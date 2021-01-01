« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

The Final Third

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26560 on: Today at 08:20:50 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:11:27 am
I thought we had one of the highest wage bills around? We've been told that for years now

We do..you can ignore City's of course..

RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26561 on: Today at 08:21:43 am
We surely will not entertain any offer for Diaz?
JerseyKloppite

  HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26562 on: Today at 08:23:48 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:21:43 am
We surely will not entertain any offer for Diaz?

I can't see that we could easily replace or improve on him so it would be stupid.

Unless we sign Mbappe :lmao
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26563 on: Today at 08:27:19 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:21:43 am
We surely will not entertain any offer for Diaz?

Especially for 50 million :lmao

Maybe triple it and we can talk. Saudi clubs are taking the piss with their offers for our players bar Fabinho.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26564 on: Today at 08:32:25 am
Well.. the good thing is- with Jurgen- you need to be the sort of person who wants to play for Liverpool if we'll sign you, so hopefully that bit of conviction can help us hold onto our players.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26565 on: Today at 08:42:55 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:01:28 am
Do they? They only had Badiashile, Silva and Chalobah as CB options not long ago and seem to still be clearing out. Ampadu agreed to go to Leeds and Chalobah has even been touted to leave.

They went mad with signings but I dont think they have as many options as people think with their crazy clear out
Yeah that's just from checking their Wiki page, they've got that lad Gusto and Cucurella usually plays as a CB for them too.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26566 on: Today at 08:46:03 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:11:27 am
I thought we had one of the highest wage bills around? We've been told that for years now

We do, but from what I've seen on google our wages are heavily incentivised - which I assume is business speak for performance related, so we can expect a bit of a drop in that? Also, our wages were 62% of our turnover last year, but we've just let go a LOT of players - Milner and Ox, to name but two - and the outgoings look like they're not finished.

So whilst our wage bill is high, it's not unmanageable. We offer competitive wages, but we can't offer what other clubs do, because we're run sensibly and don't cook the books.

As Red Pill says, we rely on a player's desire to play for Liverpool FC to bridge the gap where another club could offer more money.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26567 on: Today at 08:54:21 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:20:50 am
We do..you can ignore City's of course..



Safe to say thats been healthily reduced this summer.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26568 on: Today at 08:55:21 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:21:43 am
We surely will not entertain any offer for Diaz?

No, but i wouldnt class him as untouchable yet.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26569 on: Today at 08:56:12 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:03 am
We do, but from what I've seen on google our wages are heavily incentivised - which I assume is business speak for performance related, so we can expect a bit of a drop in that? Also, our wages were 62% of our turnover last year, but we've just let go a LOT of players - Milner and Ox, to name but two - and the outgoings look like they're not finished.

So whilst our wage bill is high, it's not unmanageable. We offer competitive wages, but we can't offer what other clubs do, because we're run sensibly and don't cook the books.

As Red Pill says, we rely on a player's desire to play for Liverpool FC to bridge the gap where another club could offer more money.

I think Klopp is biggest pull we have. The club is massive. But there's also other massive clubs willing to pay more. But none of those clubs have the best manager in the world. Before Klopp we were buying the likes of Rickie Lambert because Sanchez wanted to go to Arsenal. If Klopp was manager I think he'd have joined us. Just one example of many. I think FSG should be looking for a way out before Klopp goes.
Asam

  has a mankini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26570 on: Today at 09:13:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:56:12 am
I think Klopp is biggest pull we have. The club is massive. But there's also other massive clubs willing to pay more. But none of those clubs have the best manager in the world. Before Klopp we were buying the likes of Rickie Lambert because Sanchez wanted to go to Arsenal. If Klopp was manager I think he'd have joined us. Just one example of many. I think FSG should be looking for a way out before Klopp goes.

Klopp is incredible, one of a kind and we all know if he had been back properly we would be looking at another league title and champions league at least, FSG will keep a major shareholding in Liverpool, I dont see an outright sale
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26571 on: Today at 09:15:04 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:13:03 am
Klopp is incredible, one of a kind and we all know if he had been back properly we would be looking at another league title and champions league at least, FSG will keep a major shareholding in Liverpool, I dont see an outright sale

Players want to play for Klopp and be apart of Liverpool. I feel both go together so well. Another Brendan after him and that's a lot of our player pull gone.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26572 on: Today at 09:15:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:21 am
No, but i wouldnt class him as untouchable yet.

I mean no one is untouchable but considering the disruption a sale would bring, I would be expecting well over £100 million for him
Henry Gale

  Margot Robbie Stalker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26573 on: Today at 09:15:59 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:56:12 am
I think Klopp is biggest pull we have. The club is massive. But there's also other massive clubs willing to pay more. But none of those clubs have the best manager in the world. Before Klopp we were buying the likes of Rickie Lambert because Sanchez wanted to go to Arsenal. If Klopp was manager I think he'd have joined us. Just one example of many. I think FSG should be looking for a way out before Klopp goes.

Oh definitely! Listen to the interview Szoboszlai gave and all kept on about was Klopp and playing for him.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26574 on: Today at 09:21:29 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:05:11 am
How so?  He's a monster defensively and actually very decent on the ball.

It is in the Dutch League so there's an element of the unknown, but yeah there's absolutely nothing he has shown to say he is bad, just what he hasn't shown yet (performing at very top level).

No I agree really, I hope the links are true, seems a pretty clever buy if he can translate, which if we are interested in him seems to suggest there are strong indicators he will
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26575 on: Today at 09:23:58 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:21:29 am
It is in the Dutch League so there's an element of the unknown, but yeah there's absolutely nothing he has shown to say he is bad, just what he hasn't shown yet (performing at very top level).

No I agree really, I hope the links are true, seems a pretty clever buy if he can translate, which if we are interested in him seems to suggest there are strong indicators he will

Yeah I wasn't sure about him for the same reasons but I've done a bit of YouTube scouting and he's a lot better on the ball than I expected him to be:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kCzy6WOyLME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kCzy6WOyLME</a>

Easily good enough on the ball for us, and if his defensive numbers stay the same in the PL, he'd be a great pick up, especially with the talk of him having a release clause of just over £30m.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26576 on: Today at 09:30:15 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:20:50 am
We do..you can ignore City's of course..



We should get whoever is doing the accounts for city. Be FSG biggest signing for sure. bigger then mbappe, choo choo, salah and vvd combined ;D

and our blue neighbours are paid a decent chunk despite being shit

some of our more decent signings have came from the dutch league. remember kronkamp who helped us win the FA cup. and of course notable mentions suarez and dirky.
Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26577 on: Today at 09:33:49 am
We'd lose Sangare to AFCON right?
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26578 on: Today at 09:34:16 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:30:15 am
remember kronkamp who helped us win the FA cup. and of course notable mentions suarez and dirky.

Of course! No idea who this Suarez and Dirky are though
Jayo10

  Kopite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26579 on: Today at 09:34:36 am
Sky reporting that there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Saudi over Jordan Henderson, things have stalled.
Logged

Henry Gale

  Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26580 on: Today at 09:36:20 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:34:36 am
Sky reporting that there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Saudi over Jordan Henderson, things have stalled.

Looks like he's staying then  ;D
Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26581 on: Today at 09:37:39 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:34:36 am
Sky reporting that there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Saudi over Jordan Henderson, things have stalled.

Damn. Was a good chance to get money for him and shed his wages. Well probably have to stomach the cost for the rest of his contract now.
Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26582 on: Today at 09:38:38 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:34:36 am
Sky reporting that there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Saudi over Jordan Henderson, things have stalled.

Find it hard to believe that a team can offer him £500-750k pw wages (whoever you want to believe), but can't find £10-20m for a fee.

Still think it gets done, no way back for me.
67CherryRed

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26583 on: Today at 09:38:58 am
People are believing Sky Sports? Ok then.
Haggis36

  purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26584 on: Today at 09:41:58 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:34:36 am
Sky reporting that there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Saudi over Jordan Henderson, things have stalled.

Oh well, those who were worried about the level of upheaval will be happy then I presume? Rather he was gone to be honest.

Separately, is anyone else a little uneasy regarding the tone of the Luis Diaz reports? Surely it should simply be - not for sale. Instead, yesterday you had reports saying well 50m is too cheap, and I see today Andy Hunter is saying today that any approach is "likely to be resisted". Doesn't exactly sound particularly definitive...
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26585
Would be surprised if it doesn't happen now, but also kind of annoyed.  Think he needs to leave this summer after all this.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26586 on: Today at 09:43:51 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:41:58 am
Oh well, those who were worried about the level of upheaval will be happy then I presume? Rather he was gone to be honest.

Separately, is anyone else a little uneasy regarding the tone of the Luis Diaz reports? Surely it should simply be - not for sale. Instead, yesterday you had reports saying well 50m is too cheap, and I see today Andy Hunter is saying today that any approach is "likely to be resisted". Doesn't exactly sound particularly definitive...

It's almost as if they're all hedging their bets because they're clueless.
Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26587 on: Today at 09:45:06 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:42:08 am
Would be surprised if it doesn't happen now, but also kind of annoyed.  Think he needs to leave this summer after all this.

Don't like that I feel like this but I want him gone now.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26588 on: Today at 09:46:55 am »
It's hard to believe he'd risk all this humiliation and his reputation getting dragged through the mud for nothing. It'd be some fuck up on his part.

Can't be arsed with another year of shit performances and all the excuses he'd make if he stayed or media games if hes not in the team, get him sold.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26589 on: Today at 09:47:17 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:34:36 am
Sky reporting that there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Saudi over Jordan Henderson, things have stalled.

The guy from Ettifaq is in London though?
Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26590 on: Today at 09:50:13 am »
Yep, Im echoing everyone else but Id actually be disappointed if the Henderson deal didnt go through now.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26591 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:41:58 am
Oh well, those who were worried about the level of upheaval will be happy then I presume? Rather he was gone to be honest.

Separately, is anyone else a little uneasy regarding the tone of the Luis Diaz reports? Surely it should simply be - not for sale. Instead, yesterday you had reports saying well 50m is too cheap, and I see today Andy Hunter is saying today that any approach is "likely to be resisted". Doesn't exactly sound particularly definitive...

I think it is the right time to sell Henderson. He has been a great player for the club and has won everything. However we need fresh legs in midfield and so it's time for a replacement. We'll miss his determination and leadership but I do think it is time that we replaced him.

As for Diaz................don't pay any intention to what the media says as none of them know. They all write utter crap just to get attention and clicks.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26592 on: Today at 09:59:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:46:55 am
It's hard to believe he'd risk all this humiliation and his reputation getting dragged through the mud for nothing. It'd be some fuck up on his part.

Can't be arsed with another year of shit performances and all the excuses he'd make if he stayed or media games if hes not in the team, get him sold.

I wonder if he didn't expect all of the leaks regarding the deal, and his position at the club went from secure to near untenable before he'd even had a chance to react? Naive on his part but then footballers often aren't the brightest.
Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26593 on: Today at 10:02:15 am »
What is the deal with homegrown players if we let Fabinho go? Can we then bring in 2 non homegrown players, 1 for DM and 1 for LCB? So we don't need to make Lavia or Colwill (or another homegrown player) one of the two?
