« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 631 632 633 634 635 [636]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 838349 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25400 on: Today at 06:35:52 am »
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,955
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25401 on: Today at 06:46:14 am »
Hopefully, a 6 is tied up this week regardless of whether Henderson leaves. The league kicks off in one week the preseason is crucial for the new players. Unless the plan is to start Mac in the 6 and Jones left midfield.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,955
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25402 on: Today at 06:47:39 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:35:52 am
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.

The injuries are the concern. After the past three seasons, we need to avoid injury prone players like the plague.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,742
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25403 on: Today at 07:02:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:35:52 am
Kalvin Phillips is a laughable suggestion. A professional runner who happens to wear a football kit. Guardiola clearly doesnt rate him and neither should we.
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.

Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25404 on: Today at 07:04:01 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Thats awful for him and evidently not healthy. I hope he gets support and recovers. In black and white though, hes simply not good enough to play for this team and execute at the level we need. Lacks quality on the ball.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25405 on: Today at 07:11:39 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Damn that sucks. Hope he gets the help needed for his eating disorder.
On the field he not good enough regardless
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25406 on: Today at 07:27:51 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:02:20 am
Rumors are Phillips is fucked. He got an eating disorder at Leeds trying to keep up with Bielsa's intense style and since then he goes on binge eating sessions as he can't eat normal anymore.
Surely Ped didnt publicly call someone with an eating  disorder overweight?
Regardless, hes simply not good enough for what we need.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25407 on: Today at 07:32:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:27:51 am
Surely Ped didnt publicly call someone with an eating  disorder overweight?
Regardless, hes simply not good enough for what we need.

Pep is an utter stone cold piece of shit, it wouldn't surprise me at all.

Watched a show about Freddie Flintoff who struggled with an eating disorder to, its entirely possible he has one (I have no idea) and hope he gets the support he needs.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -
Pages: 1 ... 631 632 633 634 635 [636]   Go Up
« previous next »
 