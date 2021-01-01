That was a good watch. Very informative. Interesting how Caicedos numbers were almost identical to Bissoumas when he was at Brighton. Lavia seems really good under pressure too



I probably watched half of Bissoumas and Caicedos games live. Literally from day one Caicedo was a level above, a midfield beast, seldom injured, an incredible athlete, hes based his game on Kantes, with effective passing to game changers. Bissouma was a great character, he put in many quality performances as a 6, he did go through a long fallow spell when under police enquiries.Caicedo is only 21, three years younger than Rice, he was superior in meetings with West Ham.Chelsea are refusing to be robbed by Brighton yet again, they think Caicedos in the bag so have played a tedious long drawn out game of low balling, now its £35m less than the Rice fee.He will give a lucky club, injuries permitting, ten seasons of Kante esque football. But hes more versatile than that if allowed (RDZerbi does), popping up all over the place.Would love the Reds to hijack this, helped by Fabinho funds.