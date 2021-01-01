Why would we give Adrian a new deal and then not register him? If you do then even for a dead rubber game you would have to take Ali.



You have conveniently ignored the fact that we had so many foreign and association-trained players that we couldn't register Keita and Ox two senior midfield players.



As for Ramsey, he played in the group stages last season and then was taken out so that Ox could come back in. We had Henderson, Milner and Phillips as association trained so it was either Ox or Ramsey.



Regarding complaining about it I am not I am suggesting that we have a real issue with the number of Homegrown players we have. Then we get on to the number of players. To get a full squad you need 17 Foreign players, 8 homegrown of which four have to be club trained. Then you add the B list players who have to be under 21 and club trained.



Because they want Adrian back for 3rd goalie.Keita and Ox where injured that why they not registered.I doubt there a full squad registeredAlso in Arsenal last group game of Europa Had Hillson and Hein as the bench goalies.The list looks likeAlisson, AdrianKonate,Matip,Virgil,Tsimikas, RobertsonThiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai,Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, JotaThat 15, can add 2 non homegrownHG is Club is Trent, Jones, Gomez,Kelleher(if he stays)Association trained is Henderson(for now)Where the issue?Plz just stop making this a big deal it not.Doak the only youth player that cant go on the List B for this season and get can be on it in march. They find a way if they want Him Europa.Elliott, Bajcetic,Bradley(assuming he stays), Clark, etc are youth guys dont need to be registered. Elliott going is somebody who going to play a lot. Bajcetic should be able to go 1k plus minutesThat 20 guys right now for the squad and obv looking for 6 and another CB at min.