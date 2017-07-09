« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26200 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:56:27 pm
If Benfica is given a good fee they'll sell.

It isn't that simple though there is a fine line between raising the necessary funds to operate and keeping the fans onside. That for me is why the Enzo fee had to be ridiculous, so the fans would agree that they had to sell at that price.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26201 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:49:53 pm
Are people finding the potential midfield overhaul hugely exciting and an opportunity for real growth or deeply worrying in terms of short term transition and goals?

I feel like Im flipping from one extreme to the other. Though the reality is potentially somewhere in the middle.

Comes down to whether you think we'll challenge for the league or simply challenge for the top 4 (top 5 this season?). If it's the latter you can afford to take a long-term approach. The down side is the likes of VVD, Allison, and Salah will be one year older.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26202 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:51:50 pm
Hugely exciting.  But then I'm a sucker for shiny new toys.

Bedwetter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26203 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm
How fast is Luis? My slight concern is not fast enough. And if we are paying the release clause, Id want the complete package for top dollar.

Tyler Adams is a lot better than most think. Some injury problems though, and not sure if that is a pattern. But might be good value. If we are just signing one midfielder I would want more than Adams though.

It will be fascinating to see how we solve this. Will it be one or two more midfielders? Will we sign a central defender? And of course, who will they be? And on the other side, who is going to leave? Will all three veteran midfielders depart? Or will we be left with one, or two? And apart from fringe players like say Nat Phillips, will there be any other departures, even someone we dont want to lose?

Lots of twists and turns to go yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26204 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:49:53 pm
Are people finding the potential midfield overhaul hugely exciting and an opportunity for real growth or deeply worrying in terms of short term transition and goals?

I feel like Im flipping from one extreme to the other. Though the reality is potentially somewhere in the middle.

Our midfield in the past has just been about pressing and getting the ball back then giving it to someone attacking to score. They work really fucking hard but are not relied on to do anything else.

This feels like a real switch of philosophy which if it works could completely change the dynamic of our identity.

The 'If it works' part is scary because if it doesn't then its possibly another season without challenging for the title and even another season outside the top 4 which is the scarier part. Because that path is Allison, VVD, Salah and Klopp another year older and another year towards the end of their contracts without being contenders. Thats a season we cannot afford to have.

But if it does work and we can get everyone to click then it has the potential to be one of the best teams in the league again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26205 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm
Kimmich? Haha you fuckers having a laugh now.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26206 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:39:10 pm
Based on absolutely no knowledge of what we'll do of any kind.... I think we'll buy Florentino Luis

He's the right age, he's got by far the best stats profile of any of the linked names (see the anfield wrap you tube show posted above), weaker league not withstanding there's a good chance he can play at the level we need from day 1, there doesn't seem to be a ton of competition for his signature and Benfica are usually reasonable to deal with

It seems pretty clear our plan was to get a young player and phase them in with Fabinho being first choice but I'm not sure they'll pay a big fee for Lavia or Gravenberch or whoever now and expect them to start .. the more I think about it the more I'd be surprised if Klopp was happy with that approach given how he usually works
Doesn't Luis have a £103m release clause?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26207 on: Today at 02:05:09 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:03:07 pm
Doesn't Luis have a £103m release clause?

Yes. But Benifica have sold lower their release clause before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26208 on: Today at 02:08:17 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:49:53 pm
Are people finding the potential midfield overhaul hugely exciting and an opportunity for real growth or deeply worrying in terms of short term transition and goals?

Proper excited to see some young blood after how old and slow we looked last season. No expectation for us to win the title, supremely confident about finishing in the top 5 CL spots, doesn't feel like we've got anything to lose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26209 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm
I think a bit of a false narrative has been created regarding Benficas outgoings (myself being one of those sucked into it)

Just looking at their departures and Felix, Nunez, Enzo Fernandez and Ederson are the only ones in their history who have gone for over £35 million
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26210 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm
Still think Lavia seems like the most logical and likely of all the mentioned options.
We've been interested for a while, he wants/needs to move, and the price tag is not ridiculously high.
He's inexperienced, but he knows the league and the language.
There's a potential upside of having a homegrown starter with a very high ceiling.

It's tempting to get a more experienced but average player, but then we could just as well play say Jones.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26211 on: Today at 02:10:23 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:05:09 pm
Yes. But Benifica have sold lower their release clause before.
that's something I guess, hopefully the Fabinho deal goes through soon and we quickly announce his replacement
