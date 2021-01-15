« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 644 645 646 647 648 [649] 650   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 854198 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25920 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm »
Kloppo Player/Manager era?

Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25921 on: Today at 08:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:14 pm

The press resistant 6 we deserve.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,941
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25922 on: Today at 08:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:14 pm
Kloppo Player/Manager era?


that from today?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25923 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Yeah
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25924 on: Today at 08:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:14 pm
Kloppo Player/Manager era?



Jurgen trying to take Hendo out in training and stop him going to Saudi Arabia.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,833
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25925 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:14 pm
Kloppo Player/Manager era?


Hendo beaten to ball by 56 year old man
Logged

Offline skidz73

  • Kind Kenny... what a gent...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • Don't Drink and Post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25926 on: Today at 08:40:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:11:57 pm
Not official Echo stories. They aggregate news articles.

Scrape other sites, more like it. Their original writing is non existent.
Logged
By the way, I should tell you that I havent had a chance to shower while making my way up here, my balls are extra vinegary.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,941
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25927 on: Today at 08:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:36:08 pm
Yeah
looks like the talk of Hendo buying himself out of his contract was BS then
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,941
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25928 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 08:40:44 pm
Scrape other sites, more like it. Their original writing is non existent.
I made the mistake of signing up to their What's App group, supposedly on transfer news but it just provided the same links to clickbait articles you find by going there directly.

It's also a dreadful webpage to navigate
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,340
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25929 on: Today at 08:45:22 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:26:08 pm
What HG issues?
There currently 16 non HG(Including Fabinho for now). Dont have register 25 players. Do you understand the rules?

We have had massive homegrown issues for years.

We have time and time again had to name a reduced squad. Have been unable to field players and have been forced to keep around players who should have been sold or loaned out just to make up the numbers.

Last season our HG players were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

We could easily lose 3 or 4 of them with only Curtis currently being added. We could end up with a 21 or 22-man squad.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25930 on: Today at 08:46:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:39:06 pm
Hendo beaten to ball by 56 year old man
Perfect warm up for the Saudi league then
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,506
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25931 on: Today at 08:52:14 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25932 on: Today at 08:52:32 pm »
Tricky to know what to do. That training pic is a bit like playing golf with the boss. Beat him, and beat him well, and he doesnt like the cut of your jib. Let him narrowly win, and all of a sudden, things are smoother at work 😂

Klopp has his elbows out there. Still hungry. He could do a job alongside Trent.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,692
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25933 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,984
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25934 on: Today at 08:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:14 pm
Kloppo Player/Manager era?



Kloppo wearing proper footy boots.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,340
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25935 on: Today at 08:56:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:52:14 pm
Nat Phillips move to Leeds is imminent apparently

https://twitter.com/alldaylufc/status/1681004682565627904?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

That would leave us with Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Jones and Henderson as HG. So a 22-man PL squad or 21 if Henderson leaves.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,678
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25936 on: Today at 08:57:23 pm »
Weird growth coming out of Klopp's armpit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,506
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25937 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:56:33 pm
That would leave us with Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Jones and Henderson as HG. So a 22-man PL squad or 21 if Henderson leaves.
Well hes never paying so its not really a loss
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25938 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm »
I love Klopp, but he doesn't half look deranged at times.  The crazy bastard.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25939 on: Today at 09:00:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:39:06 pm
Hendo beaten to ball by 56 year old man
No surprise seeing as most people beat him to the ball last season.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25940 on: Today at 09:00:45 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 07:09:49 pm
Is it me or is the LFC section of the Liverpool Echo getting far worse?

Most of the articles these days seem to be clickbait waffle, once you fall for it and look, sh1t stirring on how the rebuilds at Arsenal, Chelsea etc are all going swimmingly.  For a Reds section of a Liverpool paper, its aim seems to be to make Reds fans sad.  Written by sister papers Id guess.

Yes I know, its optional to read, but desperate for some meaningful news I check regularly.

With clubs these days being ultra secretive in their transfer moves, what do Gorst and Doyle actually do all day and week?

They've starting doing  deliberately misleading click-bait story titles, like "Liverpool to bring in two new midfielders", and you click and find it's Jones and Elliot returning from holiday after the U21 tournament.

As soon as I see an Echo news story, I'm working out what mundane event they've twisted to sound like breaking news, while I clikc on the link.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,340
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25941 on: Today at 09:02:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:58:40 pm
Well hes never paying so its not really a loss

It is though. What would have happened in 20/21 without Phillips and Williams being able to cover for injuries?

It seems mad to allow 3 HG centre backs to go in one summer.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25942 on: Today at 09:04:11 pm »
Al mate, you need to learn to let things go. LET IT GO!
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25943 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:02:52 pm
It is though. What would have happened in 20/21 without Phillips and Williams being able to cover for injuries?

It seems mad to allow 3 HG centre backs to go in one summer.

Can't we upgrade Elliot or not yet?
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25944 on: Today at 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:09:05 pm
And Bayern are openly tapping up Kane. Not sure what has changed, but this tapping up business has increased in the last few years and most of the times, there's no action taken on it.

It does seem like the line is actually talking to the player, anything less direct such as in public or via an agent seems to be overlooked these days.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,678
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25945 on: Today at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:02:52 pm
It is though. What would have happened in 20/21 without Phillips and Williams being able to cover for injuries?

It seems mad to allow 3 HG centre backs to go in one summer.

I know you'll say it's because FSG are hampering his movement in the transfer market, but if the HG status is such an issue, then Klopp has to take some of the blame, right?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,340
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25946 on: Today at 09:06:08 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:04:14 pm
Can't we upgrade Elliot or not yet?

25/26.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:29 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25947 on: Today at 09:07:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:19:02 pm
Yeah, we don't know the exact terms in the clause, but if Arsenal had not met it, why would someone have had to convince Suarez to stay?

Gerrard openly admitted to convincing Suarez to stay for one more season and leave for a bigger club. If Arsenal's bid was useless, nobody would've needed to convince Suarez, we would've asked him to get on with it.

I think JH got everyone to buy his tweet so that everyone would think it was outrageous.

I think Arsene Wenger has come out and said that there was a miscommunication from Liverpool to Suarez's agent to Arsenal, where Arsenal though there was a release fee, and Liverpool knew there was merely an agreement to allow talks to begin.
Arsene himself has said there was no actual release fee.

Gerrard talking to Suarez was important as Suarez could still have developed Coutinho-itis of the back and downed tools.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25948 on: Today at 09:11:38 pm »
Lads, it's not a negative that are our younger players (Elliott, Bajcetic, Lavia if we get him) don't count as homegrown yet. It's a positive! Why would you want them taking up a squad space when we can currently use them without having to register them?!
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25949 on: Today at 09:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:06:08 pm
25/26.

From an article from this is anfield
Apparently we can register for this upcoming season;

Van Der Berg ( loaned )
Clarkson
Williams ( loaned )
Jaros
Glatzel
Arroyo
Lewis

EDIT; you've beat me to it with even more names  ;D
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,340
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25950 on: Today at 09:13:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:05:11 pm
I know you'll say it's because FSG are hampering his movement in the transfer market, but if the HG status is such an issue, then Klopp has to take some of the blame, right?

I am not sure you can blame the first-team coach for Academy recruitment.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,506
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25951 on: Today at 09:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:02:52 pm
It is though. What would have happened in 20/21 without Phillips and Williams being able to cover for injuries?

It seems mad to allow 3 HG centre backs to go in one summer.
Are Quansah or Koumetio any worse than Phillips? Time to set him free!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,316
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25952 on: Today at 09:14:46 pm »
Wouldnt mind some news on an incoming soon. That private jet drama was the most exciting thing since Szobo and it was probably nothing in the end.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25953 on: Today at 09:18:05 pm »
Are you telling me the late night discussion on shapes didn't get you going?
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25954 on: Today at 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:45:22 pm
We have had massive homegrown issues for years.

We have time and time again had to name a reduced squad. Have been unable to field players and have been forced to keep around players who should have been sold or loaned out just to make up the numbers.

Last season our HG players were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

We could easily lose 3 or 4 of them with only Curtis currently being added. We could end up with a 21 or 22-man squad.

Who cares if we don't have a completely full squad if some of that is down to us having talented youngsters who are saving us from having to pad the squad with lesser players just because they are HG, if our squad ends up being stronger overall because we didn't pay £35 in English tax like arsenal then all power to us.

HG is just a red herring, providing we make the right signings to fill out needs before the window closes, ideally sooner than that, but we obviously weren't expecting quite so many departures at once.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25955 on: Today at 09:19:07 pm »
So silent transferwise now.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,340
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25956 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:11:38 pm
Lads, it's not a negative that are our younger players (Elliott, Bajcetic, Lavia if we get him) don't count as homegrown yet. It's a positive! Why would you want them taking up a squad space when we can currently use them without having to register them?!

It isn't that simple though to have a 25 man squad for the Europa League you need 4 club trained players. Plus you can't name an unlimited number of U21s Elliott had to be named as an Association trained player the other season whilst Kaide Gordon missed out altogether. We could have the same issue with Doak this season he can't be named as an U21 because he hasn't been here two years. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,768
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25957 on: Today at 09:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:06:08 pm
25/26.


Klopp has to be HG by now
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25958 on: Today at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:10 pm
Are Quansah or Koumetio any worse than Phillips? Time to set him free!

I watched Quansah a fair bit last season, bit headstrong, got sent off and then head butted someone on his way off once, but he settled down well and was Rover's best defender (damning with faint praise).  He's a better footballer than Phillips but not as mature both football wise and mentally.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,768
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25959 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:19:11 pm
It isn't that simple though to have a 25 man squad for the Europa League you need 4 club trained players. Plus you can't name an unlimited number of U21s Elliott had to be named as an Association trained player the other season whilst Kaide Gordon missed out altogether. We could have the same issue with Doak this season he can't be named as an U21 because he hasn't been here two years.
We dont need a 25 man squad though. There's still a limit of 11 on the pitch
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 644 645 646 647 648 [649] 650   Go Up
« previous next »
 