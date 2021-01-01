« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 846955 times)

Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25720 on: Today at 02:38:36 pm »
Latest rumour is Chelsea are contemplating reporting us to the FA over Colwill as Klopp has had a phone call with Colwill even though they keep insisting he's not for sale.  ;D
Online naka

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25721 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:09 pm
Stupid motherfuckers!
who
there are a fair few that this relates to?
Online KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25722 on: Today at 02:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Latest rumour is Chelsea are contemplating reporting us to the FA over Colwill as Klopp has had a phone call with Colwill even though they keep insisting he's not for sale.  ;D

Didn't they meet in Blackpool?
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25723 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Latest rumour is Chelsea are contemplating reporting us to the FA over Colwill as Klopp has had a phone call with Colwill even though they keep insisting he's not for sale.  ;D
fucking snitches

seriously though, if true that's a good sign he wants to leave Chelsea
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25724 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm »
Would Ndidi be a plausible option? He was pretty sought after at one point but a transfer never materialised. He's 26 now, just relegated and has a year on his contract. His defensive numbers are still excellent but he's pretty much a pure defensive option.

There's also Soumare who is younger, taller and more robust, but I'm not sure he ever really hit a high level.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25725 on: Today at 02:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Latest rumour is Chelsea are contemplating reporting us to the FA over Colwill as Klopp has had a phone call with Colwill even though they keep insisting he's not for sale.  ;D

Well Colwill needs to make a decision if all of this is true, I mean if he is waiting to see what the new manager says then it's just pointless as he will of course stay there. Extremely doubtful any new manager is going to say anything but lavish praise and tell them they are part of the big plan, bullshit, bullshit, etc.
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25726 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:42:49 pm
I think you can make a case for all of Mac, Szob, Thuram and Lavia. You would want to do that over the course of two or three seasons and adjust your recruitment depending on how they adjusted.

Doing it in one window is just nuts.

Maybe nuts, but it might just work - these SA bids are allowing us to speed up the process, and get back on track from a planning perspective
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25727 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Latest rumour is Chelsea are contemplating reporting us to the FA over Colwill as Klopp has had a phone call with Colwill even though they keep insisting he's not for sale.  ;D

Hope its true (the Klopp phone call that is!)
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25728 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm »
Seems the United fans are really upset that we may hijack Amrabat from them.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25729 on: Today at 02:49:24 pm »
Sky reporting Fulham rejected bid from West Ham worth up to £45m for Palhinha. Guardian reporting they want £80m  ;D
Offline Silverbird

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25730 on: Today at 02:49:40 pm »
I would keep Henderson over Fabinho if we are staying on topic. Henderson has always been slow and limited in his movement and dribbling. He has lost some pace perhaps but he's essentially the same player. However, he brings a cool head (usually), experience, and leadership onto the field. Fabinho was admittedly never fast either, but he at least had enough acceleration to be the lighthouse in our midfield, winning balls and protecting the back four. Over the past season and a half, for unknown reasons (not sure if it's a lack of drive or just unusual physical deterioration), he doesn't appear to have been able to keep up with the pace of the game. He has the occasional good game, but he's largely been ineffective on most days. At his best, Fabinho brought more to the team than Henderson football-wise, but at this stage, I feel Henderson has more to contribute than Fabinho. If we can get 40m for this off-form Fabinho, I would take it and re-invest in a younger player.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25731 on: Today at 02:50:00 pm »
Lavia, Thuram and Colwill? Yes please, let's end the window there.

A bunch of grapes, some apples and a partridge in low hanging tree.
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25732 on: Today at 02:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 02:49:40 pm
I would keep Henderson over Fabinho if we are staying on topic. Henderson has always been slow and limited in his movement and dribbling. He has lost some pace perhaps but he's essentially the same player. However, he brings a cool head (usually), experience, and leadership onto the field. Fabinho was admittedly never fast either, but he at least had enough acceleration to be the lighthouse in our midfield, winning balls and protecting the back four. Over the past season and a half, for unknown reasons (not sure if it's a lack of drive or just unusual physical deterioration), he doesn't appear to have been able to keep up with the pace of the game. He has the occasional good game, but he's largely been ineffective on most days. At his best, Fabinho brought more to the team than Henderson football-wise, but at this stage, I feel Henderson has more to contribute than Fabinho. If we can get 40m for this off-form Fabinho, I would take it and re-invest in a younger player.

No he hasnt.  At his peak he was a monster. 
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25733 on: Today at 02:53:55 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:45:16 pm
Didn't they meet in Blackpool?
Classic Klopp move  ;D
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25734 on: Today at 02:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Sky reporting Fulham rejected bid from West Ham worth up to £45m for Palhinha. Guardian reporting they want £80m  ;D

What a time to be alive
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25735 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 02:53:21 pm
No he hasnt.  At his peak he was a monster. 

Yeah he's never been slow, maybe lacking in agility though.  Straight line speed is good but quick turns aren't his jam.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25736 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:50:00 pm
Lavia, Thuram and Colwill? Yes please, let's end the window there.

A bunch of grapes, some apples and a partridge in low hanging tree.

I second that, that would be a great window
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25737 on: Today at 02:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Latest rumour is Chelsea are contemplating reporting us to the FA over Colwill as Klopp has had a phone call with Colwill even though they keep insisting he's not for sale.  ;D
;D
Hypocritical of me, but ... it's Chelsea!

I'm not sure if we love a tap-up these days or if it's just something that everyone seems to brand us with these days after the first rumor.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:49:22 pm
Seems the United fans are really upset that we may hijack Amrabat from them.
Getting on everybody's tits. I love it!

On the other hand, I love our aggressiveness. Other clubs have been doing it to us and others for years.
Offline TheMightyReds

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25738 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm »
Real turn of events. Don't think JK expected to lose both Fabinho and Henderson. However that is certainly close now. Fabinho has one foot on the plane, and Henderson packing his bags and writing his goodbye post.

Really got to hope that FSG back Klopp here and invest in two midfield signings to compensate.
We seem to be playing poker with another club. It's odd that Lavia mentioned for weeks and no bids from anyone.

Huge statement of intent from Saudi pro league also. Looks like Mahrez is off there too. Fair play to them.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25739 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 02:59:37 pm
Real turn of events. Don't think JK expected to lose both Fabinho and Henderson. However that is certainly close now. Fabinho has one foot on the place, and Henderson packing his bags and writing his goodbye post.

Really got to hope that FSG back Klopp here and invest in two midfield signings to compensate.
We seem to be playing poker with another club. It's odd that Lavia mentioned for weeks and no bids from anyone.

Huge statement of intent from Saudi pro league also. Looks like Mahrez is off there too. Fair play to them.

Online deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25740 on: Today at 03:02:27 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 02:59:37 pm
Huge statement of intent from Saudi pro league also. Looks like Mahrez is off there too. Fair play to them.


 :o
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25741 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 02:45:52 pm
fucking snitches

seriously though, if true that's a good sign he wants to leave Chelsea
That was my same conclusion like more than a week ago:

Quote from: the_red_pill on July  6, 2023, 12:20:11 am
Thing for me is the fact we're still at it, even after they've supposedly turned us down.
We wouldn't be so hell-bent if the player turned us down. We must've gotten wind somehow that the player's in for it, and that's prolly what's driving our pursuit.

The only way this stops is if we get to speak to him and he also says no... but in order to do that- we need to get Chelsea to let us speak to him and I doubt we'd go this far JUST to get a chance to speak to the player.. so I think we believe we're 50% "there"..
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25742 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Hahahhahahahahhahahahahabaha

Chelsea reporting ANYONE for ANYTHING.

What's the endgame - he PL if you drop your investigation into us and allow us to reach Financial rules again - we won't raise a fuss 
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25743 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 02:59:37 pm
Huge statement of intent from Saudi pro league also. Looks like Mahrez is off there too. Fair play to them.

Offline Qston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25744 on: Today at 03:03:52 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 02:59:37 pm
Real turn of events. Don't think JK expected to lose both Fabinho and Henderson. However that is certainly close now. Fabinho has one foot on the plane, and Henderson packing his bags and writing his goodbye post.

Really got to hope that FSG back Klopp here and invest in two midfield signings to compensate.
We seem to be playing poker with another club. It's odd that Lavia mentioned for weeks and no bids from anyone.

Huge statement of intent from Saudi pro league also. Looks like Mahrez is off there too. Fair play to them.

Interesting take
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25745 on: Today at 03:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:13:23 pm
MacAllister, Szoboszlia, Caicedo and Colwill, for example, could easily be  230-240M plus another reported 20M add one for the MacAlister deal.

Collectively I think its fair to assume they will be on £500k p/w between them. Plus lets say we earmark another 150-200k p/w for TAAs extension.

Keita, Firmino, AoC, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho is probably about 60M in fees and about 1M p/w in wages.

Probably saving about 15M in wages but 170-180M down in transfer fees. Very simplistic way of looking at it but could be affordable if we get the likes of Tsimikas, Phillips and Kelleher off the books as well.

I think the club may look to buy 2 players for 70-90M rather than buy 1 in Caicedo. Mainly due to valuation but also the fact I expect Caicedo to go elsewhere.

If we really wanted Caicedo and he wanted us I think we would have prioritised his signing. I think we have some doubts or reservations about him and/or the fee (or he doesnt fancy joining us).

Be sharp negotiating if we did enter the bidding war for Caicedo though. Depends how far down the road Chelsea are with it. Wouldn't harm having a very visible sit down with him and his people. Of course, the target is Colwill and anything we can do to get them to negotiate such as backing off from Caicedo if they are prepared to parley over the young CB.

Sounds far fetched, maybe. However, I'm becoming more and more convinced there is a concerted effort from PIF to derail our season. They own the Saudi League, some of the clubs in it, Newcastle, a big chunk of change of Chelsea, there is motive. These transfers may drag on and on. I'm not buying they didn't think we would want a fee for our club captain with 2 years left on his contract. Now, it seems, they're negotiating with  Henderson to bring down his fee in order to finance the deal whilst also trying to spread the Fabinho fee over God knows how many years. It stinks. All the while, we're getting further into pre season. Fuck them. Make a bid for Guimares too. That'll put the cat among the pigeons.

Edit: Just read about the Chelsea accusation regarding the Klopp phone call to the PL. This is just the start...
Online Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25746 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:06:15 pm
Be sharp negotiating if we did enter the bidding war for Caicedo though. Depends how far down the road Chelsea are with it. Wouldn't harm having a very visible sit down with him and his people. Of course, the target is Colwill and anything we can do to get them to negotiate such as backing off from Caicedo if they are prepared to parley over the young CB.

Sounds far fetched, maybe. However, I'm becoming more and more convinced there is a concerted effort from PIF to derail our season. They own the Saudi League, some of the clubs in it, Newcastle, a big chunk of change of Chelsea, there is motive. These transfers may drag on and on. I'm not buying they didn't think we would want a fee for our club captain with 2 years left on his contract. Now, it seems, they're negotiating with  Henderson to bring down his fee in order to finance the deal whilst also trying to spread the Fabinho fee over God knows how many years. It stinks. All the while, we're getting further into pre season. Fuck them. Make a bid for Guimares too. That'll put the cat among the pigeons.

Henderson isnt going to a PIF owned club.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25747 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
What's the latest news then?
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25748 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 02:59:37 pm
Real turn of events. Don't think JK expected to lose both Fabinho and Henderson. However that is certainly close now. Fabinho has one foot on the plane, and Henderson packing his bags and writing his goodbye post.

Really got to hope that FSG back Klopp here and invest in two midfield signings to compensate.
We seem to be playing poker with another club. It's odd that Lavia mentioned for weeks and no bids from anyone.

Huge statement of intent from Saudi pro league also. Looks like Mahrez is off there too. Fair play to them.
I can say more about them, but let me rather not..
Online PhiLFC#1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25749 on: Today at 03:13:22 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:08:31 pm
What's the latest news then?

Nothing, except speculation over the flying patterns of a jet
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25750 on: Today at 03:14:06 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:08:31 pm
What's the latest news then?

Absolutely nothing.
Online mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25751 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:28:08 pm
I dont think we'll be going for any of the names that have come up -Lavia or Thuram or Kone. Will probably be someone we havent been linked with like the Szobo/Mac deals where the first links came up a week before the deals were done. My guess is we'll probably get Andre Trindade or Edson Alvarez or both. Neither will cost as much as what we get for Fab and both combined would still be less than the expected fee for Hendo and Fab. Both have over a 100 senior appearances so you know what you are getting (Alvarez has 260+).

I just dont think Lavia has a few things that just dont fit us. His price is high because of City's buyback and he has not yet played even 50 senior games. It's a massive gamble for 50 million and I just dont see us recruiting like that. Kone is currently injured so I doubt he's being considered this summer anymore. Thuram is not really a 6 and surely, the priority right now is someone who is natural as a 6. Florentino Luis is the other name that comes up and he also fits our profile well except Benfica will want extortionate money for him as with their sales last summer, they should have no pressing need to sell unless for mad money.

Cheick Doucoure is a link that appeared today and is interesting, but the initial sources are not reliable but he sounds like the sort of name that would look likely to be an actual target for us. 170+ games for a sample size, young, some premier league experience and Palace's player of the season last season. He seems to be more sensible a deal than Lavia.

I'd be shocked if we didn't sign Lavia, just a matter who we sign along side him. Thuram can play as a 6, or do we go sign someone that is 25ish?
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25752 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 03:08:12 pm
Henderson isnt going to a PIF owned club.

PIF own the League though and I'm sure would be influencing those clubs outside their top 4. Not sure if true but aren't they paying all wages just not transfers for everyone? As I said, are we seriously saying sharp, Saudi business people didn't consider we would want a transfer fee for our club captain? It's all dragging on a bit don't you think? Could run and run, muddying our waters. Now, the Chelsea complaint. How much of Boelly's investment was bankrolled by PIF?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25753 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm »
Id deal on Lavia and Colwill right now even if we lost Fabinho and Henderson. Dont really want a stop gap signing.
