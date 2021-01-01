https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_K3axFPKpY
Great watch. Rodri is incredible.
Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.
- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential
- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.
- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though
- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1
- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10
- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them
- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.
-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.
- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball
- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers
- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely
-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well
- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all
- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.
- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.
- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league
- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player
- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1
- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.