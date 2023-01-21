Is this a thread to discuss Hendo?



I just said somewhere else that I'm absolutely sickened that former heros (former, they're fucking done to me now) like Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Bobby Firmino have taken the blood money?



Not only are they legitimising the sports washers in the first place but they're taking money directly from a government that would KILL you for being gay, or a majority of other offenses



They make me sick and I am ashamed that they're associated with the club. Absolutely done with the trio.



But at least I can understand them putting themselves first. Gerrard used to flirt with Chelsea & Real and smack DJs for not playing his song. I don't agree with it, I find it morally abhorrent, but fuck em



Hendo though. Openly left wing, ally to the LGBT community - I can't believe he would even fathom it. It feels like I'm walking on a tightrope and one more blow is gonna send me into a chasm of disappointment that I can't get out of and sign me off football.



I hope he doesnt go there