I find it crazy that everyone wants to buy a centre back so badly when we have four already and we have approximately zero senior right backs if Trent is going to play in midfield next season. How is no one else extremely worred about our approach here. Buy a completely inexperienced and injured lad from Scotland who plays zero games first season and is sent off on loan the following season, assume Conor Bradley's League 1 experience will cover us at right back? This is far more wreckless than not signing a centre back.



Agree completely with you. The full backs are crucial for us.Also, we should remember that our defense was very porous with the new system, and maybe it wont work. Getting a proper RB would allow Klopp to try Trent as a full time CM.I wouldnt rely on Gomez or Bradley for more than the odd cup game.