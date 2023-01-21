« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 843134 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25560 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
Looks like Hendo is off soon then. Really need to make a signing this week. A quick-fire Lavia after Fabinho's move is confirmed would be good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25561 on: Today at 11:51:05 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:46:11 am
Never got the England argument. He wasn't even starting for them in Euro 20201. Don't think the last two years will have helped his case any more than the moving to Saudi will hurt it
Sitting on the bench for LFC wouldnt be great for his form either.
Southgate might pick Henderson for some championship experience anyway, but that experience will remain regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25562 on: Today at 11:51:13 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:47:29 am
OK we get it, you don't rate/like Henderson, leave it go mate before you burst a blood vessel
The only one getting aggy is you it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25563 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
If we want Lavia ill be disappointed if we are letting Arsenal swoop in for him. If he's the one they want, get the deal sorted. It could all of course be paper talk for us to get moving with a deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25564 on: Today at 11:52:49 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:24:31 am
https://twitter.com/I_ABO3TB_/status/1680878585303781376

6000 followers

Would you listen to a random tweeter with 6000 followers normally?

Of course you wouldnt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25565 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
If Caicedo is the best option out there its gotta be him. Selling Fabinho and Henderson frees up the money, even if it ends up being something crazy like £90 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25566 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:33:08 am
I just done see how he gets picked for an England squad whilst playing in the Saudi League. Dont think the media would like it and Southgate would move on from him. Leaving aside the fact that we have no idea what the standard of football is there, so just on merit alone it feels moving there should equal international retirement.

Southgate has always picked his team dependent on how the players have played for England. Look at Maguire at United.

Southgate has probably told him he will be judged by how he performs for England and probably thinks SA might actually extend his career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25567 on: Today at 11:54:26 am »
No idea if him giving up some wages is true or not but Im struck by how absolutely mental this all is

Hes voluntarily giving up the captaincy and a squad spot at Liverpool to up root his family to go and play for a poor team in a 3rd tier (at best) league .. with a team that may or may not be able to pay its bills a year from now for more money - but he was already on 8 million a year for two more years

Its really an epic paddy at the prospect of not being first choice anymore resulting in him giving up serious professional football - its utterly fucking mental
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25568 on: Today at 11:55:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:53:26 am
If Caicedo is the best option out there its gotta be him. Selling Fabinho and Henderson frees up the money, even if it ends up being something crazy like £90 million.

We aren't buying Caicedo.

As much as people keep on suggesting it, there's been nothing in the media to suggest he's a viable option.

I'd love us to see us buying Caicedo but to say he's the best option is a stretch given the cost and impact it may have on other recruitment (i.e. CB).
« Reply #25569 on: Today at 11:56:11 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:53:26 am
If Caicedo is the best option out there its gotta be him. Selling Fabinho and Henderson frees up the money, even if it ends up being something crazy like £90 million.

Yeah, if you consider the money we potentially get for Henderson/Fabinho as a bonus we never could have anticipated, plus how little we got Mac Allister for, I think overpaying for someone like Caicedo suddenly becomes less of a concern. The only major roadblock I think would be wages, as I'm guessing he has a ridiculous offer on the table from Chelsea we'd need to get close to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25570 on: Today at 11:56:23 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:51:05 am
Sitting on the bench for LFC wouldnt be great for his form either.
Southgate might pick Henderson for some championship experience anyway, but that experience will remain regardless.

Yeah, I think the chances of him starting most games at that tournament, injuries aside, is pretty close to 0%, when you consider the midfield options England have.

I wouldn't be suprised if he goes mind you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25571 on: Today at 11:56:38 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:52:49 am
6000 followers

Apparently reliable for Ettifaq news. Worth sharing anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25572 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:40:29 am
While I'm sure England is a bit priority for Henderson I'm guessing he's aware that nothing really gets him back playing regularly for them now, there's far too much midfield talent in that squad.

I'm guessing the opportunity to start every week, make a fuckload of money and not have to maintain the level of intensity that Klopp requires probably all together convinced him to move on. I wonder if Gerrard has been in his ear convincing him he should be trying to play every game for as long as possible.

He is not up to starting every week though. Even if this league is slower I think his minutes will still need to be managed. He will still get picked for England as Southgate appreciates his professionalism.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25573 on: Today at 11:57:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:46:27 am
Which big names signed from European leagues are still being picked for top 10/20 international teams? Or is it too early given most have only moved in recent months? Not saying youre wrong, just genuinely dont know. Thought they had largely signed older players who I assumed had retired from international football.
Had the same thought. Basically Ruben Neves and...? Maybe Saint Maximan, but he's not even international level. I guess Fabinho may get into Brazil squads, but they've a long history of including players from low standard leagues anyway (eg Oscar in China, various players in Russian/Ukrainian leagues plus local Brazilian sides in weaker states).

« Reply #25574 on: Today at 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:57:06 am
He is not up to starting every week though. Even if this league is slower I think his minutes will still need to be managed. He will still get picked for England as Southgate appreciates his professionalism.

He's going to a trash team in a trash league, he'll start every game he's available for and probably just take play at a lower tempo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25575 on: Today at 11:59:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:40:50 am
The issue is that you end up with a hugely unbalanced squad both in terms of roles, positions and the balance between HG and foreign players.

The massive issue though is the problems it causes Klopp. We have gone from looking to recruit midfield monsters like Touchameni and Bellingham to talented but very different players like Mac and Szob.

We are now I the situation in which we could well end up with no senior 6. Recruitment needs to be proactive and progressive. For the last few years it has been reactive and led to Kabak, Davies and Melo.

Look at were we are now scrambling around for an experienced 6 with pre season underway. With a temporary outside DoF.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25576 on: Today at 11:59:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:54:26 am
No idea if him giving up some wages is true or not but Im struck by how absolutely mental this all is

Hes voluntarily giving up the captaincy and a squad spot at Liverpool to up root his family to go and play for a poor team in a 3rd tier (at best) league .. with a team that may or may not be able to pay its bills a year from now for more money - but he was already on 8 million a year for two more years

Its really an epic paddy at the prospect of not being first choice anymore resulting in him giving up serious professional football - its utterly fucking mental
Shhhh, wait til it's all signed before laying out his home truths!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25577 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
Yeah Neves was the only other I could think of.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25578 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Think if we want Lavia we may have to meet Southampton's demands. One thing trying to reduce price from a position of strength, quite another when you've lost a further two midfielders and have an influx of cash as a result. Obviously could walk away from the Lavia deal, but if we don't then really struggle to see us getting them to accept £40m.

I'm hoping that when the official news comes out about Fabinho and Henderson that we quickly announce one or two signings...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25579 on: Today at 12:00:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:54:26 am
No idea if him giving up some wages is true or not but Im struck by how absolutely mental this all is

Hes voluntarily giving up the captaincy and a squad spot at Liverpool to up root his family to go and play for a poor team in a 3rd tier (at best) league .. with a team that may or may not be able to pay its bills a year from now for more money - but he was already on 8 million a year for two more years

Its really an epic paddy at the prospect of not being first choice anymore resulting in him giving up serious professional football - its utterly fucking mental

Agree with this.

I know the potential money is huge but it feels like Henderson is given up a huge amount to get that money.

Even little things as being the captain to lead Liverpool out in the revamped 61k stadium seems like something to give up. Seemed a big thing when the Main Stand was opened up. I think the ARE might be similar.

That's minor compared to impact on LFC legacy, giving up club career at a high level, giving up international career, potential impact on family and looking like a hypocrite to lots of people.

The money is huge but it's not a brainer given what you've got to give up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25580 on: Today at 12:01:19 pm »
For those of you hoping for us to sign a holding midfielder with Southampton connections there's some bad news - Oriol Romeu is moving to Barcelona from Girona.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25581 on: Today at 12:01:25 pm »
If we do get that 20 million for Henderson and the Fabinho fee is indeed 40 then 60 for the pair of them is exceptional. Not sure I'd have been too enthusiastic about selling them too long ago but now the money is on the table and it looks good. If for some reason we had to sell those two this summer and Saudi sides weren't an option I'd expect about half of that money given their ages/declining form.

Now that there is going to be more money there, and our midfield incomings/outgoings this summer will stand at 2/5 I'd obviously expect at least one more, should really be two, got to remember Thiago is extremely injury prone too (plus likely going in 12 months) and even Jones has had his problems. One won't do if we want to do well in all four competitions again. I can imagine us wanting to tie up a deal for Lavia now, wasn't what I was really hoping for initially but fuck it he looks like he's going to be a really good player, especially under a top manager. At the start of this summer I had a feeling he'd be the cheapest buy of three midfielders coming in, now he'll probably cost more than the 'big name' incoming this summer in Mac Allister, Szoboszlai costing the most. I'm excited even typing these names because this midfield rebuild was badly needed, and I'm happy with how it's going so far. But yeah, someone on top of Lavia would be nice if that one is to happen, would likely have to be cheap/young though.

Might change the plans for any defensive incomings but for me there should be no reason to change any plans. The fans and manager alike are owed a 'big summer' where we get exactly what we need, all at once.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25582 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:05:32 am
Forgetting the actual names for a second, I don't think it's unreasonable at all that we may be targeting someone who is 28. Klopp is losing three veterans in Milner, Fabinho and Henderson from midfield (and probably losing Thiago in a year) - an experienced head may be exactly what he wants.

And that would make sense if it was at a reasonable price, but players like Paulinho at £60mil plus makes 0 sense
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25583 on: Today at 12:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:00:26 pm
Think if we want Lavia we may have to meet Southampton's demands. One thing trying to reduce price from a position of strength, quite another when you've lost a further two midfielders and have an influx of cash as a result. Obviously could walk away from the Lavia deal, but if we don't then really struggle to see us getting them to accept £40m.

I'm hoping that when the official news comes out about Fabinho and Henderson that we quickly announce one or two signings...
Perhaps we wont sell Fabinho unless we have a deal agreed to het someone in for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25584 on: Today at 12:05:58 pm »
What about Luka Sučić? Weren't we linked with him in january. Transfermarkt has him as an attacking midfielder so perhaps we went for Szobo instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25585 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
If someone had said to me at Easter, that we'd be starting next season without Firmino, Keïta, Oxlade chamberlain, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho (and Thiago) I'd have been worried.
I still am. No matter who we bring in, that's a lot of experience to lose in 1 window, players who know the club, the style of play etc.
Regardless of what is going on behind the scenes (and I haven't a clue what is) I'd like to keep Henderson. That's a very inexperienced group of midfielders.
Maybe I'm overplaying the Milner and Henderson roles in the squad, but who are our squad leaders now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25586 on: Today at 12:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:55:50 am
We aren't buying Caicedo.

As much as people keep on suggesting it, there's been nothing in the media to suggest he's a viable option.

I'd love us to see us buying Caicedo but to say he's the best option is a stretch given the cost and impact it may have on other recruitment (i.e. CB).

Theres loads of nonsense in the media and the mooted names arent always the actual names. See DS for a very recent example of that. All the chat was about Kone and Thuram. As for him being the best option - I dont know if he is or not, thats why I said if. But money shouldnt be a problem. If we cant buy Caicedo and a CB after this were in bad shape. Were getting £60 million in fees plus huge wages off our books. Fabinhos contract runs till 2026 right and hes on perhaps £9 million a year. Henderson has 2 years left and he must be on more than Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25587 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm »
I'm highly sceptical of the idea that JH would give up some of his greatgreatgreatgrandkids' birthright to fund his move, but it does amuse me greatly to imagine him effectively paying the transfer fee, and then Al Gettofaq fails to pay his wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25588 on: Today at 12:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:40:50 am
The issue is that you end up with a hugely unbalanced squad both in terms of roles, positions and the balance between HG and foreign players.

The massive issue though is the problems it causes Klopp. We have gone from looking to recruit midfield monsters like Touchameni and Bellingham to talented but very different players like Mac and Szob.

We are now I the situation in which we could well end up with no senior 6. Recruitment needs to be proactive and progressive. For the last few years it has been reactive and led to Kabak, Davies and Melo.

Look at were we are now scrambling around for an experienced 6 with pre season underway. With a temporary outside DoF.

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:00:39 pm
Agree with this.

I know the potential money is huge but it feels like Henderson is given up a huge amount to get that money.

Even little things as being the captain to lead Liverpool out in the revamped 61k stadium seems like something to give up. Seemed a big thing when the Main Stand was opened up. I think the ARE might be similar.

That's minor compared to impact on LFC legacy, giving up club career at a high level, giving up international career, potential impact on family and looking like a hypocrite to lots of people.

The money is huge but it's not a brainer given what you've got to give up.

Yeah agreed. I know some will say this is naive but I'm seriously surprised to see this from Henderson. He just didn't seem the type. I don't quite see it in the same way Jack does, as him throwing his toys out the pram because he's not an automatic starter, but it could be. I think it's more that his head was turned far more easily that I thought it would be and once he got a sniff of that pay day he's gone all in on it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25589 on: Today at 12:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:45:33 am
I'm sure he'll be devastated that koptonmy93 on RAWK isn't impressed by his decision, if in fact he does go.

If the club get £20m for him then it's job done for me now, if he stays then he'll have to accept the Milner role and be professional about it.

What other club in the world gives us £20m for a 33 year old well past his peak

Snide little comment that. There's a large amount of supporters aggrieved with his purported willingness to go there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25590 on: Today at 12:09:16 pm »
When we sold Coutinho we didn't spend it all on a direct replacement.
I'd be satisified with Lavia as midfield signing, even if we lose both Henderson and Fabinho.
Jones is looking really good, Bajcetic is back, and Gakpo is an option.

I'd rather spend the rest of the funds on defenders, like a proper RB to free up Trent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25591 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:08:28 pm
I'm highly sceptical of the idea that JH would give up some of his greatgreatgreatgrandkids' birthright to fund his move, but it does amuse me greatly to imagine him effectively paying the transfer fee, and then Al Gettofaq fails to pay his wages.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25592 on: Today at 12:11:42 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:06:18 pm
If someone had said to me at Easter, that we'd be starting next season without Firmino, Keïta, Oxlade chamberlain, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho (and Thiago) I'd have been worried.
I still am. No matter who we bring in, that's a lot of experience to lose in 1 window, players who know the club, the style of play etc.
Regardless of what is going on behind the scenes (and I haven't a clue what is) I'd like to keep Henderson. That's a very inexperienced group of midfielders.
Maybe I'm overplaying the Milner and Henderson roles in the squad, but who are our squad leaders now?

Van Dijk, Alisson, Salah, anyone else who's good at being a leader
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25593 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:08:28 pm
it does amuse me greatly to imagine him effectively paying the transfer fee, and then Al Gettofaq fails to pay his wages.
Imagine if he had to declare himself bankrupt and ends up at Sunderland on £3k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25594 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:07:41 pm
Theres loads of nonsense in the media and the mooted names arent always the actual names. See DS for a very recent example of that. All the chat was about Kone and Thuram. As for him being the best option - I dont know if he is or not, thats why I said if. But money shouldnt be a problem. If we cant buy Caicedo and a CB after this were in bad shape. Were getting £60 million in fees plus huge wages off our books. Fabinhos contract runs till 2026 right and hes on perhaps £9 million a year. Henderson has 2 years left and he must be on more than Fabinho.

I think the Caicedo situation is probably more that he's supposedly down the track and sold on the idea of Chelsea, for some reason, as much as the transfer fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25595 on: Today at 12:13:10 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:06:18 pm
If someone had said to me at Easter, that we'd be starting next season without Firmino, Keïta, Oxlade chamberlain, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho (and Thiago) I'd have been worried.
I still am. No matter who we bring in, that's a lot of experience to lose in 1 window, players who know the club, the style of play etc.
Regardless of what is going on behind the scenes (and I haven't a clue what is) I'd like to keep Henderson. That's a very inexperienced group of midfielders.
Maybe I'm overplaying the Milner and Henderson roles in the squad, but who are our squad leaders now?

Just can't understand this. The two we've already brought in include a World Cup winner and Hungary's captain who's won at least one trophy in every season he's been a professional.

As for the leaders part, I think it's massively overstated to be honest. Multiple captains at international level, years of experience, plenty of Champions League/domestic title winners spread throughout. Milner and Henderson contributed very little last season, the leadership stuff is starting to do my head in now, we'll be alright but I'm still hoping Fabinho's replacement has a bit of experience themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25596 on: Today at 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:08:28 pm
I'm highly sceptical of the idea that JH would give up some of his greatgreatgreatgrandkids' birthright to fund his move, but it does amuse me greatly to imagine him effectively paying the transfer fee, and then Al Gettofaq fails to pay his wages.

Now isn't the time for amusement. If one of his great (x5) grandkids has to work a day in their lives it represents a very sad day for us all. The thought of the generational wealth coming to an end has me in a very sombre mood this afternoon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25597 on: Today at 12:16:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:52:49 am
6000 followers

Would you listen to a random tweeter with 6000 followers normally?

Of course you wouldnt

So if Kim Kardashian says we are getting Tchouaméni, we get excited? :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25598 on: Today at 12:16:31 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:08:28 pm
I'm highly sceptical of the idea that JH would give up some of his greatgreatgreatgrandkids' birthright to fund his move, but it does amuse me greatly to imagine him effectively paying the transfer fee, and then Al Gettofaq fails to pay his wages.

Thought i read somewhere that PIF were funding the wages, but not the transfer fees for this club.  As a work-around, they may simply be paying him more wages, and then he in-turn sacrifices some of that to meet the transfer fee.  Im sure they can work something out with clever accounting, without Hendo truly giving up anything that he has previously agreed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25599 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:43:22 am
Gonna be extra funny if Hendo doesn't even play every week for Ettifaq!

Maybe a squad option, starting every third game, but mostly there so Stevie can enjoy the odd 1-2 in training

Get a few more of their old mates over and start a new club, Al-Arse FC
