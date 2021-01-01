« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

JackWard33
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25800 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:39:27 pm
Rumours are they're pissed off with Klopp for speaking to Colwill as well.


This is from the Chelsea equivalent of Grizz isn't it?

We've been round and round on this... he needs to want to go - if he doesn't they won't sell, if he does they will because he won't sign a new contract, they have no problem selling basically anyone to anyone and they have a young top player in his position
But yeah - he'll have to tell them he wants to leave so lets see
Jookie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25801 on: Today at 04:43:48 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:39:27 pm
They wanted rid of all three of those players. Colwill they really want to keep. Rumours are they're pissed off with Klopp for speaking to Colwill as well.


If those rumours are true it hints at Colwill saying he wants to leave to Chelsea.

They wouldnt be annoyed otherwise
Al 666
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25802 on: Today at 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 04:33:35 pm
Imho they see Colwill as their first CB for the next 10 or 15 years.  Even football-thick-as-sh1t Boehly realised that he's not going to sell a young crown jewel to any other club.  He's on very modest wages too.   

If they saw Colwill as their centre back for 10 years then why did they buy the likes of Fofana and Badiashile for £120m Euros?
shank94
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25803 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:21:08 pm
They've sold Havertz to Arsenal, Kovacic to City, and Mount to United. They have no issues selling to rivals and haven't for a long time.

Kovacic did not want to sign a new deal and was on the last year of his contract.
They fought tooth and nail to keep Mount + last year of contract
They had a good laugh when Arsenal's bid came in for Havertz, fleeced them further

Colwill, they have all the cards here even if Colwill puts in a transfer request, they can refuse it and he can do nothing about it with 2+1 years still left on his contract.
Solomon Grundy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25804 on: Today at 04:46:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:43:26 pm
This is from the Chelsea equivalent of Grizz isn't it?

We've been round and round on this... he needs to want to go - if he doesn't they won't sell, if he does they will because he won't sign a new contract, they have no problem selling basically anyone to anyone and they have a young top player in his position
But yeah - he'll have to tell them he wants to leave so lets see

I've no idea where it came from. I've just come home from work and seen it all over Twitter. But yeah I feel he's going to need to make it absolutely clear he wants to leave if we're going to stand any chance of signing him.
Fromola
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25805 on: Today at 04:46:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:44:02 pm
If they saw Colwill as their centre back for 10 years then why did they buy the likes of Fofana and Badiashile for £120m Euros?

There was no strategy behind what they were doing last season, plus they had a different manager and Colwill has proven himself as a key player at a PL club that finished in the top 6. He'd never played in the top flight last summer.
Solomon Grundy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25806 on: Today at 04:47:34 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:43:48 pm
If those rumours are true it hints at Colwill saying he wants to leave to Chelsea.

They wouldnt be annoyed otherwise

 Yeah, possibly.
tubby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25807 on: Today at 04:48:00 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:44:02 pm
If they saw Colwill as their centre back for 10 years then why did they buy the likes of Fofana and Badiashile for £120m Euros?

Because they want depth?  Who knows what Chelsea's plan is?

But they now have a new manager who will surely want to take a look at a hugely hyped young English player.  If he tells Poch he wants to leave, then fair enough, but I think they'll do everything they can to keep him because of his immense potential.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25808 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:40:13 pm
Yeah, the problem is not the rivalry, it's that he's a proper homegrown player, he's good and everyone can see it.

Unfortunately for any other club, yes.

The only hope is that he refuses to sign a contract and sulks.  But they'll then hope that over the coming months or years he'll soften, "gets excited" [a term Caicedo said last week about Chelsea ..... not the money, of course  :D) by the Boehly-Poch project and signs a contract quintupling his pay.   Get the impression as I've followed this closely from the Brighton angle, that Boehly and his team of highly paid football suits advisors really do think they can have their cake and eat this summer.  This is arrogant Abram phase II.

I'd love to wrong of course. 

   
Barefoot Doctor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25809 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm
Brighton have boxed their Colwill alternative (a Brazilian lad called Igor) so that suggests they're out of the running.
dutchkop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25810 on: Today at 04:50:07 pm
rumours linking us with Ryan Gravenberch  at Bayern again - Bayern need money for Kane and Walker

I think Pavard could be a better option for us as I do not see Gravenberch as strong no4 and replacement for Fabinho and Hendo role in team

Squad player - maybe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25811 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:44:02 pm
If they saw Colwill as their centre back for 10 years then why did they buy the likes of Fofana and Badiashile for £120m Euros?

4 quality CB's is surely the aspiration of any mega spending club in Europe.  Covering for inevitable injuries, look at us 2020/21 as an extreme example.
