Great video analysis

What do you think on Neils take on the 5 most interesting ones? (Amrabat his passing surprised me, Luis, Adams, Lavia, Trindade )(doesnt Fluminese play and... interesting system?))



I mentioned Tyler Adams about a month ago and was laughed at by certain ppl , I said stat wise he is prety good at what we need as a six, just his passing is abit meh, but he played for Leeds so... I also mentioned Boubacar Kamara (villa) as an outside punt (like Adams) but I think Villa may ask alot as he only joined them last year. Adams would literall just be a get the ball and pass to Trent nothing fancy, needs to carry the ball better but for an outside punt its not a bad call imo, especially as he is American so FSG get a Yank in the team. The biggest shock on the list is Koopmieners, so many people saying he is the one and stat wise looks shite to be honest. Amrabat looks decent stat wise but for some reason I just dont feel like he is the one feels kinda underwhelming if you know what i mean. Luis would be great but again like kimmich would cost a bomb, all this chatter and we still have no idea what formation klopp will use, if we can work that out then it would help alot . Lavia is still priority for me as i think in 2/3 years he will be the daddy. Overall most important though I think is Colwill who could be a game changer for us defensively