I would keep Henderson over Fabinho if we are staying on topic. Henderson has always been slow and limited in his movement and dribbling. He has lost some pace perhaps but he's essentially the same player. However, he brings a cool head (usually), experience, and leadership onto the field. Fabinho was admittedly never fast either, but he at least had enough acceleration to be the lighthouse in our midfield, winning balls and protecting the back four. Over the past season and a half, for unknown reasons (not sure if it's a lack of drive or just unusual physical deterioration), he doesn't appear to have been able to keep up with the pace of the game. He has the occasional good game, but he's largely been ineffective on most days. At his best, Fabinho brought more to the team than Henderson football-wise, but at this stage, I feel Henderson has more to contribute than Fabinho. If we can get 40m for this off-form Fabinho, I would take it and re-invest in a younger player.