LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25680 on: Today at 01:39:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:13:59 pm
This private plane thing is a bit mad. Gone from Nice to Blackpool, then Blackpool to Southampton, and later is flying Southampton to Stuttgart (where our training camp is).

Probably nothing to do with us, but maybe Thuram and Lavia?!
why to Blackpool though? To pick Fabinho up as the transfer has fallen through?
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25681 on: Today at 01:40:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:35:19 pm
It is precisely that attitude that has left us with an unbalanced squad with HG issues. Our transfer mantra seems to be plod along and see what happens.

Who does our long term planning a gold fish.

Al, have you tried contacting the club about the HG issues? I'm concerned they aren't aware of the rules and have no plan in place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25682 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm
The Nice bit of the flight might be a coincidence, but Blackpool (initially supposed to be Liverpool) to Southampton with a 6 hour stopover and then to Stuttgart? Gotta be something going on there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25683 on: Today at 01:41:00 pm
Anyone between Blackpool and Merseryside spotted our celebrity Silver (Mercedes?) Van?

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:40:49 pm
The Nice bit of the flight might be a coincidence, but Blackpool (initially supposed to be Liverpool) to Southampton with a 6 hour stopover and then to Stuttgart? Gotta be something going on there.
Just looked and S'oton played (inc Lavia) in Turkey on Saturday - wonder if he's been pictured out there since
Last Edit: Today at 01:42:47 pm by classycarra
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25684 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:34:52 pm


Must be our jet?

Thuram and Lavia?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25685 on: Today at 01:41:19 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:20:56 pm
Is this really the only thing you live to be proved "right"? Also, stop the name calling people are allowed to have different opinions on here.

No they're not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25686 on: Today at 01:42:37 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25687 on: Today at 01:42:49 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:37:32 pm
Would people be happy with Fabinho and Henderson out, and Lavia and Thuram in?

I think you can make a case for all of Mac, Szob, Thuram and Lavia. You would want to do that over the course of two or three seasons and adjust your recruitment depending on how they adjusted.

Doing it in one window is just nuts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25688 on: Today at 01:42:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:41:19 pm
No they're not.

Yes they are, idiot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25689 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm
With all the money saved at that Nike sale we could probably afford Caicedo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25690 on: Today at 01:44:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:54:15 pm
There's a private jet going from Nice to Blackpool, to Southampton, then to Stuttgart (where the training base is). There's another that's gone from Nice, to Stuttgart, to Blackpool. Both were meant to go to Liverpool but were changed to Blackpool.

Pretty weird coincidences. :D
So we've taken Thuram to Blackpool to have a go on the Big One, then we've picked up Lavia and taken him to the training base. Lavia used to play for City so has probably gone on day trips to Blackpool as an obnoxious teen living in Manchester so he won't be jealous at missing out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25691 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm
Want a central mid?...experienced?...right age?...I got him!!  lad called Arthur Melo...plays at Juventus...not heard much about him recently but I think we could get him..Brazilian too!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25692 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm
I really hope we don't get anywhere close to Amrabat. I think he will be sent on loan to a relegation side for whoever takes the bite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25693 on: Today at 01:46:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:34:14 pm
I don't think anyones arsed mate, just enjoying the progress being made with the squad the summer

Me too  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25694 on: Today at 01:47:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:40:24 pm
Al, have you tried contacting the club about the HG issues? I'm concerned they aren't aware of the rules and have no plan in place.

Not since the restraining order came into place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25695 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:41:00 pm
Anyone between Blackpool and Merseryside spotted our celebrity Silver (Mercedes?) Van?
Just looked and S'oton played (inc Lavia) in Turkey on Saturday - wonder if he's been pictured out there since

They're playing at Reading at the end of this week so there's every chance they're back in the UK.
