LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26400 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm
Just get it done lads Henderson sorted and Teun Koopmeiners in , then Fabinho sorted and Caicedo in
BOBSCOUSE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26401 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:16:52 pm
She's busy, Sorry.

At mine, I'm having a barbie.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26402 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:42:50 pm
If theres any chance, we should throw everything we can at that deal. I expect next season to be a top 4 fight, hopefully seeing us around 75 points. I genuinely think we can challenge for the title if we brought him in though.

Would be a truly transformative signing to be honest
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26403 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:43:00 pm
Just get it done lads Henderson sorted and Teun Koopmeiners in , then Fabinho sorted and Caicedo in

Why would you want someone who is as slow as Emre Can for fucks sakes?
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26404 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:47:04 pm
Why would you want someone who is as slow as Emre Can for fucks sakes?

Perhaps he has nice hair.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26405 on: Today at 07:55:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:34:57 pm
https://twitter.com/IttiMania/status/1681365586712854529

Saudi club's fan account is saying Fabinho will do his medical today.

This is the content we need! His missus follows their instagram too, perhaps she gave em an exclusive.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26406 on: Today at 07:55:30 pm
Quote from: Cid on Today at 07:19:18 pm
Diaz is worth a lot more than 50m.  That's an insulting offer if true.  He shouldn't be for sale at all.

I can't help but wonder now is all this Saudi interest in Liverpool and Chelsea players is a way to destabilise rival teams.

Doesnt make much sense given theyve started with Fabinho and Henderson who are two of the players wed be willing to take offers for, surely theyd try and target someone Van Dijk or Allison if they really wanted to destabilise us.

I think theyre wanting to buy players to promote their league. It could be linked to Newcastle but I think its bigger than that really. In fact, if it was now Im not sure theyd buy Newcastle at all.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26407 on: Today at 07:57:52 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:55:13 pm
Perhaps he has nice hair.

He's balding, badly and quickly. That's where all his pace went - into the recession of his hairline.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26408 on: Today at 08:02:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:07:32 pm
Every player has a price if push comes to shove. Ideally, Diaz rebuffs them.

Its one of those where a player needs to say no. This applies to Diaz and other players.

The money on offer from Saudi clubs will dwarf what is on offer elsewhere. Diaz is a very good player but hes not absolute top tier (yet). Hell, as a example, be getting offered x3 or x4 the wage hed get anywhere in Europe by Saudi clubs.

If any player wants to take the money on offer then its hard for a club to deny them. Keeping a player who can get and wants the money on offer is as good as gone. Contractually you can keep the but not sure you get the player at 100%. The denial of that money would be massive. Its not like a player at a smaller club denied a move to a big club. Theyll still try to keep the potential of a move alive. Not sure its the same case with Saudi clubs.

If a player asks to go I think its about extracting the fee you want. Hopefully Diaz and our other players dont want to chase the money on offer.
The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26409 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:55:30 pm
I think theyre wanting to buy players to promote their league. It could be linked to Newcastle but I think its bigger than that really. In fact, if it was now Im not sure theyd buy Newcastle at all.

Would be funny if they lost interest in Newcastle and started cherry picking their talent, Guimares etc to play over there.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26410 on: Today at 08:12:26 pm
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26411 on: Today at 08:12:45 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:42:50 pm
If theres any chance, we should throw everything we can at that deal. I expect next season to be a top 4 fight, hopefully seeing us around 75 points. I genuinely think we can challenge for the title if we brought him in though.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26412 on: Today at 08:13:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:40:26 pm
Florian Plettenberg is saying that Bayern are making a play for Tchoo tchoo.

Interesting to see if they have any more success than us.
Come on Jurgen, get involved.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26413 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26414 on: Today at 08:14:45 pm
Didnt the person who claimed they are going to offer 50 mil for Luis also said his not for sale and if he was 50 mil would be an incredibly low offer in Liverpools eyes ?
bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26415 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm
The window has taken a really odd turn since all this Saudi interest came about.
Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26416 on: Today at 08:17:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:40:26 pm
Florian Plettenberg is saying that Bayern are making a play for Tchoo tchoo.

Interesting to see if they have any more success than us.

If Bayern end up signing Tchouameni (on top of Laimer), would one of their established midfield starters potentially be available for the right price?

Maybe, say, a Joshua Kimmich? Particularly if they still want Kane, selling a Gravenberch or a Sabitzer ain't gonna fund that.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26417 on: Today at 08:18:34 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:17:29 pm
If Bayern end up signing Tchouameni (on top of Laimer), would one of their established midfield starters potentially be available for the right price?

Maybe, say, a Joshua Kimmich? Particularly if they still want Kane, selling a Gravenberch or a Sabitzer ain't gonna fund that.

Hasn't Tchouameni been liking tweets that his not for sale?
