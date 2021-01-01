« previous next »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
Really interesting.

I do hope we sign someone who will make a real difference for us. Caicedo, Tchouameni and Kimmich are clearly the absolute top tier and for various reasons almost certainly beyond us. Next best (realistic best?) I'd say would be Goretzka given his experience and pedigree or Florentino Luis who seems perfectly profiled. After that, Sangare looks very promising, and Andre, though they both play in weaker leagues so some risk in expecting them to instantly step up.


That was a good watch. Very informative. Interesting how Caicedos numbers were almost identical to Bissoumas when he was at Brighton. Lavia seems really good under pressure too
Quote from: Agent99
Also a fairly reliable poster on a PSV forum has said we are looking at Sangare for £32.5m

Just saw that too.
Much better than a lot of the names that weve heard so far. Id be really happy with that.
Quote from: MD1990
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_K3axFPKpY

Great watch. Rodri is incredible.
Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.

- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential
- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.
- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though
- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1
- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10
- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them
- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.
-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.
- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball
- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers
- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely
-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well
- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all
- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.
- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.
- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league
- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player
- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1
- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.
Watched this.
Luis is probably the ideal target.
Amrabat to me would be really good in the trent role(in how Gini was used more then as a 6)
I dont think if they under 1.80 Meters(about 5'11) Klopp buying them the 6s Klopp have brought have been over 1.85 meters(6'1) Henderson at dortmund and Liverpool the smallest 6 he had as a regular starter.
Fab deal is done and dusted while Henderson is definitely staying as couldn't come to terms agreement. One of the main guys at Liverpool played at the golf course today and told the group that is where it stands right now
Quote from: slaphead
That was a good watch. Very informative. Interesting how Caicedos numbers were almost identical to Bissoumas when he was at Brighton. Lavia seems really good under pressure too

I probably watched half of Bissoumas and Caicedos games live.  Literally from day one Caicedo was a level above, a midfield beast, seldom injured, an incredible athlete, hes based his game on Kantes, with effective passing to game changers.  Bissouma was a great character, he put in many quality performances as a 6, he did go through a long fallow spell when under police enquiries.

Caicedo is only 21, three years younger than Rice, he was superior in meetings with West Ham.

Chelsea are refusing to be robbed by Brighton yet again, they think Caicedos in the bag so have played a tedious long drawn out game of low balling, now its £35m less than the Rice fee.

He will give a lucky club, injuries permitting, ten seasons of Kante esque football.  But hes more versatile than that if allowed (RDZerbi does), popping up all over the place.

Would love the Reds to hijack this, helped by Fabinho funds.
Quote from: RedG13
Gakpo was pretty good there are 22 and 23. He turning 24 at Liverpool
Suarez tore up Eredivisie at age 22, came over halfway though his age 23 season. I think might have got suspended at Ajax too. Also Suarez really did well for Uruguay the World cup the summer before too.
Gakpo scored well on low % chances at the world cup.
If it like 35ish for Sangare Im fine with it. I would have concerns though, positive he played in Ligue 1 before. Uefa comp data probably help for Sangare or Luis too.
I think this season going be huge in building up Bajcetic to be able to get more First team minutes.

And there's Anthony at Man U as well.


Oh... hang on....
Surprised that suddenly Diaz was a target of the blood regime as well, but then again he is on a fairly low wage. Hopefully he is more eager to stay here and get a bump in his salary. Getting a bit sick of those murdering blerts going after our players.
Yeah read Fab has gone all done.  On the Levi Colwill , I heard a rumour that Chelsea are actually thiking of getting Maguire in, i shit you not, Maguire would probably go there and expect to play , If true Colwill would be super pissed I would guess , so maybe its happening!

(Express, 90mins, Metro, FourFourTwo, SkySports) A whole host of other places , maybe Colwill has said he wants to go?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve
And there's Anthony at Man U as well.


Oh... hang on....
Anthony was 18,19 at Ajax.
Just wondering if the Saudi regime are targeting multiple Liverpool players to unsettle the club, and in effect aid their de facto representative in the Premier League (Newcastle).  LFC would presumably be a challenger to their top 4 spot this season before all these shenanigans from the sportswashers.

Time to throw a £80m bid for Caciedo i think that would get him, Chelsea got refused a £70m bid, genuinely think we could get him for £80m
Quote from: Lubeh
Yeah read Fab has gone all done.  On the Levi Colwill , I heard a rumour that Chelsea are actually thiking of getting Maguire in, i shit you not, Maguire would probably go there and expect to play , If true Colwill would be super pissed I would guess , so maybe its happening!

(Express, 90mins, Metro, FourFourTwo, SkySports) A whole host of other places , maybe Colwill has said he wants to go?

If he went there that would be comedy gold
Contract renewals are going to be fun going forward.
Quote from: Topwings!
Just wondering if the Saudi regime are targeting multiple Liverpool players to unsettle the club, and in effect aid their de facto representative in the Premier League (Newcastle).  LFC would presumably be a challenger to their top 4 spot this season before all these shenanigans from the sportswashers.

3 players and two of them we'd sell gladly.

Saudi clubs are buying numerous players across Europe mate.
Quote from: Lubeh
Time to throw a £80m bid for Caciedo i think that would get him, Chelsea got refused a £70m bid, genuinely think we could get him for £80m

He would be ideal.  If Hendo and Phillips went along with Fab, we would be raising £70m as it is.
Quote from: Topwings!
Just wondering if the Saudi regime are targeting multiple Liverpool players to unsettle the club, and in effect aid their de facto representative in the Premier League (Newcastle).  LFC would presumably be a challenger to their top 4 spot this season before all these shenanigans from the sportswashers.



We just have really good players mate. And taking Liverpool players would be a masssive statement from them bellends
They are probably targetting us because we always say we are skint, which to be honest is not true, but they all believe it - Get the £80m bid in and 140k a week wages and Caciedo's head will turn and Brighton may sell , though we did kinda fleece them for Mac, also the Saudi's prob see us as overstocked in the LW so it may well be that too
Quote from: BER
Contract renewals are going to be fun going forward.
Still need to renew Trent this offseason too.
Quote from: Lubeh
They are probably targetting us because we always say we are skint, which to be honest is not true, but they all believe it - Get the £80m bid in and 140k a week wages and Caciedo's head will turn and Brighton may sell , though we did kinda fleece them for Mac, also the Saudi's prob see us as overstocked in the LW so it may well be that too

:lmao

Yeah, thatll be why they thought they could get Henderson on a free.
Quote from: fowlermagic
Fab deal is done and dusted while Henderson is definitely staying as couldn't come to terms agreement. One of the main guys at Liverpool played at the golf course today and told the group that is where it stands right now

Would believe it. But Henderson can fuck off as far as Im concerned now.

And I loved him
Quote from: Lubeh
Time to throw a £80m bid for Caciedo i think that would get him, Chelsea got refused a £70m bid, genuinely think we could get him for £80m


I couldnt agree more
Quote from: Lubeh
Time to throw a £80m bid for Caciedo i think that would get him, Chelsea got refused a £70m bid, genuinely think we could get him for £80m

Chelsea do seem to be fucking about a bit here - submitted their first £60m bid last month and have taken over 3 weeks to come back and increase their bid by £10m which was is seemingly still miles off what Brighton had quoted them?

At this rate, they'll be starting the season with TWO senior midfielders. They're in far too much need to be dithering about like this - I'm guessing they're still struggling with FFP despite raising well over £200m this summer. They surely need like 2-3 midfielders really?
Instead of making cockwomble remarks dim actually read what we was talking about, we was talking about Diaz.
Quote from: fowlermagic
...while Henderson is definitely staying as couldn't come to terms agreement...
The player couldn't agree terms or the two clubs?

If the former, that simply doesn't add up, as the original story broke that JH had already agreed terms ::)
The Saudi thing is only going to get worse over the next 18 months, they're obviously selling a massive oay day and the potential to be part of a project. I can't see it myself with Saudi trying to buy their own version of football, but they're giving it a go. I do suspect Diaz's camp is using the Saudi interest to drum up a new deal, which I suspect will be common place for a while.
Quote from: Titi Camara
The player couldn't agree terms or the two clubs?

If the former, that simply doesn't add up, as the original story broke that JH had already agreed terms ::)

I would assume its the club that wouldnt stump up the £20m
Quote from: Titi Camara
The player couldn't agree terms or the two clubs?

If the former, that simply doesn't add up, as the original story broke that JH had already agreed terms ::)
I though Jordan agreed to a pa cut to facilitate the move so instead of 700k  it would be something like 570k a week poor lad only 570k a week
Quote from: BER
Contract renewals are going to be fun going forward.
Yeah will be mental if Saudi keep pushing. It was already the case seemingly that players would prefer to run their contracts down but this will compound that. Anybody halfway decent in any club will run it down now.
Quote from: fowlermagic
Fab deal is done and dusted while Henderson is definitely staying as couldn't come to terms agreement. One of the main guys at Liverpool played at the golf course today and told the group that is where it stands right now

Henderson can get fucked
