MacAllister, Szoboszlia, Caicedo and Colwill, for example, could easily be 230-240M plus another reported 20M add one for the MacAlister deal.



Collectively I think its fair to assume they will be on £500k p/w between them. Plus lets say we earmark another 150-200k p/w for TAAs extension.



Keita, Firmino, AoC, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho is probably about 60M in fees and about 1M p/w in wages.



Probably saving about 15M in wages but 170-180M down in transfer fees. Very simplistic way of looking at it but could be affordable if we get the likes of Tsimikas, Phillips and Kelleher off the books as well.



I think the club may look to buy 2 players for 70-90M rather than buy 1 in Caicedo. Mainly due to valuation but also the fact I expect Caicedo to go elsewhere.



If we really wanted Caicedo and he wanted us I think we would have prioritised his signing. I think we have some doubts or reservations about him and/or the fee (or he doesnt fancy joining us).



Be sharp negotiating if we did enter the bidding war for Caicedo though. Depends how far down the road Chelsea are with it. Wouldn't harm having a very visible sit down with him and his people. Of course, the target is Colwill and anything we can do to get them to negotiate such as backing off from Caicedo if they are prepared to parley over the young CB.Sounds far fetched, maybe. However, I'm becoming more and more convinced there is a concerted effort from PIF to derail our season. They own the Saudi League, some of the clubs in it, Newcastle, a big chunk of change of Chelsea, there is motive. These transfers may drag on and on. I'm not buying they didn't think we would want a fee for our club captain with 2 years left on his contract. Now, it seems, they're negotiating with Henderson to bring down his fee in order to finance the deal whilst also trying to spread the Fabinho fee over God knows how many years. It stinks. All the while, we're getting further into pre season. Fuck them. Make a bid for Guimares too. That'll put the cat among the pigeons.Edit: Just read about the Chelsea accusation regarding the Klopp phone call to the PL. This is just the start...