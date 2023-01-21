If we do get that 20 million for Henderson and the Fabinho fee is indeed 40 then 60 for the pair of them is exceptional. Not sure I'd have been too enthusiastic about selling them too long ago but now the money is on the table and it looks good. If for some reason we had to sell those two this summer and Saudi sides weren't an option I'd expect about half of that money given their ages/declining form.



Now that there is going to be more money there, and our midfield incomings/outgoings this summer will stand at 2/5 I'd obviously expect at least one more, should really be two, got to remember Thiago is extremely injury prone too (plus likely going in 12 months) and even Jones has had his problems. One won't do if we want to do well in all four competitions again. I can imagine us wanting to tie up a deal for Lavia now, wasn't what I was really hoping for initially but fuck it he looks like he's going to be a really good player, especially under a top manager. At the start of this summer I had a feeling he'd be the cheapest buy of three midfielders coming in, now he'll probably cost more than the 'big name' incoming this summer in Mac Allister, Szoboszlai costing the most. I'm excited even typing these names because this midfield rebuild was badly needed, and I'm happy with how it's going so far. But yeah, someone on top of Lavia would be nice if that one is to happen, would likely have to be cheap/young though.



Might change the plans for any defensive incomings but for me there should be no reason to change any plans. The fans and manager alike are owed a 'big summer' where we get exactly what we need, all at once.