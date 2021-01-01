Every player has a price if push comes to shove. Ideally, Diaz rebuffs them.



Its one of those where a player needs to say no. This applies to Diaz and other players.The money on offer from Saudi clubs will dwarf what is on offer elsewhere. Diaz is a very good player but hes not absolute top tier (yet). Hell, as a example, be getting offered x3 or x4 the wage hed get anywhere in Europe by Saudi clubs.If any player wants to take the money on offer then its hard for a club to deny them. Keeping a player who can get and wants the money on offer is as good as gone. Contractually you can keep the but not sure you get the player at 100%. The denial of that money would be massive. Its not like a player at a smaller club denied a move to a big club. Theyll still try to keep the potential of a move alive. Not sure its the same case with Saudi clubs.If a player asks to go I think its about extracting the fee you want. Hopefully Diaz and our other players dont want to chase the money on offer.