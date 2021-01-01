« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 873674 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26440 on: Today at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:17:45 pm
Also a fairly reliable poster on a PSV forum has said we are looking at Sangare for £32.5m
Alex Stewart, formerly of Tifo, has been banging that drum for awhile. I thought he was going to Nottingham Forest though.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26441 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:38:08 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_K3axFPKpY

Great watch. Rodri is incredible.
Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.

- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential
- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.
- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though
- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1
- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10
- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them
- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.
-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.
- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball
- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers
- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely
-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well
- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all
- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.
- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.
- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league
- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player
- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1
- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.


Really interesting.

I do hope we sign someone who will make a real difference for us. Caicedo, Tchouameni and Kimmich are clearly the absolute top tier and for various reasons almost certainly beyond us. Next best (realistic best?) I'd say would be Goretzka given his experience and pedigree or Florentino Luis who seems perfectly profiled. After that, Sangare looks very promising, and Andre, though they both play in weaker leagues so some risk in expecting them to instantly step up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26442 on: Today at 09:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:17:45 pm
Also a fairly reliable poster on a PSV forum has said we are looking at Sangare for £32.5m
Just saw that. Would be extremely underwhelming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26443 on: Today at 09:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:17:45 pm
Also a fairly reliable poster on a PSV forum has said we are looking at Sangare for £32.5m
He fits the profile. I just question why was still in Eredivisie at 24 and how he translates to pl.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26444 on: Today at 09:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:29:10 pm
Just saw that. Would be extremely underwhelming.

I don't think he'd be underwhelming, just not as good as we could possibly get. I'd be surprised if we weren't pushing hard for Luis at Benfica, but it may be that they won't sell for a reasonable fee, and the top tier targets are all going to be £80m+. Sangare seems as good as any of the rest of the names we've been linked with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26445 on: Today at 09:39:46 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26446 on: Today at 09:41:53 pm »
So Sangare as the experienced DM and Lavia as the project DM?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26447 on: Today at 09:44:30 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26448 on: Today at 09:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:21:45 pm
Why would we give Adrian a new deal and then not register him? If you do then even for a dead rubber game you would have to take Ali.

You have conveniently ignored the fact that we had so many foreign and association-trained players that we couldn't register Keita and Ox two senior midfield players.

As for Ramsey, he played in the group stages last season and then was taken out so that Ox could come back in. We had Henderson, Milner and Phillips as association trained so it was either Ox or Ramsey.

Regarding complaining about it I am not I am suggesting that we have a real issue with the number of Homegrown players we have. Then we get on to the number of players. To get a full squad you need 17 Foreign players, 8 homegrown of which four have to be club trained. Then you add the B list players who have to be under 21 and club trained.
Because they want Adrian back for 3rd goalie.
Keita and Ox where injured that why they not registered.
I doubt there a full squad registered
Also in Arsenal last group game of Europa Had Hillson and Hein as the bench goalies.
The list looks like
Alisson, Adrian
Konate,Matip,Virgil,Tsimikas, Robertson
Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai,
Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota
That 15, can add 2 non homegrown
HG is Club is Trent, Jones, Gomez,Kelleher(if he stays)
Association trained is Henderson(for now)
Where the issue?
Plz just stop making this a big deal it not.
Doak the only youth player that cant go on the List B for this season and get can be on it in march. They find a way if they want Him Europa.
Elliott, Bajcetic,Bradley(assuming he stays), Clark, etc are youth guys dont need to be registered. Elliott going is somebody who going to play a lot. Bajcetic should be able to go 1k plus minutes
That 20 guys right now for the squad and obv looking for 6 and another CB at min.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26449 on: Today at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:41:53 pm
So Sangare as the experienced DM and Lavia as the project DM?

Id bloody love that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26450 on: Today at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:38:26 pm
I don't think he'd be underwhelming, just not as good as we could possibly get. I'd be surprised if we weren't pushing hard for Luis at Benfica, but it may be that they won't sell for a reasonable fee, and the top tier targets are all going to be £80m+. Sangare seems as good as any of the rest of the names we've been linked with.
Heres the post by the way

Quote
The rumors about Sangaré are correct. Liverpool are waiting for Fabinho to leave and with that money they think
get Sangare. There is contact between Liverpool and Kiki Musampa. May also explain why Sangare has held off other Premier League clubs who I believe cannot be ruled out. I expect everything to accelerate in the next 10 days.

Random person off a forum. What could be dodgy about that?
