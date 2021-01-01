« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25400 on: Today at 06:35:52 am »
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25401 on: Today at 06:46:14 am »
Hopefully, a 6 is tied up this week regardless of whether Henderson leaves. The league kicks off in one week the preseason is crucial for the new players. Unless the plan is to start Mac in the 6 and Jones left midfield.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25402 on: Today at 06:47:39 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:35:52 am
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.

The injuries are the concern. After the past three seasons, we need to avoid injury prone players like the plague.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25403 on: Today at 07:02:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:35:52 am
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25404 on: Today at 07:04:01 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Thats awful for him and evidently not healthy. I hope he gets support and recovers. In black and white though, hes simply not good enough to play for this team and execute at the level we need. Lacks quality on the ball.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25405 on: Today at 07:11:39 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Damn that sucks. Hope he gets the help needed for his eating disorder.
On the field he not good enough regardless
Offline JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25406 on: Today at 07:27:51 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Surely Ped didnt publicly call someone with an eating  disorder overweight?
Regardless, hes simply not good enough for what we need.
Online has gone odd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25407 on: Today at 07:32:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:27:51 am
Surely Ped didnt publicly call someone with an eating  disorder overweight?
Regardless, hes simply not good enough for what we need.

Pep is an utter stone cold piece of shit, it wouldn't surprise me at all.

Watched a show about Freddie Flintoff who struggled with an eating disorder to, its entirely possible he has one (I have no idea) and hope he gets the support he needs.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25408 on: Today at 07:56:24 am »
I dont mind us getting players and getting to the root of their problems to rehabilitate them. The problem is Phillips is also injury prone. Getting an injury prone player in such a crucial position isnt worth the risk.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25409 on: Today at 08:00:49 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:35:52 am
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.

Saw an Amazon program advertised last week called The Road to City, about Phillips and his journey to the cheats. God knows who commissioned it. Must be about 5 minutes on last season.
Offline decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25410 on: Today at 08:03:53 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:27:51 am
Surely Ped didnt publicly call someone with an eating  disorder overweight?
Regardless, hes simply not good enough for what we need.

Surely not - As every paid-for writer will tell you, Pep is a class act.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25411 on: Today at 08:04:51 am »
Koopmeiners and Lavia is my realistic choice. Lavia becomes more important if Henderson goes with his home grown status so you then complement him with someone who's more experienced who can play as a 6 but can also play as an 8 if ever needed. Koopmeiners ticks those boxes. 25, pacey, plays DM but is very technical and has no problem excelling in attacking positions. 6 footer. He's a left footer too which just brings a nice balance. Seems ideal.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25412 on: Today at 08:14:17 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:04:51 am
Koopmeiners and Lavia is my realistic choice. Lavia becomes more important if Henderson goes with his home grown status so you then complement him with someone who's more experienced who can play as a 6 but can also play as an 8 if ever needed. Koopmeiners ticks those boxes. 25, pacey, plays DM but is very technical and has no problem excelling in attacking positions. 6 footer. He's a left footer too which just brings a nice balance. Seems ideal.
Koopmeiners doesn't seem like the kind of number 6 we'd go for going by his stats. He's also been rubbish and looked very slow every time I've watched him.

It's all pretty exciting. I hope we just get Lavia done soon. I feel like we were about to move for him, but Fabinho's departure made us backtrack and reconsider. I still think we need two midfielders if Hendo leaves too.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25413 on: Today at 08:17:16 am »
Starting to think we should sign Palhinha and Lavia.

I know Palhinha is 28 but he is used to the league now then Lavia can have a bit of time to bed in and eventually be the starter.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25414 on: Today at 08:20:22 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:16 am
Starting to think we should sign Palhinha and Lavia.

I know Palhinha is 28 but he is used to the league now then Lavia can have a bit of time to bed in and eventually be the starter.
I could see this, but aren't Fulham asking for a crazy fee?

A good thing about Palhinha, is that despite his age, he hasn't played that many games. If we're using the same logic to explain Fabinho's early decline, maybe he will last longer.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25415 on: Today at 08:23:01 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:20:22 am
I could see this, but aren't Fulham asking for a crazy fee?

A good thing about Palhinha, is that despite his age, he hasn't played that many games. If we're using the same logic to explain Fabinho's early decline, maybe he will last longer.

Talksport were reporting last night that West Ham in talks with him and hoping to get him for around £40m.

I know its a bit of a dodgy source but they do sometimes get things right especially with London clubs.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25416 on: Today at 08:23:01 am »
Phillips is turning 28 this year, he's only had about 60 PL appearances in his career. Was very clearly brought to City as a backup for Rodri rather than as someone to push for a first team place.  That aside from his issues with fitness, I can't see why we'd buy him. I'd rather take a chance on Lavia.
Offline decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25417 on: Today at 08:24:03 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
We have three midfielders at the club who have every chance to be here for years to come. Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott. The idea of having to completely rebuild the midfield is mistaken.

We have done very good business so far, signing two crackers in Mac and Szoboszlai who will presumably go straight into the team. Bring it on. I hope we sign another and at that point Lavia fits the bill. Ideally we retain one of our veterans to give some continuity and to help bring the younger midfielders through. But even if we dont, Im chilled bout it, as we have leaders throughout the squad and if all three veterans depart, I wont shed too many tears as they are past their best and on a path to being bit part players. Take the money, both in fees ans saved wages, and reinvest.

My hope is we sign Lavia and Colwill, and retain a veteran midfielder, hopefully Henderson.

The team is evolving before our eyes.

Agree that Lavia and Colwill, while retaining Henderson, would be a superb window.

However feel it's highly optimistic thinking, that Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic mean that the future's sorted. I'd love them all to succeed, but they're all still massive question marks - Elliott is talented, but IMO not a midfielder, and was at the scene of the crime for the shit parts of our season, while absent for our resurgence at the end. Bajcetic looked really good, but it's a tiny sample size, and then he got a bad injury. Jones looked great for 8 or 9 games at the end of the season, but spent much of the two years before that injured.

As I say, I hope all three are important members of the team/squad for years to come, but assuming that'll be the case would be a bit much. Last season the club looked at the number of midifelders we had and thought it was fine, whilst ignoring the injury and age question marks over several of them. I'd like us to not do it again.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25418 on: Today at 08:27:08 am »
Fabinho is going to SA because he's not up to it anymore. If he was up to it he wouldn't be choosing to retire from top level football and Klopp wouldn't be happy to lose him.

No attempted revisionism about his form last season will change this.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25419 on: Today at 08:28:07 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:23:01 am
Talksport were reporting last night that West Ham in talks with him and hoping to get him for around £40m.

I know its a bit of a dodgy source but they do sometimes get things right especially with London clubs.
I'd be all over him for £40m. I saw that they were using Rice as a reference and wanted £90m or so for him.
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25420 on: Today at 08:29:36 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:16 am
Starting to think we should sign Palhinha and Lavia.

I know Palhinha is 28 but he is used to the league now then Lavia can have a bit of time to bed in and eventually be the starter.

Palhinha for me seems the best and safest choice we can realistically get for the position,yeah him being 28 and costing about £60m is propably the sticking point.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25421 on: Today at 08:30:44 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:29:36 am
Palhinha for me seems the best and safest choice we can realistically get for the position,yeah him being 28 and costing about £60m is propably the sticking point.
His passing is not good enough.
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25422 on: Today at 08:35:36 am »
Why are people so down on Sofyan Amrabat? He was amazing in the WC for Morocco and seems a good replacement for Fabinho for a couple of years. Could be perfect as a bridge to the younger guys becoming regulars.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25423 on: Today at 08:37:58 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:35:36 am
Why are people so down on Sofyan Amrabat? He was amazing in the WC for Morocco and seems a good replacement for Fabinho for a couple of years. Could be perfect as a bridge to the younger guys becoming regulars.
26 been a good passer for his club not a dominate physical type.
Also basically been mid table club in Italy his whole time
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25424 on: Today at 08:41:12 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:35:36 am
Why are people so down on Sofyan Amrabat? He was amazing in the WC for Morocco and seems a good replacement for Fabinho for a couple of years. Could be perfect as a bridge to the younger guys becoming regulars.
He basically does no ball winning which is what we're crying out for. And as impressive as he was in the World cup, it's a 6 game sample. He just isn't the right profile for what we need.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25425 on: Today at 08:44:55 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:29:36 am
Palhinha for me seems the best and safest choice we can realistically get for the position,yeah him being 28 and costing about £60m is propably the sticking point.

Fulham may even want more. Also, hes 28. You pay a fortune and get about 2-3 top years out of him.
Online PaddyPaned

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25426 on: Today at 08:46:40 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:35:36 am
Why are people so down on Sofyan Amrabat? He was amazing in the WC for Morocco and seems a good replacement for Fabinho for a couple of years. Could be perfect as a bridge to the younger guys becoming regulars.

Every time Ive seen Amrabat hes looked class but I do question whether he would look as good in the relentless pace and physicality of the PL. Would take him over Phillips but would prefer Lavia.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25427 on: Today at 08:50:20 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:35:36 am
Why are people so down on Sofyan Amrabat? He was amazing in the WC for Morocco and seems a good replacement for Fabinho for a couple of years. Could be perfect as a bridge to the younger guys becoming regulars.

People that support his team say he was average before the World Cup, sensational during the World Cup, and is back to being average again.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25428 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:16 am
Starting to think we should sign Palhinha and Lavia.

I know Palhinha is 28 but he is used to the league now then Lavia can have a bit of time to bed in and eventually be the starter.

FSG aren't going to pay £50m+ for a player who's only got a couple years or so at his peak left before a natural decline and a low re-sell value.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25429 on: Today at 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:35:36 am
Why are people so down on Sofyan Amrabat? He was amazing in the WC for Morocco and seems a good replacement for Fabinho for a couple of years. Could be perfect as a bridge to the younger guys becoming regulars.

Because those WC performances aren't his normal level.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25430 on: Today at 08:55:11 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:51:11 am
FSG aren't going to pay £50m+ for a player who's only got a couple years or so at his peak left before a natural decline and a low re-sell value.

Winning trophies > resale value
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25431 on: Today at 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:55:11 am
Winning trophies > resale value

To you, maybe. Unfortunately, FSG sign the cheques.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25432 on: Today at 08:58:11 am »
So we expect some movement today then? Fax paper primed, tearful goodbye statement churned out?
Online Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25433 on: Today at 08:58:12 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.



Think we need more relatable players at the club to be fair.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25434 on: Today at 09:01:47 am »
I really hope there is DM movement this week regardless of who it is. That gives us 4 weeks to bed the player in before Chelsea.
Online Buck Pete

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25435 on: Today at 09:02:00 am »
In a dream world, I'd like Philips here just for the chance of Jurgen turning him into a beast midfielder and ramming it up Pep's baldy ass.

Although, Pep is no fool, so maybe not be the best idea in reality :)
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25436 on: Today at 09:03:21 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:52:53 am
Because those WC performances aren't his normal level.
No one should ever judge a player on international performances, it's practically a different sport.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25437 on: Today at 09:05:08 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:58:11 am
So we expect some movement today then? Fax paper primed, tearful goodbye statement churned out?
Only thing I  know is Colwill goes back to chelsea today and im assuming going to talk to pochettino. Also think they going to the US
Online wheresnemeth

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25438 on: Today at 09:09:54 am »
I didn't know that Phillips was that old. I thought that he was in his early 20's. He is an injury prone player that despite his age has not played many premier league matches. We should avoid him at all costs.
