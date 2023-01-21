« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:10 pm
Are Quansah or Koumetio any worse than Phillips? Time to set him free!

Koumetio I've never been convinced by.  Physical and has great ability with the ball at his feet but is just so casual in everything he does on the pitch.  Quansah needs more games, I think another loan would be great for him.  Dunno if he's got what it takes yet.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:52:14 pm
Nat Phillips move to Leeds is imminent apparently

https://twitter.com/alldaylufc/status/1681004682565627904?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Just reached an agreement with Nat. Leeds havent made an offer and dont know if they are willing to meet what we are wanting.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:19:07 pm
So silent transferwise now.

Should have moved quick for a Fab replacement as soon as it was apparent an offer would be forthcoming. Piss poor squad planning....again.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:22:07 pm
We dont need a 25 man squad though. There's still a limit of 11 on the pitch

You need 20 players just to fill the bench. If you are starting with 21 or 22 players then it doesn't take may injuries or suspensions before you end up with 2 or 3 keepers and a load of kids on the bench.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:25:12 pm
Just reached an agreement with Nat. Leeds havent made an offer and dont know if they are willing to meet what we are wanting.


We want £10 million, last rumour was Leeds wanting to pay 8. We'll reach a deal for fucks sakes.
On the subject of private jets, theres one departing Blackpool early doors heading for Pula in Croatia, which is apparently where FC Gerrard are having a pre-season camp. Henderson didnt seem to be in any of the social media content today either.

Could be Hendo off.
Arent Leeds buying Ampadu? Is this alongside Phillips or one or other?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:31:48 pm
On the subject of private jets, theres one departing Blackpool early doors heading for Pula in Croatia, which is apparently where FC Gerrard are having a pre-season camp. Henderson didnt seem to be in any of the social media content today either.

Could be Hendo off.

Theres photos of Henderson on Instagram in the posts from training today?
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:45:22 pm
We have had massive homegrown issues for years.

We have time and time again had to name a reduced squad. Have been unable to field players and have been forced to keep around players who should have been sold or loaned out just to make up the numbers.

Last season our HG players were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

We could easily lose 3 or 4 of them with only Curtis currently being added. We could end up with a 21 or 22-man squad.
That not issue considering there u21 player that becoming squad players etc.
registering a 21,22 man squad not an issue.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:34:47 pm
Theres photos of Henderson on Instagram in the posts from training today?
Must be a double.

The plane is arriving from Düsseldorf, so it could always be someone coming our way from Leverkusen. Like Hincapie or Palacios ;)
Klopp taking on LFC rando's > Maradona against Belgium's entire Defence and Midfield.
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 09:27:11 pm
Should have moved quick for a Fab replacement as soon as it was apparent an offer would be forthcoming. Piss poor squad planning....again.

Whos to say that they havent, deals take a long time and well be the last to find out.
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 09:27:11 pm
Should have moved quick for a Fab replacement as soon as it was apparent an offer would be forthcoming. Piss poor squad planning....again.

We have.  ;D
I think you could argue that Fab should have been out the door as soon as the season was over and a new 6 the first player we brought in, with the highest priority. But as long as it all gets done, who cares what order it happens in?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:52:14 pm
Nat Phillips move to Leeds is imminent apparently

https://twitter.com/alldaylufc/status/1681004682565627904?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Hope its true.  He needs to move on and play some matches
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:30:34 pm
ititjojto" border="0

That thing at his armpit looks like something you're responsible for now. Makes sense.
The golfers flying in for the British Open might be confusing the plane spotters
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:41:23 pm
That not issue considering there u21 player that becoming squad players etc.
registering a 21,22 man squad not an issue.


For the CL/Europa, you can only list U21's (B list players) If they are club trained for two years or association trained for 3 years. The likes of Carvalho, Elliott, Gordon, Ramsey previously and now Doak would have to be listed as members of the 25-man squad. The likes of Doak and Ramsey would have to be listed as foreign players because they are neither club nor association trained.

None of Lavia, Gravenberch, and Veiga for instance would quaify as B list players this season.

Even then it means naming the likes of Quansah in match days squads instead of going out on loan. Worse still because U21 games are played at weekends it means he wouldn't be getting much football at all. 
Ah the new FSG criticism is homegrown failure, at least weve moved on from fruit.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:15:53 pm
Ah the new FSG criticism is homegrown failure, at least weve moved on from fruit.

Homegrown fruit is next.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:17:19 pm
Homegrown fruit is next.

Fucking Brexit.
Is this a thread to discuss Hendo?

I just said somewhere else that I'm absolutely sickened that former heros (former, they're fucking done to me now) like Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Bobby Firmino have taken the blood money?

Not only are they legitimising the sports washers in the first place but they're taking money directly from a government that would KILL you for being gay, or a majority of other offenses

They make me sick and I am ashamed that they're associated with the club. Absolutely done with the trio.

But at least I can understand them putting themselves first. Gerrard used to flirt with Chelsea & Real and smack DJs for not playing his song. I don't agree with it, I find it morally abhorrent, but fuck em

Hendo though. Openly left wing, ally to the LGBT community - I can't believe he would even fathom it. It feels like I'm walking on a tightrope and one more blow is gonna send me into a chasm of disappointment that I can't get out of and sign me off football.

I hope he doesnt go there
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:29:33 pm

We want £10 million, last rumour was Leeds wanting to pay 8. We'll reach a deal for fucks sakes.

We are not moving at 10m. They havent bid.

They might but this deal is as far away as Hendos and Fabs.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:26:09 pm
We are not moving at 10m. They havent bid.

They might but this deal is as far away as Hendos and Fabs.

How do you know the inside details of this transfer...?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:14:46 pm
Wouldnt mind some news on an incoming soon. That private jet drama was the most exciting thing since Szobo and it was probably nothing in the end.

Not sure what the private jet thing is but I flew into Speke this afternoon and there was definitely a fancy looking private jet parked up on the opposite end to our Ryanair plane.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:27:22 pm
Not sure what the private jet thing is but I flew into Speke this afternoon and there was definitely a fancy looking private jet parked up on the opposite end to our Ryanair plane.

As people have said it may be to do with the Open at hoylake.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:27:10 pm
How do you know the inside details of this transfer...?

Are you doubting Fordy's contacts mate?
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:34:17 pm
The press resistant 6 we deserve.
Still has the ball despite being surrounded by 4 players! ;D

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:00:19 pm
I love Klopp, but he doesn't half look deranged at times.  The crazy bastard.
Sometimes looks like he can take the piss out of you- complete with an annoying, torturing laugh(if you're on the receiving end) and a smug smile/smirk! ;D
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:27:10 pm
How do you know the inside details of this transfer...?

If it was that close. 1.5m off Nat wouldnt be in Germany now.

Leeds havent made a bid as yet.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:28:55 pm
Are you doubting Fordy's contacts mate?
Contacts, Glasses, Monocle. Doubting it all mate. Even Mr Magoo could see Charlie Adam was shite
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:35:06 pm
If it was that close. 1.5m off Nat wouldnt be in Germany now.

Leeds havent made a bid as yet.

Ah, so you're just guessing.
Leeds have just announced their takeover, things will accelerate form here no doubt
