there?   We need to replace Nat Philips and also get more Homegrown into our team

I'm not convinced about that yet  ;D

The only list we can add Touchemeni to is the I don't want to come to Liverpool list.
Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26628 on: Today at 11:18:30 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:08:21 am
Not everything is about us. The Saudis are buying players left right and centre (they're even signing Adam Forshaw), there isn't a bizarre 'lets unsettle Liverpool' agenda.

no "official policy "of  disruption to Premier league,

but similar strategy to LIV golf - get the best players you can turn by offering ridiculous salaries.

I think the Saudi's COULD BE looking at disrupting chelsea and liverpool and other competitors to Newcastle if they could sign some quality at low fees high salaries and also weaken Newcastle prem rivals would be a bonus.

with fabinho nearly there and these Chelsea stars also looking for transfers - Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also preparing for moves away from Europe.

some gone so far -  plus Steven Gerrard & Robbie  Fowler as managers Plus some of the Liverpool backroom staff

Player   New Club   Transfer fee   Date Joined
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic   Al Hilal   £34.2m ($44.6m)   July, 2023
Roberto Firmino   Al Ahli   Free   July, 2023
Marcelo Brozovic   Al Nassr   £15.4m ($19.6m)   July, 2023
Jota   Al Ittihad   £25m ($31.7m)   July, 2023

Karim Benzema   Al Ittihad   Free   June, 2023
Edouard Mendy   Al Ahli   £16m ($20.2m)   June, 2023
N'Golo Kante   Al Ittihad   Free   June, 2023
Kalidou Koulibaly   Al Hilal   £15.7m ($20m)   June, 2023

Ruben Neves   Al Hilal   £47.1m ($60m)   June, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo   Al Nassr   Free   January, 2023
Anderson Talisca   Al Nassr   £6.9m ($8.8m)   July, 2021
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26629 on: Today at 11:26:10 am »
I think Henderson just has to go now, wherever it is. The fact he didnt come out and say he would not go to Saudi means he absolutely wanted that blood money.
So he is done as Liverpool captain now. Also, to be honest he really struggled last season anyway so needs to be moved on.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26630 on: Today at 11:28:41 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:22 am
Sooooooo whats the number were selling Diaz at?

£140 million, which is what I think he is worth to us right now
Online Victor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26631 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:01:36 am
Diaz has a really fascinating place in our fans psyche... he's seen as an elite player when his level is more ' very good premier league attacking midfielder' (assuming he's over his two significant knee injuries).
I'm guessing this is a combination of him being a very charismatic player to watch and how he made a significant difference when he arrived

I'm not in a hurry to sell him at all - not least because we'd need a replacement - and don't think we will unless he wants to go/or the numbers get silly but his production doesn't match our fans view of his level
If he played for Spurs, lets say, and they sold him for 80 million I don't think anyone would think they'd done a bad deal

Id say not only was there a significant difference when he arrived there was also a significant difference when he was injured . He makes things happen
Online paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26632 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »
I would be very suspicious about these so called offers for our players. The Henderson deal was never on everybody knew there would be fee involved. And it involved the only club in Saudi who are tighter than FSG. The Fab deal seems to be dragging on. Every thing sorted player wants to go decent fee so show us the money. And now they want to disrupt Diaz.
So in the space of one week the first week of pre-season, good timing. They the Saudi's are having a good go at disrupting us going forward.
The other teams selling to the Saudi Pro League don't seem have had problems.
Online leroy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26633 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:01:36 am
Diaz has a really fascinating place in our fans psyche... he's seen as an elite player when his level is more ' very good premier league attacking midfielder' (assuming he's over his two significant knee injuries).
I'm guessing this is a combination of him being a very charismatic player to watch and how he made a significant difference when he arrived

I'm not in a hurry to sell him at all - not least because we'd need a replacement - and don't think we will unless he wants to go/or the numbers get silly but his production doesn't match our fans view of his level
If he played for Spurs, lets say, and they sold him for 80 million I don't think anyone would think they'd done a bad deal

Have to say I feel somewhat similar to be honest.  Love watching him play and I think he's excellent but I don't think he'll get to the same kind of level Mane did in his time here.  Whether it's worth selling at that price this season is another question I guess.
