Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
Think the DM we get needs to be good on the turn, good aerially and press resistant. We lose a lot of height with Fab, Bobby, etc out. Think the Colwill deal is impossible, not heard any leaks or indication from the players camp. We just need to move on as time is against us, especially with integrating players. Does anyone else think the dragging out of Henderson and Fabinho deals is also buying time to wrap up incomings?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
arfy05:
Think the DM we get needs to be good on the turn, good aerially and press resistant. We lose a lot of height with Fab, Bobby, etc out. Think the Colwill deal is impossible, not heard any leaks or indication from the players camp. We just need to move on as time is against us, especially with integrating players. Does anyone else think the dragging out of Henderson and Fabinho deals is also buying time to wrap up incomings?
Colwill is going back to chelsea tomorrow we will know about that normally seems unlikely he pushes for it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Chris~:
He was mostly a centre back at youth level who played a small amount on the left, most academy players play different positions. Quansah played a bit at full back as well but no one who watches him is going to say he's a good attacking outlet there. He just filled in for minutes. Asking someone who's not really shown anything like being a top level attacking outlet to be that for us would be incredibly odd. Our full backs get that because they're good at it and so it plays to their strengths.

Quansah is an interesting one, most likely he will be loaned I can see him getting games, 63, very good in the air and decent pace/agility on the ball
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
arfy05:
Think the DM we get needs to be good on the turn, good aerially and press resistant. We lose a lot of height with Fab, Bobby, etc out. Think the Colwill deal is impossible, not heard any leaks or indication from the players camp. We just need to move on as time is against us, especially with integrating players. Does anyone else think the dragging out of Henderson and Fabinho deals is also buying time to wrap up incomings?

We have left Fabinho out of the squad so its not a case of dragging and i dont think selling Henderson changes anything because we will now try to buy two anyway.

Personally i believe we will get two midfielders in but i dont think we will get in another defender.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
RedG13:
Colwill is going back to chelsea tomorrow we will know about that normally seems unlikely he pushes for it

Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:23:20 pm
Chris~:
Id really like us to sign the equivalent of 18/19 Gomez. I know people have been going about needing a left sided centre back, but I'm not convinced we need a left footer there or that Robertson isn't still going to get lots of minutes anyway. We could do with the upgrade on current Gomez/Matip. Plus they could cover right back as well ideally. I have no idea who that player is mind. Preseason might be interesting to see who plays at left back when it's not Robertson. I'm guessing it's Tsimikas again which would suggest Klopp isn't that fussed about having a centre back type there as well.
Wouldn't it be great if Gomez could get back to his best form, he's the perfect back up for Konate and could even make the LCB position his own or at least provide cover there, doubt he will regain that form but would solve shitloads If he could.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm
killer-heels:
Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.
Considering his contract if he wants to leave Chelsea probably selling. They already sold other big teams this window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
killer-heels:
We have left Fabinho out of the squad so its not a case of dragging and i dont think selling Henderson changes anything because we will now try to buy two anyway.

Personally i believe we will get two midfielders in but i dont think we will get in another defender.
The only thing that makes me think we may not get 2 is that all the news before the Fab/Hendo debacle was Liverpool think they have too many midfielders, so assuming we maintain that stance ($1m question) we are likely to go for 1. Ideally like you Id prefer 2. The DM market is really limited though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm
CHOPPER:
I agree, but what the fan base and certainly this place needs, is patience. Klopps in it for the long term and I feel, he wants to build again and do it the right way, by buying economically and build his side, not out and out cherry picking with bottomless funds which City, Chelsea et al, have, and will do.

Patience is key, but in here? lolz.
Welcome back mate.
Anyway, who knows.. perhaps this team getting up to speed at the right time may yet convince Kloppo to extend...

One thing we seem to forget is that there wasn't a guarantee that Klopp would extend the last time out so that may have had bearing on our belated rebuild.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm
arfy05:
The only thing that makes me think we may not get 2 is that all the news before the Fab/Hendo debacle was Liverpool think they have too many midfielders, so assuming we maintain that stance ($1m question) we are likely to go for 1. Ideally like you Id prefer 2. The DM market is really limited though

Yeah possibly could be the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
We have three midfielders at the club who have every chance to be here for years to come. Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott. The idea of having to completely rebuild the midfield is mistaken.

We have done very good business so far, signing two crackers in Mac and Szoboszlai who will presumably go straight into the team. Bring it on. I hope we sign another and at that point Lavia fits the bill. Ideally we retain one of our veterans to give some continuity and to help bring the younger midfielders through. But even if we dont, Im chilled bout it, as we have leaders throughout the squad and if all three veterans depart, I wont shed too many tears as they are past their best and on a path to being bit part players. Take the money, both in fees ans saved wages, and reinvest.

My hope is we sign Lavia and Colwill, and retain a veteran midfielder, hopefully Henderson.

The team is evolving before our eyes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm
RedG13:
Considering his contract if he wants to leave Chelsea probably selling. They already sold other big teams this window.

They didnt rate any of them like they rate Colwill. Havertz, Mount and Kovacic were not deemed as unsellable as Colwill and people know you dont get players like him often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm
What makes the Colwill transfer even more unlikely is they have an option to extend his contract by another yr if he makes a number of appearances. Its all in Chelseas favour. Colwill wants games and opportunity, not necessarily Liverpool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm
killer-heels:
They didnt rate any of them like they rate Colwill. Havertz, Mount and Kovacic were not deemed as unsellable as Colwill and people know you dont get players like him often.
They not getting more money for him next season considering unless it match an appearance number he going have 1 year left on his deal.
They also recruited over him for his same position when they had him on the books.
They probably going play hardball for money.
They basically disregarded him the last 2 years in terms of squad planning and omg he so talented we need to him keep him now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm
killer-heels:
They didnt rate any of them like they rate Colwill. Havertz, Mount and Kovacic were not deemed as unsellable as Colwill and people know you dont get players like him often.
It'll be interesting what sort of contract they offer him considering they've been trying to brief about having this new, controlled wage structure, whilst also treating him like the best centre back in the league. I'd be asking for the sort of money they gave Sterling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm
killer-heels:
Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.

Why wouldn't they sell to us. They have sold Jorginho and Havertz to Arsenal, Mount to United and Kovacic to City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
killer-heels:
Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.

Wait a year then decide he's too expensive and let someone else buy him you mean?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:47:27 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Wait a year then decide he's too expensive and let someone else buy him you mean?

Yeah that one. I would rather us sign someone else even if there is a good chance we get Colwill. No player is worth waiting a year for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm
Didn't Havertz, Mount and Kovacic all have a year on their contracts? Colwill has two with an option for a third, and they presumably don't need to balance the books any more, so the situation is very different.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm
Al 666:
Why wouldn't they sell to us. They have sold Jorginho and Havertz to Arsenal, Mount to United and Kovacic to City.

They didnt rate any of those as highly as Colwill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm
Al 666:
Why wouldn't they sell to us. They have sold Jorginho and Havertz to Arsenal, Mount to United and Kovacic to City.
cause theyve managed to prize transfer todd away from doing anymore franchise trades
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:51:27 pm
RedG13:
They not getting more money for him next season considering unless it match an appearance number he going have 1 year left on his deal.
They also recruited over him for his same position when they had him on the books.
They probably going play hardball for money.
They basically disregarded him the last 2 years in terms of squad planning and omg he so talented we need to him keep him now.

They got £55m for Mount with a year left, we paid £35m for Ox with a year left. They will get good money for him even next summer thats if they dont extend anyway. I understand that maybe Colwills camp has given us some encouragement, but we are pissing about with this one. Id rather move on and get someone in who maybe wont be as good but thats fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm
killer-heels:
They didnt rate any of those as highly as Colwill.
however, for all the talk of how highly they rate him he's currently sitting on 0 appearances for them (compared to the hundreds by the names of those they sold).

could be (and probably is) the case that they rate him really highly, but at the same time I expect he'd like them to prove it rather than rely on him trusting their word that he's the future
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:58:10 pm
classycarra:
however, for all the talk of how highly they rate him he's currently sitting on 0 appearances for them (compared to the hundreds by the names of those they sold).

could be (and probably is) the case that they rate him really highly, but at the same time I expect he'd like them to prove it rather than rely on him trusting their word that he's the future

Possibly but they could sweet talk him into another season or force him to stay anyway. I would like to think the reason we are waiting is because we have been given some encouragement from his camp. However even if we have, i believe its very unlikely that results in a transfer to us this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:06:58 am
killer-heels:
They got £55m for Mount with a year left, we paid £35m for Ox with a year left. They will get good money for him even next summer thats if they dont extend anyway. I understand that maybe Colwills camp has given us some encouragement, but we are pissing about with this one. Id rather move on and get someone in who maybe wont be as good but thats fine.
I think fine to wait and see. I think they going for a LCB this summer but waiting to see on Colwill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:09:08 am
RedG13:
I think fine to wait and see. I think they going for a LCB this summer but waiting to see on Colwill.

Yep. Fine to see what happens but as long as we move on this summer then its fine. He is quality and its unlikely we get a player as good as him, but the chances of signing of him were always remote.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:18:40 am
Have a feeling we will get involved for Caicedo and agree to "no longer be involved" In a bid to get Chelsea to accept a bid for Colwill
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:38 am
bornandbRED:
Im not as negative on the defence as some. Having a rejuvenated midfield that can actually run and maintain pressure on the ball will help leaps and bounds there. A CB would be nice but Id prefer another ball winning CM.
Exactly, Fabinho had a shocker of a season until the later stages, no surprise the later stages were so good once he regained his form. A defensive midfielder makes so much difference to a team, just look at the teams that have had a reliable player there, Kante, Fernandinho, Rodri, Scholes, Souness, Viera, Keane, Fabinho, Makelele, Busquets. Whether you like any of those players or not you cannot help but see how vital they were to making those teams great. When we had a hole there last season we were shite, when the hole filled we were great.

I think we know Stan might be a risk these days, although he could be back for good but the importance of that position means that whoever plays there next year, and it could be someone new, will determine how good we are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:31:54 am
a little break:
i just really want us to win the Uefa Cup this year. 2001 is a LONG time ago now and Jurgen deserves to have won every single trophy for us.
And there really is no pressure like the CL provides, it can be fun
We have enough players to put out a good team that will do well in this competition next year without detracting from the league. That's a risk you cannot take in the CL where straight away you are up against the likes of Napoli and Ajax.
I will be please to see loads of players getting game time next year and we now have a shed load of players like Elliot, Jones, Doak, Bajetic etc who fully deserve to be starting regularly, we don't have the predictable first XI we had a few years ago so everyone should see action and those who perform best will see more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:55 am
Chris~:
How often does that happen though? The cost of getting a player you'd be sure of being good enough to takeover from Salah/Van Dijk would be huge and you aren't going to gradually introduce that player if they cost so much over a season or two.

That's where we need to get better at spotting elite talent at an earlier stage - the Caicedo str8-outta-SAmerica scenario. It does seem like we're trying to do that with the likes of Elliott, Doak, K.Gordon, maybe van den Berg... although then you look at the likes of Carvalho that are more of a renovate-and-flip-for-profit project and you wonder how many of these kids are really thought to be long-term prospects. We've done well to get two local boys into our first XI, now we need to strike gold on a couple of teenage recruits to balance out the expense of our "sure thing" targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:46:23 am
Black Bull Nova:
Exactly, Fabinho had a shocker of a season until the later stages, no surprise the later stages were so good once he regained his form. A defensive midfielder makes so much difference to a team, just look at the teams that have had a reliable player there, Kante, Fernandinho, Rodri, Scholes, Souness, Viera, Keane, Fabinho, Makelele, Busquets. Whether you like any of those players or not you cannot help but see how vital they were to making those teams great. When we had a hole there last season we were shite, when the hole filled we were great.

I think we know Stan might be a risk these days, although he could be back for good but the importance of that position means that whoever plays there next year, and it could be someone new, will determine how good we are.


I feel like this is becoming a myth, like the Crystal Palace game costing us the title in 2013/14.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:49:27 am
newterp:
I feel like this is becoming a myth, like the Crystal Palace game costing us the title in 2013/14.
Why?  Why a myth?
We were great after April, Stan was great after April. He's not the only reason but I doubt we'd have been so good if his form had been as poor as it was early doors
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:50:51 am
I don't remember him being great, just competent. Still got run past far too easily and conceded a yellow in just about every game.

I wasn't against keeping him this season because I thought there might still be an elite player in there, but I was never confident and if Jurgen is happy for him to leave then that's all I need to know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:51:09 am
GreatEx:
That's where we need to get better at spotting elite talent at an earlier stage - the Caicedo str8-outta-SAmerica scenario. It does seem like we're trying to do that with the likes of Elliott, Doak, K.Gordon, maybe van den Berg... although then you look at the likes of Carvalho that are more of a renovate-and-flip-for-profit project and you wonder how many of these kids are really thought to be long-term prospects. We've done well to get two local boys into our first XI, now we need to strike gold on a couple of teenage recruits to balance out the expense of our "sure thing" targets.

These players all need to play though - clubs like Brighton, Fulham, Brentford etc. can afford to take these punts and play them. Absolutely we should be going for the wonderkids if they are available, as if we don't, our rivals will. Klopp seems to have switched to only really relying on younger players if absolutely necessary or if they are exceptional talents.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:52:22 am
Black Bull Nova:
Why?  Why a myth?
We were great after April, Stan was great after April. He's not the only reason but I doubt we'd have been so good if his form had been as poor as it was early doors


he was certainly not great. Not only visually - but the stats folks can show the numbers.

was he much better than the calamitous other 8 months of the season? I will definitely agree.

was he great? not a chance.

(we as a team weren't even great - we played better - but nothing resembling the way we played for the previous 4-5 years).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:02:23 am
newterp:
he was certainly not great. Not only visually - but the stats folks can show the numbers.

was he much better than the calamitous other 8 months of the season? I will definitely agree.

was he great? not a chance.

(we as a team weren't even great - we played better - but nothing resembling the way we played for the previous 4-5 years).
I'll give you not great OK, back to competent I suppose I mean, you just can't have lack of competence in that position, it matters too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:03:41 am
Black Bull Nova:
I'll give you not great OK, back to competent I suppose I mean, you just can't have lack of competence in that position, it matters too much.


Agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:06:17 am
Would folks be happy if we got Pavard in and moved Trent to midfield with Lavia or even not with Lavia?

So a kinda

  Pavard  Konate  VVD  Robbo

                  Trent
 Szobo                           Mac

though trent aint a 6 really i guess
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:11:44 am
Lubeh:
Would folks be happy if we got Pavard in and moved Trent to midfield with Lavia or even not with Lavia?

So a kinda

  Pavard  Konate  VVD  Robbo

                  Trent
 Szobo                           Mac

though trent aint a 6 really i guess
No
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:43:31 am
Shady Craig:
Wouldn't it be great if Gomez could get back to his best form, he's the perfect back up for Konate and could even make the LCB position his own or at least provide cover there, doubt he will regain that form but would solve shitloads If he could.

love to see it as well. he was one of our best defenders pre injury. calm and fast as fuck.

but that said. we do still need another CB if and when matip goes. how could we have not learnt from seeing Fabinho and even gini playing CB a couple of seasons back.

with fabinho being sold, i do still think that we need 2 midfielders and a CB. just use this year as a transition year for the team and hope for the best.
