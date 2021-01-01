We have three midfielders at the club who have every chance to be here for years to come. Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott. The idea of having to completely rebuild the midfield is mistaken.



We have done very good business so far, signing two crackers in Mac and Szoboszlai who will presumably go straight into the team. Bring it on. I hope we sign another and at that point Lavia fits the bill. Ideally we retain one of our veterans to give some continuity and to help bring the younger midfielders through. But even if we dont, Im chilled bout it, as we have leaders throughout the squad and if all three veterans depart, I wont shed too many tears as they are past their best and on a path to being bit part players. Take the money, both in fees ans saved wages, and reinvest.



My hope is we sign Lavia and Colwill, and retain a veteran midfielder, hopefully Henderson.



The team is evolving before our eyes.



Agree that Lavia and Colwill, while retaining Henderson, would be a superb window.However feel it's highly optimistic thinking, that Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic mean that the future's sorted. I'd love them all to succeed, but they're all still massive question marks - Elliott is talented, but IMO not a midfielder, and was at the scene of the crime for the shit parts of our season, while absent for our resurgence at the end. Bajcetic looked really good, but it's a tiny sample size, and then he got a bad injury. Jones looked great for 8 or 9 games at the end of the season, but spent much of the two years before that injured.As I say, I hope all three are important members of the team/squad for years to come, but assuming that'll be the case would be a bit much. Last season the club looked at the number of midifelders we had and thought it was fine, whilst ignoring the injury and age question marks over several of them. I'd like us to not do it again.