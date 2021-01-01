Not everything is about us. The Saudis are buying players left right and centre (they're even signing Adam Forshaw), there isn't a bizarre 'lets unsettle Liverpool' agenda.
no "official policy "of disruption to Premier league,
but similar strategy to LIV golf - get the best players you can turn by offering ridiculous salaries.
I think the Saudi's COULD BE looking at disrupting chelsea and liverpool and other competitors to Newcastle if they could sign some quality at low fees high salaries and also weaken Newcastle prem rivals would be a bonus.
with fabinho nearly there and these Chelsea stars also looking for transfers - Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also preparing for moves away from Europe.some gone so far - plus Steven Gerrard & Robbie Fowler as managers Plus some of the Liverpool backroom staff
Player New Club Transfer fee Date Joined
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal £34.2m ($44.6m) July, 2023
Roberto Firmino Al Ahli Free July, 2023
Marcelo Brozovic Al Nassr £15.4m ($19.6m) July, 2023
Jota Al Ittihad £25m ($31.7m) July, 2023
Karim Benzema Al Ittihad Free June, 2023
Edouard Mendy Al Ahli £16m ($20.2m) June, 2023
N'Golo Kante Al Ittihad Free June, 2023
Kalidou Koulibaly Al Hilal £15.7m ($20m) June, 2023
Ruben Neves Al Hilal £47.1m ($60m) June, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Free January, 2023
Anderson Talisca Al Nassr £6.9m ($8.8m) July, 2021