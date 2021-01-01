Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Surely Ped didnt publicly call someone with an eating disorder overweight? Regardless, hes simply not good enough for what we need.
