Chopper: What we need now more than anything is patience.3/4 of Rawk : WTF IS GOING ON ITS BEEN 4 DAYS ITS JUST MORE OF THE LAST 5 YEARS OFPISS POOR MANAGMENT THESE GUYS ARE CLOWNS.So then, Chops is the voice of reason. (head explodes).So nobody is taking seriously the idea that Jones Thiago Mac Allister and Bajectic can very easily cover the dm position untill Stefan just takes it over because he's truly outstanding? No-one thinks Jurgen Klopp could work with that? The Trent based double pivot dm position?We dont need to rush into anything. Also in the last 2 years we have picked up Konate Diaz Nunez Gakpo Mac allister and Sbozo (thats 6 first teamers from 11) brought Elliot and Stefan up through the system and added Ramsey , Carvalho and Doak as blue chip prospects. Up to 3 more expected in this window also. I'm truly sick of hearing that we are cheap stupid and negligent. its a cop out, its not true its just an easy thing to say because people aren't getting instant gratification. People say it enough its just accepted wisdom. i'd rather stay dumb, thanks.Its a lot easier to do things with perfect 20-20 hindsight. I think weve done very well at rebuilding the car while driving it, and that last year was down to mental and physical exhaustion from the immense effort put forth in the previous five, and would have happened even if we bought 4 mids instead of gakpo and nunez. then people would have just been screaming "we've got no attack how can you let Mane go and not replace him its negligence i tell you they should have seen this coming why did we need 11 mids that cant score?"We are going to have a really good team this year imo.