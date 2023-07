Perhaps we only need one even if two leave? I've always said 2 but the more I think about it the more I think 7 midfielders is more than enough. Obviously I would still love us to bring two in but is it really the end of the world if we only sign one CM?



I've not done any research on this but how many of the top clubs be it in this country or other major leagues have 8 or 9 CM's?



I think the reason many of us have wanted 8/9 CM's is because many of our CM's were injury prone i.e. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Thiago. Henderson and Milly picked up the odd injury but were also in their 30's. We probably needed 8/9 to give us depth and help cope with constant injuries to our less robust CM's



2 of our injury prone players have now moved on, Milly's left, Henderson is set to leave and the CM's we have signed so far seem to be robust.



Would 2 LCM'S, 2 RCM's, 2 DM's, and add one more CM to this be enough?



the numbers are alright but maybe what we are missing is the balance?2 LCM - alexis,curtis2 RCM - harvey,dom2 DM - hendo,thiagoour DM looks like the weakest position. both are getting on and aren't robust enough. Lavia and another would solve the issue as we know hendo and thiago will both be gone by next season. We havent been proactive enough on that part and might be falling back further if we dont invest and have the team on transition again next season.