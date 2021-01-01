Great watch. Rodri is incredible.Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.