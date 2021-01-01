« previous next »
Think the DM we get needs to be good on the turn, good aerially and press resistant. We lose a lot of height with Fab, Bobby, etc out. Think the Colwill deal is impossible, not heard any leaks or indication from the players camp. We just need to move on as time is against us, especially with integrating players. Does anyone else think the dragging out of Henderson and Fabinho deals is also buying time to wrap up incomings?
Quote from: arfy05
Think the DM we get needs to be good on the turn, good aerially and press resistant. We lose a lot of height with Fab, Bobby, etc out. Think the Colwill deal is impossible, not heard any leaks or indication from the players camp. We just need to move on as time is against us, especially with integrating players. Does anyone else think the dragging out of Henderson and Fabinho deals is also buying time to wrap up incomings?
Colwill is going back to chelsea tomorrow we will know about that normally seems unlikely he pushes for it
Quote from: Chris~
He was mostly a centre back at youth level who played a small amount on the left, most academy players play different positions. Quansah played a bit at full back as well but no one who watches him is going to say he's a good attacking outlet there. He just filled in for minutes. Asking someone who's not really shown anything like being a top level attacking outlet to be that for us would be incredibly odd. Our full backs get that because they're good at it and so it plays to their strengths.

Quansah is an interesting one, most likely he will be loaned I can see him getting games, 63, very good in the air and decent pace/agility on the ball
Quote from: arfy05
Think the DM we get needs to be good on the turn, good aerially and press resistant. We lose a lot of height with Fab, Bobby, etc out. Think the Colwill deal is impossible, not heard any leaks or indication from the players camp. We just need to move on as time is against us, especially with integrating players. Does anyone else think the dragging out of Henderson and Fabinho deals is also buying time to wrap up incomings?

We have left Fabinho out of the squad so its not a case of dragging and i dont think selling Henderson changes anything because we will now try to buy two anyway.

Personally i believe we will get two midfielders in but i dont think we will get in another defender.
Quote from: RedG13
Colwill is going back to chelsea tomorrow we will know about that normally seems unlikely he pushes for it

Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.
Quote from: Chris~
Id really like us to sign the equivalent of 18/19 Gomez. I know people have been going about needing a left sided centre back, but I'm not convinced we need a left footer there or that Robertson isn't still going to get lots of minutes anyway. We could do with the upgrade on current Gomez/Matip. Plus they could cover right back as well ideally. I have no idea who that player is mind. Preseason might be interesting to see who plays at left back when it's not Robertson. I'm guessing it's Tsimikas again which would suggest Klopp isn't that fussed about having a centre back type there as well.
Wouldn't it be great if Gomez could get back to his best form, he's the perfect back up for Konate and could even make the LCB position his own or at least provide cover there, doubt he will regain that form but would solve shitloads If he could.
Quote from: killer-heels
Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.
Considering his contract if he wants to leave Chelsea probably selling. They already sold other big teams this window.
Quote from: killer-heels
We have left Fabinho out of the squad so its not a case of dragging and i dont think selling Henderson changes anything because we will now try to buy two anyway.

Personally i believe we will get two midfielders in but i dont think we will get in another defender.
The only thing that makes me think we may not get 2 is that all the news before the Fab/Hendo debacle was Liverpool think they have too many midfielders, so assuming we maintain that stance ($1m question) we are likely to go for 1. Ideally like you Id prefer 2. The DM market is really limited though
Quote from: CHOPPER
I agree, but what the fan base and certainly this place needs, is patience. Klopps in it for the long term and I feel, he wants to build again and do it the right way, by buying economically and build his side, not out and out cherry picking with bottomless funds which City, Chelsea et al, have, and will do.

Patience is key, but in here? lolz.
Welcome back mate.
Anyway, who knows.. perhaps this team getting up to speed at the right time may yet convince Kloppo to extend...

One thing we seem to forget is that there wasn't a guarantee that Klopp would extend the last time out so that may have had bearing on our belated rebuild.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

Quote from: arfy05
The only thing that makes me think we may not get 2 is that all the news before the Fab/Hendo debacle was Liverpool think they have too many midfielders, so assuming we maintain that stance ($1m question) we are likely to go for 1. Ideally like you Id prefer 2. The DM market is really limited though

Yeah possibly could be the case.
We have three midfielders at the club who have every chance to be here for years to come. Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott. The idea of having to completely rebuild the midfield is mistaken.

We have done very good business so far, signing two crackers in Mac and Szoboszlai who will presumably go straight into the team. Bring it on. I hope we sign another and at that point Lavia fits the bill. Ideally we retain one of our veterans to give some continuity and to help bring the younger midfielders through. But even if we dont, Im chilled bout it, as we have leaders throughout the squad and if all three veterans depart, I wont shed too many tears as they are past their best and on a path to being bit part players. Take the money, both in fees ans saved wages, and reinvest.

My hope is we sign Lavia and Colwill, and retain a veteran midfielder, hopefully Henderson.

The team is evolving before our eyes.

Quote from: RedG13
Considering his contract if he wants to leave Chelsea probably selling. They already sold other big teams this window.

They didnt rate any of them like they rate Colwill. Havertz, Mount and Kovacic were not deemed as unsellable as Colwill and people know you dont get players like him often.
What makes the Colwill transfer even more unlikely is they have an option to extend his contract by another yr if he makes a number of appearances. Its all in Chelseas favour. Colwill wants games and opportunity, not necessarily Liverpool
Quote from: killer-heels
They didnt rate any of them like they rate Colwill. Havertz, Mount and Kovacic were not deemed as unsellable as Colwill and people know you dont get players like him often.
They not getting more money for him next season considering unless it match an appearance number he going have 1 year left on his deal.
They also recruited over him for his same position when they had him on the books.
They probably going play hardball for money.
They basically disregarded him the last 2 years in terms of squad planning and omg he so talented we need to him keep him now.
Quote from: killer-heels
They didnt rate any of them like they rate Colwill. Havertz, Mount and Kovacic were not deemed as unsellable as Colwill and people know you dont get players like him often.
It'll be interesting what sort of contract they offer him considering they've been trying to brief about having this new, controlled wage structure, whilst also treating him like the best centre back in the league. I'd be asking for the sort of money they gave Sterling.
Quote from: killer-heels
Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.

Why wouldn't they sell to us. They have sold Jorginho and Havertz to Arsenal, Mount to United and Kovacic to City.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Quote from: killer-heels
Even if he pushes for it there is little chance Chelsea sell him to us. I think if he does want to leave then we do a Bellingham where we wait a year.

Wait a year then decide he's too expensive and let someone else buy him you mean?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Wait a year then decide he's too expensive and let someone else buy him you mean?

Yeah that one. I would rather us sign someone else even if there is a good chance we get Colwill. No player is worth waiting a year for.
Didn't Havertz, Mount and Kovacic all have a year on their contracts? Colwill has two with an option for a third, and they presumably don't need to balance the books any more, so the situation is very different.
Quote from: Al 666
Why wouldn't they sell to us. They have sold Jorginho and Havertz to Arsenal, Mount to United and Kovacic to City.

They didnt rate any of those as highly as Colwill.
Quote from: Al 666
Why wouldn't they sell to us. They have sold Jorginho and Havertz to Arsenal, Mount to United and Kovacic to City.
cause theyve managed to prize transfer todd away from doing anymore franchise trades
Quote from: RedG13
They not getting more money for him next season considering unless it match an appearance number he going have 1 year left on his deal.
They also recruited over him for his same position when they had him on the books.
They probably going play hardball for money.
They basically disregarded him the last 2 years in terms of squad planning and omg he so talented we need to him keep him now.

They got £55m for Mount with a year left, we paid £35m for Ox with a year left. They will get good money for him even next summer thats if they dont extend anyway. I understand that maybe Colwills camp has given us some encouragement, but we are pissing about with this one. Id rather move on and get someone in who maybe wont be as good but thats fine.
Quote from: killer-heels
They didnt rate any of those as highly as Colwill.
however, for all the talk of how highly they rate him he's currently sitting on 0 appearances for them (compared to the hundreds by the names of those they sold).

could be (and probably is) the case that they rate him really highly, but at the same time I expect he'd like them to prove it rather than rely on him trusting their word that he's the future
Quote from: classycarra
however, for all the talk of how highly they rate him he's currently sitting on 0 appearances for them (compared to the hundreds by the names of those they sold).

could be (and probably is) the case that they rate him really highly, but at the same time I expect he'd like them to prove it rather than rely on him trusting their word that he's the future

Possibly but they could sweet talk him into another season or force him to stay anyway. I would like to think the reason we are waiting is because we have been given some encouragement from his camp. However even if we have, i believe its very unlikely that results in a transfer to us this summer.
