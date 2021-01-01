« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 863527 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,833
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 11:50:59 am »
Fabinho is at best a league average dm now ... I'd argue a bit worse than that in our system (he'd look relatively better in a low block)
We're losing very little by selling him and replacing him ins't nearly as difficult as people seem suddenly determined to make out
He's retiring as a serious professional footballer at 29.. how can he be a big loss to us?

I'd take Thiago and Macallister in his position over him in that position if he was staying
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 11:52:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:20 am
We are definitely behind our rivals with getting this position nailed down. Hopefully we can get someone who can compete and be as good as Rice, Rodri, Caicedo etc.

Caicedo would complete our midfield. Yes he's expensive but we're about to bring in £50m-£60m cash and £400k a week wages saving we weren't expecting. Also Kelleher and Phillips likely to leave. That pays for Caicedo. It may well be he has his heart set on Chelsea which yeah fine whatever but keep hearing he's too expensive.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 11:53:05 am »
Thiago would be excellent as a 6 but issue would be staying fit.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:53:05 am
Thiago would be excellent as a 6 but issue would be staying fit.

Not sure whether he's mobile enough anyway.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,833
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 11:59:14 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:55:40 am
Not sure whether he's mobile enough anyway.

He's significantly more mobile than Fabinho .. who apparently we were happy to start the season with as first choice - plus you get a huge huge upgrade on the ball
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 11:59:32 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:55:40 am
Not sure whether he's mobile enough anyway.
He is fine over 5-10 yards & good in the air.
Long distances would be an issue.
We really need a quick CB though. Only really have Konate & Gomez who can match most forwards. Gomez has huge concentration issue. Konate fitness issues.
Van Dijk not slow but he can now struggle playing a high line.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 12:00:22 pm »
Fabinho regaining his form was always more of a plausible hope than a guarantee, one that made sense given it was considered very unlikely that we'd be able to move him on and bring in enough money to fund a replacement. If we're able to get a decent fee for him and get his wages off the books then I think that's a more reliable approach than hoping he turns it around, especially as he seems to have already made up his mind.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 11:38:45 am
Considering what crazy price ManUtd paid for Casimero then Fabinho should be £55-60M at least. CL and PL winner.
You're joking, surely?

What he's won in the past means nothing, the quality he offers on the field is what matters. 22/23 Fabinho was significantly worse than the Fabinho who won the CL and PL.

£40m is daylight robbery.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm »
Adams and Lavia is a good combination as someone posted above.

They can both platoon the DM spot next season then Lavia makes it his own after a season and Adams becomes our utility man like Milner filling in multiple positions.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 12:08:49 pm »
Nobody is paying more than £40m for fabinho hahaha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:52:24 am
Caicedo would complete our midfield. Yes he's expensive but we're about to bring in £50m-£60m cash and £400k a week wages saving we weren't expecting. Also Kelleher and Phillips likely to leave. That pays for Caicedo. It may well be he has his heart set on Chelsea which yeah fine whatever but keep hearing he's too expensive.

Agree with this. I think he would have us challenging for the title this coming season. Whoever gets him is getting a very good midfielder
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:00:22 pm
Fabinho regaining his form was always more of a plausible hope than a guarantee, one that made sense given it was considered very unlikely that we'd be able to move him on and bring in enough money to fund a replacement. If we're able to get a decent fee for him and get his wages off the books then I think that's a more reliable approach than hoping he turns it around, especially as he seems to have already made up his mind.
My big issue with the "sell Fabinho" shouts was always that I didn't think it was that simple as that, to find a club that would pay a decent fee and his wages. Enter Saudi. You have to take it. And as Jack says the fact Fab is willing to go himself does say a lot in my eyes as to whether he did have it in him to get back on top.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:29 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Joao Palhinha is a possibility to replace Fabinho however Liverpool would ideally like a younger player with Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure under consideration. - @IanDoyleSport
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 12:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:12:58 pm
Joao Palhinha is a possibility to replace Fabinho however Liverpool would ideally like a younger player with Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure under consideration. - @IanDoyleSport

We can rule those two out now then if Ian Doyle says that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 12:17:14 pm »
I personally feel Fabinho will be a big miss to us. He has been absolutely brilliant for us for a huge majority of the games he has played. He looked poor last season in a dysfunctional team but so would have a prime Graeme Sounness in that horror show at times. I agree though that if anyone wants to go, away you go. It's how it is. Gives us a good opportunity to invest wisely. I wonder who Klopp's number 1 target is
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:52:24 am
Caicedo would complete our midfield. Yes he's expensive but we're about to bring in £50m-£60m cash and £400k a week wages saving we weren't expecting. Also Kelleher and Phillips likely to leave. That pays for Caicedo. It may well be he has his heart set on Chelsea which yeah fine whatever but keep hearing he's too expensive.

Cant argue with that caicedo would finish the first choice midfield perfectly, chelsea havent agreed a deal yet we should be all over it, lets say for arguments we bid £90mil and go right over chelsea I cant see him turning us down, we are apparently close to being in around £60-£70mil on hendo, fab and Phillips and save another small fortune in wages it really is a No brainer for me. Last year him and McAllister played brilliantly together dominating most games together, 22 knows the league is never injured. What are we waiting for.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 12:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:12:58 pm
Joao Palhinha is a possibility to replace Fabinho however Liverpool would ideally like a younger player with Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure under consideration. - @IanDoyleSport

Doucoure has good defensive numbers, but anything related to possession yikes.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 12:17:43 pm »
We signed Lavia yet?
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26138 on: Today at 12:17:51 pm »
Kimmich would be a dream but cant see that one happening.

Shame this didnt all materialise earlier as Ugarte would have been a sublime signing.

Still wonder if theres a name for the 6 position that hasnt been mentioned yet that might arise
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26139 on: Today at 12:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:12:58 pm
Joao Palhinha is a possibility to replace Fabinho however Liverpool would ideally like a younger player with Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure under consideration. - @IanDoyleSport

Klopp: Jorg, I'm not driving a mini metro.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26140 on: Today at 12:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:17:29 pm
Doucoure has good defensive numbers, but anything related to possession yikes.
Does this matter so much for us now considering our midfield is probably the most technically gifted its ever been under Klopp? All he has to do is win the ball and give it to the other players to do the damage.
Logged

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26141 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
People compare selling fabinho who came off a terrible season being one of the worst players in an underperforming side to casemiro who came off a CL and La liga winning season with real madrid is mental...
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26142 on: Today at 12:21:43 pm »
Some more DM names to consider

Martín Zubimendi
Edson Álvarez
Manuel Locatelli

All three have lots of defensive actions and are involved in their team's passing. I personally prefer Alvarez for his physicality which I think we need but Zubimendi seems the best all-rounder.

Compared all three to Caiceido

https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=3ee0dd59&p1yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id2=8b3ab7ad&p2yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id3=16264a81&p3yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id4=a8a874f1&p4yrfrom=2022-2023
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26143 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm »
Doucoure would cost more than Lavia, Palace paid £20m for him last season, they'd ask for around triple that.  Brighton have just rejected 'out of hand' a £70m bid for Caicedo, want a Declan Rice like fee.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26144 on: Today at 12:23:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:17:51 pm
Kimmich would be a dream but cant see that one happening.

Shame this didnt all materialise earlier as Ugarte would have been a sublime signing.

Still wonder if theres a name for the 6 position that hasnt been mentioned yet that might arise

Brozovic from Inter ?  Or too old
Kessie from Barca ?
No idea why them 2 names came into my head like
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26145 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:45:39 am
I know, but I think it's strange that Klopp bets everything on the new system working out

What I also dont understand is why we are keeping both Tsimikas and Robbo, if the future is some sort of 343
I don't think he is. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai work in a different system pretty easily. I also don't think their is a right back who you can get to be a squad player who is ood enough to do what we let Trent do. We changed how we set up the 433 after like 3 years, I guess that's a long time in football, but I wouldn't expect this shape/set up to be what we're using in another 3 even if we're successful (and Klopp is here) We'll have different players with different strengths and managers will adapt

We also don't really know what Klopp wants from the left back in the current set up. Does he still want them being attacking like Robertson was, does he want someone more like a centre back who's more reserved in possession, does he just want a left footer and adapts to their strengths.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26146 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:23:50 pm
Brozovic from Inter ?  Or too old
Kessie from Barca ?
No idea why them 2 names came into my head like

Brozovic is already in Saudi Arabia.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26147 on: Today at 12:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:24:53 pm
Brozovic is already in Saudi Arabia.

Oh is he. Shit.  Ruben Neves then....
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,685
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26148 on: Today at 12:26:29 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:26:03 pm
Oh is he. Shit.  Ruben Neves then....

;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,266
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26149 on: Today at 12:28:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:52:24 am
Caicedo would complete our midfield. Yes he's expensive but we're about to bring in £50m-£60m cash and £400k a week wages saving we weren't expecting. Also Kelleher and Phillips likely to leave. That pays for Caicedo. It may well be he has his heart set on Chelsea which yeah fine whatever but keep hearing he's too expensive.
He'd be our most expensive ever signing probably if we are to get him. Is he that good?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,833
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26150 on: Today at 12:29:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:28:39 pm
He'd be our most expensive ever signing probably if we are to get him. Is he that good?

Yeah he'd be great for us but he's not a 90 million quid player - hes going to move for the same fee as Bellingham ?!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26151 on: Today at 12:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:18:50 pm
Does this matter so much for us now considering our midfield is probably the most technically gifted its ever been under Klopp? All he has to do is win the ball and give it to the other players to do the damage.

It is what happens against a low block or a high press that matters. Look at how important someone like Rodri is during City's build-up.

For a possession-based team then your six ends up on the ball all the time. If he is poor on the ball then the opposition will just allow him to be the spare man and pick up your 8's. The six needs to be comfortable on the ball capable of bringing the ball out, popping off the ball under pressure and ideally capable of playing crisp vertical passes into feet.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,266
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26152 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:29:43 pm
Yeah he'd be great for us but he's not a 90 million quid player - hes going to move for the same fee as Bellingham ?!
According to Sky Brighton are expecting a figure similar to Declan Rice. Think that excludes us out now. Is it mainly potential with this guy then as he isn't at Bellingham levels.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26153 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:12:58 pm
Joao Palhinha is a possibility to replace Fabinho however Liverpool would ideally like a younger player with Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure under consideration. - @IanDoyleSport
I love João Palhinha as a player.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26154 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_K3axFPKpY

Great watch. Rodri is incredible.
Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.

- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential
- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.
- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though
- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1
- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10
- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them
- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.
-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.
- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball
- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers
- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely
-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well
- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all
- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.
- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.
- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league
- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player
- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1
- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26155 on: Today at 12:38:45 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:21:43 pm
Some more DM names to consider

Martín Zubimendi
Edson Álvarez
Manuel Locatelli

All three have lots of defensive actions and are involved in their team's passing. I personally prefer Alvarez for his physicality which I think we need but Zubimendi seems the best all-rounder.

Compared all three to Caiceido

https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=3ee0dd59&p1yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id2=8b3ab7ad&p2yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id3=16264a81&p3yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id4=a8a874f1&p4yrfrom=2022-2023
   great comparison and resource this
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26156 on: Today at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:33:30 pm
I love João Palhinha as a player.

We could have him for £60m
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,833
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26157 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Based on absolutely no knowledge of what we'll do of any kind.... I think we'll buy Florentino Luis

He's the right age, he's got by far the best stats profile of any of the linked names (see the anfield wrap you tube show posted above), weaker league not withstanding there's a good chance he can play at the level we need from day 1, there doesn't seem to be a ton of competition for his signature and Benfica are usually reasonable to deal with

It seems pretty clear our plan was to get a young player and phase them in with Fabinho being first choice but I'm not sure they'll pay a big fee for Lavia or Gravenberch or whoever now and expect them to start .. the more I think about it the more I'd be surprised if Klopp was happy with that approach given how he usually works
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #26158 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:39:05 pm
We could have him for £60m
That's excessive given his age.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Up
« previous next »
 