Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 870296 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26320 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:11:19 pm

Is Kelleher still wanting out?


I'd love to keep him

He's a keeper
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26321 on: Today at 05:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:16:56 pm
Chimuanya Ugochukwu
Is this a suggestion or do we have another ITK?
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26322 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:17:42 pm

Fish bone stuck in your throat again mate?

 ;D
Offline False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26323 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:48:12 pm
The ox signing was wrong, his injury record was poor before joining us, he'd have been an interesting option for the following season on a free with a potentially hefty contract should he reach certain availability levels. Giving him an extension was a laughably bad decision, even though it was also a nice gesture.

The issue with keita is when would you actually want be able to sell him, every time he was showing flashes of the signing we'd hoped to have got he'd get injured again, it didn't help matters that he was happy to rush back from an injury to play an international, if he could have taken a sabbatical from his national side to get fully fit it would have probably been better for both him, us and in the long run his national side too.

I think no one would want to pay the same wages we offered them. I guess both, Ox and Keita, were on a 150-200k/week wages. No one would pay that to injury prone players + transfer fee. Also, it's important to see that part of their contract went during the pandemic.

In my opinion, the biggest failure was let Wijnaldum leave. He was an all around midfielder that could replace every position around the pitch.

I would also like to point out that Klopp is quite a traumatized manager. When he was coaching for Dortmund, the biggest issue he had was that he couldn't keep players in the club. This probably made him much more conservative about when to sell the players.

Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26324 on: Today at 05:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:22:19 pm
Is this a suggestion or do we have another ITK?

Suggestion, I'm not cool enough to be ITK.

Was having a browse earlier of dm's around Europe he has a nice profile, has some great reviews.

Last 365 DaysView Complete Scouting Report Glossary vs. Midfielders
Statistic   Per 90   Percentile

Pass Completion %   86.8%   83 

Tackles           2.46   72 
Interceptions   1.43   78 
Blocks           1.67   87 
Clearances   1.13   55 
Aerials won   1.18   69 

Player compared to positional peers in Men's Big 5 Leagues, UCL, UEL over the last 365 days. Based on 1831 minutes played.

He's a ball winner and simple distributor.

https://fbref.com/en/players/1df4a109/Chimuanya-Ugochukwu
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26325 on: Today at 05:25:47 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:18:03 pm
It is possible that we're dragging it out intentionally to buy us time to sort his replacement.

Samie said Wednesday, I for one see no reason to disbelieve him...
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26326 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm »
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
·
15 Jul
🗣️ Kalidou Koulibaly on his Al-Hilal move. "I looked a bit on the Internet about the story of the club. [Then] I contacted Bafétimbi Gomis, who was here [between 2018-2022]. He told me lots of good things about the club and after I spoke with him I knew I'd made a good choice...




Fuck it, it's Gomis.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26327 on: Today at 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:16:56 pm
Chimuanya Ugochukwu

Les to his friends.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26328 on: Today at 05:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 05:26:52 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
·
15 Jul
🗣️ Kalidou Koulibaly on his Al-Hilal move. "I looked a bit on the Internet about the story of the club. [Then] I contacted Bafétimbi Gomis, who was here [between 2018-2022]. He told me lots of good things about the club and after I spoke with him I knew I'd made a good choice...




Fuck it, it's Gomis.

"I spoke to my friend and he told me about 4 Ferraris he had bought and that he had 2 new mistresses in Monaco
and one he was setting up in Dubai and I said, you know, I always thought Saudi was a charming location."
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26329 on: Today at 05:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 05:26:52 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
·
15 Jul
🗣️ Kalidou Koulibaly on his Al-Hilal move. "I looked a bit on the Internet about the story of the club. [Then] I contacted Bafétimbi Gomis, who was here [between 2018-2022]. He told me lots of good things about the club and after I spoke with him I knew I'd made a good choice...

Lets just say it moved me.... TO A BIGGER HOUSE!!

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26330 on: Today at 05:52:34 pm »
Quote
Pochettino: With Levi Colwill, we were talking. We had nice chat but its private what we talked but it is important that they know what we think. 🔵

The competition is going to be tough but they can earn the chance to be in the starting XI. They understood and all is clear.

I won't tell what we discussed but I'll tell you :D

Ref: Fabrizio Romano's Twitter.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26331 on: Today at 06:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:16:56 pm
Chimuanya Ugochukwu
how many times do you need to be told - don't talk with your mouth full!.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26332 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm »
🚨 The interest of #AlHilal 🇸🇦 in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce 🔴🇨🇴

👀 In addition, the Reds consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1681346331644772353?s=46
Offline reidy125

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26333 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:52:34 pm
I won't tell what we discussed but I'll tell you :D

Ref: Fabrizio Romano's Twitter.

Is Levi non-binary?
Online Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26334 on: Today at 06:10:41 pm »
50m for Luis Diaz are they fucking joking?

Online L.Suarez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26335 on: Today at 06:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:09:20 pm
🚨 The interest of #AlHilal 🇸🇦 in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce 🔴🇨🇴

👀 In addition, the Reds consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1681346331644772353?s=46

Only if they give us enough to get Kvara
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26336 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm »
Quote from: reidy125 on Today at 06:09:32 pm
Is Levi non-binary?
no, I think he's left footed.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26337 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 06:10:53 pm
Only if they give us enough to get Kvara

I'd rather have Diaz.
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26338 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:10:41 pm
50m for Luis Diaz are they fucking joking?


They can convert 50M to Saudi riyals and shove it in their asses
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26339 on: Today at 06:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:11:54 pm
I'd rather have Diaz.
Mbappe is available .just saying..

:lmao
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26340 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:17:39 pm
Mbappe is available .just saying..

:lmao

Well, he isn't
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26341 on: Today at 06:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:23:08 pm
Well, he isn't
Of course he is PSG have to sell.  Its on!!
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26342 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm »
Has anything actually happened today?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26343 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm »
Quote
Florentino Luis has been frequently watched by Liverpool in recent years and has many admirers at Kirkby, the chances of a move for him this summer are currently being played down by sources.

[@dmlynchlfc]
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26344 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:09:20 pm
🚨 The interest of #AlHilal 🇸🇦 in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce 🔴🇨🇴

👀 In addition, the Reds consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1681346331644772353?s=46

No thanks. But this is a problem that's not going to go away is it? Whilst in an ideal world, all clubs and players would refuse to do business with these clubs, that's not realistic. And while it's easier to accept when it's Fabinho or Henderson, it's less so when it's Diaz or say Salah or Alexander-Arnold. It should be a big fat no from us, purely from a sporting perspective. Hopefully it's a big fat no from the players as well, but that's more difficult to predict and that's concerning.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26345 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:26:39 pm
Has anything actually happened today?

I stood on a plug.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26346 on: Today at 06:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:00 pm


I don't believe anybody these days, except Orny. Any maybe Fordy.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26347 on: Today at 06:29:36 pm »
Quote from: reidy125 on Today at 06:09:32 pm
Is Levi non-binary?
Poch. He said it was a private conversation but then went on to reveal what they discussed.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26348 on: Today at 06:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:09:20 pm
🚨 The interest of #AlHilal 🇸🇦 in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce 🔴🇨🇴

👀 In addition, the Reds consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1681346331644772353?s=46
Every price has a price. Only bids above £250m are acceptable.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26349 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:27:58 pm
No thanks. But this is a problem that's not going to go away is it? Whilst in an ideal world, all clubs and players would refuse to do business with these clubs, that's not realistic. And while it's easier to accept when it's Fabinho or Henderson, it's less so when it's Diaz or say Salah or Alexander-Arnold. It should be a big fat no from us, purely from a sporting perspective. Hopefully it's a big fat no from the players as well, but that's more difficult to predict and that's concerning.
The issue is that their hefty pay packets make players push to join them. It's not good because we want Lucho to be focused on Liverpool.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26350 on: Today at 06:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:09:20 pm
🚨 The interest of #AlHilal 🇸🇦 in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce 🔴🇨🇴

👀 In addition, the Reds consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1681346331644772353?s=46

Itd probably be cheaper for them to buy the club than doing it this way around if thats the aim.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26351 on: Today at 06:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:17:59 pm
I want my knackered old toys sent to the Saudi charity shop and my shiny new toys on next day delivery, otherwise the whole lot's going out the pram.

 ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26352 on: Today at 06:36:43 pm »
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26353 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm »
If we go back to the days of the owl we not have this problem 🤣

Like others its easy for us to say dont sell but if the player wants to go you are kind of backed into a corner as it never ends well
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26354 on: Today at 06:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:28:34 pm
I stood on a plug.
Bath or electric ?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26355 on: Today at 06:39:29 pm »
Saudis can stay the fuck away from Diaz. I hope theyre not talking to him, if theyve been talking about a fee then I worry they already have been talking. £50m is an insult though, and I dont think we can afford to lose any more first team players after Hendo and Fab.

Klopp should sit them all down and say there will be no more Saudi on the menu this summer.
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26356 on: Today at 06:40:30 pm »
Chopper: What we need now more than anything is patience.

3/4 of Rawk : WTF IS GOING ON ITS BEEN 4 DAYS ITS JUST MORE OF THE LAST 5 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE PISS POOR MANAGMENT THESE GUYS ARE  CLOWNS.

So then, Chops is the voice of reason. (head explodes).


So nobody is taking seriously the idea that Jones Thiago Mac Allister and Bajectic  can very easily cover the dm position untill Stefan just takes it over because he's truly outstanding? No-one thinks Jurgen Klopp could work with that?  The Trent based double pivot dm position? 

We dont need to rush into anything. Also in the last 2 years we have picked up Konate Diaz Nunez Gakpo Mac allister and Sbozo (thats 6 first teamers from 11) brought Elliot and Stefan up through the system and added Ramsey , Carvalho and Doak as blue chip prospects. Up to 3 more expected in this window also. I'm truly sick of hearing that we are cheap stupid and negligent.  its a cop out, its not true its just an easy thing to say because people aren't getting instant gratification. People say it enough its just accepted wisdom. i'd rather stay dumb, thanks.  ;D 

Its a lot easier to do things with perfect 20-20 hindsight. I think weve done very well at rebuilding the car while driving it, and that last year was down to mental and physical exhaustion from the immense effort put forth in the previous five, and would have happened even if we bought 4 mids instead of gakpo and nunez. then people would have just been screaming "we've got no attack how can you let Mane go and not replace him its negligence i tell you they should have seen this coming why did we need 11 mids that cant score?" 

We are going to have a really good team this year imo.

Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26357 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm »
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26358 on: Today at 06:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:10:41 pm
50m for Luis Diaz are they fucking joking?
Theyre off their heads if they think they will get Diaz for £50m
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26359 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm »
The comments on Colwill were hardly an overwhelming statement about him staying 

If he was staying hed have said so 
He didnt really say hed be in the first team any more either

Interesting
