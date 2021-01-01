I thought we had one of the highest wage bills around? We've been told that for years now



We do, but from what I've seen on google our wages are heavily incentivised - which I assume is business speak for performance related, so we can expect a bit of a drop in that? Also, our wages were 62% of our turnover last year, but we've just let go a LOT of players - Milner and Ox, to name but two - and the outgoings look like they're not finished.So whilst our wage bill is high, it's not unmanageable. We offer competitive wages, but we can't offer what other clubs do, because we're run sensibly and don't cook the books.As Red Pill says, we rely on a player's desire to play for Liverpool FC to bridge the gap where another club could offer more money.