« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 659 660 661 662 663 [664]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 876946 times)

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26520 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm »
I wonder how much money Peloton have thrown at us for the deal we made with them if indeed it was a cash bonus.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,913
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26521 on: Today at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: Topwings! on Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm
Just wondering if the Saudi regime are targeting multiple Liverpool players to unsettle the club, and in effect aid their de facto representative in the Premier League (Newcastle).  LFC would presumably be a challenger to their top 4 spot this season before all these shenanigans from the sportswashers.
Not if they are targetting declining and more elderly midfield players that most fans would accept good money for.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26522 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
I hope the Sangare link is true
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26523 on: Today at 12:10:30 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
I genuinely think we go in for Kone I know he is injured but Jorg's Son is the manager/head of 1st team football  there and Kone is on £31k a week, would cost about £25m. A bargain of a player if he can stay fit. He puts himself about though which possibly casues his injuries, i am sure Klopp could sort that out though,

Or £80m for Caciedo  or £80m Barella  would be interesting to see which way we would go with that.

Is he actually very good though? Statistically he doesn't look it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,485
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26524 on: Today at 12:10:59 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 12:07:06 am
I hope the Sangare link is true

I thought he was off to Forest or did that just give the green light for others to get involved?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,913
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26525 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm
Contract renewals are going to be fun going forward.
That's another dimension to the Saudi phenomenon, salary increases across the PL to fend off interest (at least for players that are wanted)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,604
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26526 on: Today at 12:46:43 am »
But Messi has gone to America. fuck yeah! Comin again to save the mother fucking day yeah!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,863
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26527 on: Today at 12:48:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm
Technically a Cock-Womble.

Definitely a Cock-Womble. No getting around it.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,354
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26528 on: Today at 02:00:28 am »
Jurgen has found Fabinho's replacement.

Tyler Morton.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26529 on: Today at 02:29:56 am »
Not sure if already mentioned but Phillips (Nat) has agreed to terms with Leeds looks like £10m so we lacking a few in Defence and Midfield  ...Colwill here we come

As i mentione earlier today Kone:

Liverpool reportedly agreed personal terms with Kone in June and at the time, talks were "progressing" over a 45M (£38M) move to the Premier League.
Now, Christian Falk tells Give Me Sport that Jorg Schmadtke can put his relationship with his son, Nils, who works as Head of First Team Football for Borussia Monchengladbach.
He said: "Hes also on the list of Liverpool. You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for six months.
"Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a manager, so you see, the direction is very short.

Apparently Southampton have lowered Lavia's asking price
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:16 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26530 on: Today at 03:02:00 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:29:56 am
Not sure if already mentioned but Phillips (Nat) has agreed to terms with Leeds looks like £10m so we lacking a few in Defence and Midfield  ...Colwill here we come

As i mentione earlier today Kone:

Liverpool reportedly agreed personal terms with Kone in June and at the time, talks were "progressing" over a 45M (£38M) move to the Premier League.
Now, Christian Falk tells Give Me Sport that Jorg Schmadtke can put his relationship with his son, Nils, who works as Head of First Team Football for Borussia Monchengladbach.
He said: "Hes also on the list of Liverpool. You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for six months.
"Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a manager, so you see, the direction is very short.

Apparently Southampton have lowered Lavia's asking price
The only I see a deal getting done is lower starting value and heavy incentives so they can get the 40 mil in total. Like the Nunez deal with Benfica. That was the sell on clause money is less.
Logged

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26531 on: Today at 03:27:52 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:38:08 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_K3axFPKpY

Great watch. Rodri is incredible.
Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.

- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential
- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.
- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though
- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1
- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10
- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them
- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.
-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.
- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball
- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers
- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely
-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well
- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all
- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.
- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.
- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league
- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player
- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1
- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.


Great video analysis
What do you think on Neils take on the 5 most interesting ones? (Amrabat his passing surprised me, Luis, Adams, Lavia, Trindade )(doesnt Fluminese play and... interesting system?))
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26532 on: Today at 03:33:40 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:02:00 am
The only I see a deal getting done is lower starting value and heavy incentives so they can get the 40 mil in total. Like the Nunez deal with Benfica. That was the sell on clause money is less.

Maybe the £40m we get for Fab can be redirected to Lavia  throw in Clauses to make it to £45m
kinda, looks like we getting Lavia no matter what as we had money ready to buy him apparently, Still think its worth using the Fab money Plus what we was going to Spend for Lavia and take Caciedo (about £80m)
Though a Lavia and Kone/Darcoure for £80m may work out better in long run I guess Klopp will work out who has the higher ceiling, I think if Lavia progresses how he should its him, If it ends up only Lavia, if Jordan stays, then we have to use what we can to get Colwill ,  Lavia pretty much covered with Fab and Nat (Phillips)  so in thoery we still have the Lavia money to throw at Colwill plus the £20m for Kelleher etc
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26533 on: Today at 03:37:42 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:27:52 am
Great video analysis
What do you think on Neils take on the 5 most interesting ones? (Amrabat his passing surprised me, Luis, Adams, Lavia, Trindade )(doesnt Fluminese play and... interesting system?))

I mentioned Tyler Adams about a month ago and was laughed at by certain ppl ,  I said stat wise he is prety good at what we need as a six, just his passing is abit meh, but he played for Leeds so... I also mentioned Boubacar Kamara (villa) as an outside punt (like Adams) but I think Villa may ask alot as he only joined them last year. Adams would literall just be a get the ball and pass to Trent nothing fancy, needs to carry the ball better but for an outside punt its not a bad call imo, especially as he is American so FSG get a Yank in the team. The biggest shock on the list is Koopmieners, so many people saying he is the one and stat wise looks shite to be honest. Amrabat looks decent stat wise but for some reason I just dont feel like he is the one feels kinda underwhelming if you know what i mean.  Luis would be great but again like kimmich would cost a bomb, all this chatter and we still have no idea what formation klopp will use, if we can work that out then it would help alot .  Lavia is still priority for me as i think in 2/3 years he will be the daddy. Overall most important though I think is Colwill who could be a game changer for us defensively
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:03 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26534 on: Today at 03:49:51 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:33:40 am
Maybe the £40m we get for Fab can be redirected to Lavia  throw in Clauses to make it to £45m
kinda, looks like we getting Lavia no matter what as we had money ready to buy him apparently, Still think its worth using the Fab money Plus what we was going to Spend for Lavia and take Caciedo (about £80m)
Though a Lavia and Kone/Darcoure for £80m may work out better in long run I guess Klopp will work out who has the higher ceiling, I think if Lavia progresses how he should its him, If it ends up only Lavia, if Jordan stays, then we have to use what we can to get Colwill ,  Lavia pretty much covered with Fab and Nat (Phillips)  so in thoery we still have the Lavia money to throw at Colwill plus the £20m for Kelleher etc
Basically Southampton wants 40 mil but there a sell on fee(So need get the total to 40 somehow.
Idk how it going work out whatever.
Colwill always seems unlikely, and still feels that way.
We probablyy know more this week I guess
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26535 on: Today at 03:51:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:49:51 am
Basically Southampton wants 40 mil but there a sell on fee(So need get the total to 40 somehow.
Idk how it going work out whatever.
Colwill always seems unlikely, and still feels that way.
We probablyy know more this week I guess

I genuinely think Colwill wants out and thats why the are going for Maguire.  If i was Colwill and playing second fiddle to Maguire I would probably be pretty pissed off, especially knowing Maguire is the one stopping his England senior squad spot ( as thats seems what Colwill is about)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 659 660 661 662 663 [664]   Go Up
« previous next »
 