LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26080 on: Today at 10:28:50 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:26:55 am
Guessing it would depend on cost, He's 28.

they are valuing kane at about 80m so going from there they would probably want the same for kimmich. hes a bit younger and  has a longer contract but strikers are generally more expensive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26081 on: Today at 10:30:27 am
I would very much like Kimmich but I don't feel it is attainable. But if it is, he is a very very good player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26082 on: Today at 10:40:41 am
Quote from: Larse on Today at 10:23:00 am

Quote
Georg Holzner
@georg_holzner
According to kicker information, in addition to Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich should no longer be untouchable and no longer unsellable at fcbayern . Should a high offer for Kimmich arrive in Munich, the Bayern bosses would at least be willing to talk.

We should be all over that. the only DM i can think of thats on the market and will improve us instantly.

Edit: this would solve our DM and RB cover problems. he is one of the few players i can think off that could be a like for like replacement for trent

I would never have mentioned KImmich as I've always thought him to be untouchable. Still has 2 years left on his contract that's supposedly worth 350k per week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26083 on: Today at 10:43:29 am
What happened to Bissouma? I remember last summer he was sought after. Has be been injured or just not in Spurs plans anymore? Still only 26, Doubt he would cost that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26084 on: Today at 10:45:02 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:43:29 am
What happened to Bissouma? I remember last summer he was sought after. Has be been injured or just not in Spurs plans anymore? Still only 26, Doubt he would cost that much.

He fucked his ankle up just as he was starting to break into their team following an underwhelming start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26085 on: Today at 10:45:19 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:38:02 am
I find it crazy that everyone wants to buy a centre back so badly when we have four already and we have approximately zero senior right backs if Trent is going to play in midfield next season. How is no one else extremely worred about our approach here. Buy a completely inexperienced and injured lad from Scotland who plays zero games first season and is sent off on loan the following season, assume Conor Bradley's League 1 experience will cover us at right back? This is far more wreckless than not signing a centre back.
Agree completely with you. The full backs are crucial for us.
Also, we should remember that our defense was very porous with the new system, and maybe it wont work. Getting a proper RB would allow Klopp to try Trent as a full time CM.
I wouldnt rely on Gomez or Bradley for more than the odd cup game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26086 on: Today at 10:47:53 am
Kimmich would cost way too much, even though he'd be a brilliant signing.  We need younger legs and less spent on wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26087 on: Today at 10:59:39 am
Is it just me that thinks its crazy that Kimmich is only 28?
Luke Shaw is another one, also 28 but have been around forever
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26088 on: Today at 11:00:06 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:40:41 am
We should be all over that. the only DM i can think of thats on the market and will improve us instantly.

Edit: this would solve our DM and RB cover problems. he is one of the few players i can think off that could be a like for like replacement for trent


I would never have mentioned KImmich as I've always thought him to be untouchable. Still has 2 years left on his contract that's supposedly worth 350k per week.

250k base with additional bonuses. £65m should do it. Come on Jorg, do your thang.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26089 on: Today at 11:00:14 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:53 am
Kimmich would cost way too much, even though he'd be a brilliant signing.  We need younger legs and less spent on wages.

Kimmich would probably be the perfect signing for us. He's phenomenally good and he can play right back, so could probably play Trent's new role very well, as well as playing alongside him. He'd be one of the players it would be worth breaking the bank for I reckon.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26090 on: Today at 11:03:29 am
Need to get a move on shifting Fabinho and Henderson and signing some replacements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26091 on: Today at 11:03:45 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26092 on: Today at 11:06:38 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:45:19 am
Agree completely with you. The full backs are crucial for us.
Also, we should remember that our defense was very porous with the new system, and maybe it wont work. Getting a proper RB would allow Klopp to try Trent as a full time CM.
I wouldnt rely on Gomez or Bradley for more than the odd cup game.
If he wanted to do that we'd have bought one instead of buying Mac Allister and Szoboszlai
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #26093 on: Today at 11:08:45 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:59:39 am
Is it just me that thinks its crazy that Kimmich is only 28?
Luke Shaw is another one, also 28 but have been around forever

Shaw has been round forever too.
