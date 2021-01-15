This private plane thing is a bit mad. Gone from Nice to Blackpool, then Blackpool to Southampton, and later is flying Southampton to Stuttgart (where our training camp is). Probably nothing to do with us, but maybe Thuram and Lavia?!
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
It is precisely that attitude that has left us with an unbalanced squad with HG issues. Our transfer mantra seems to be plod along and see what happens. Who does our long term planning a gold fish.
The Nice bit of the flight might be a coincidence, but Blackpool (initially supposed to be Liverpool) to Southampton with a 6 hour stopover and then to Stuttgart? Gotta be something going on there.
Is this really the only thing you live to be proved "right"? Also, stop the name calling people are allowed to have different opinions on here.
No they're not.
Would people be happy with Fabinho and Henderson out, and Lavia and Thuram in?
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
There's a private jet going from Nice to Blackpool, to Southampton, then to Stuttgart (where the training base is). There's another that's gone from Nice, to Stuttgart, to Blackpool. Both were meant to go to Liverpool but were changed to Blackpool.Pretty weird coincidences.
I don't think anyones arsed mate, just enjoying the progress being made with the squad the summer
Al, have you tried contacting the club about the HG issues? I'm concerned they aren't aware of the rules and have no plan in place.
Anyone between Blackpool and Merseryside spotted our celebrity Silver (Mercedes?) Van?Just looked and S'oton played (inc Lavia) in Turkey on Saturday - wonder if he's been pictured out there since
