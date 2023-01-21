« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 629 630 631 632 633 [634]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 834862 times)

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25320 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm »
Why we are getting four thats prety much a given atm i think so  Lavia and Colwill as priority and we  need the other midfielder maybe who will most likely be Kone or Thuram (if we get another for midfield after Lavia)
 so the four is Mac - Szobo - Colwill - Lavia i dont see how that is not realistic
Pavard was rumoured at £25m  same as Kone ,  Thuram about £35m  I am not saying we will get all

if we get the first 4  (2 of whom we already have ) its a great window

If we get Pavard out of them 3 then Trent moves to mid with Lavia  problem solved if not then Trent stays where he is and we get Colwill not hard to work out .
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:27 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25321 on: Today at 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:25:10 pm
so the four is Mac - Szobo - Colwill - Lavia i dont see how that is not realistic
If that was our business come the end of August I think it would be one of our best windows for decades. Maybe not immediately, but in the long term it would be seen as phenomenal business.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25322 on: Today at 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:24:33 pm



Gradual turnover is what you do with players like VVD and to a lesser degree Salah. VVD is noticeably slowing down, and is not the player he was at his peak, but he's still good enough to start for us - get his replacement in now, start thinking about rotating him (which will help prolong his longevity) whilst the newcomer learns the ropes, and then you'll be able to mitigate any disruption. We've just left it too late in midfield, and now we need players who are immediately better than Henderson and Fabinho if we're to challenge again. If we can achieve that, then there isn't much point keeping them around on mammoth wages to sit on the bench and lose their legs even further.
How often does that happen though? The cost of getting a player you'd be sure of being good enough to takeover from Salah/Van Dijk would be huge and you aren't going to gradually introduce that player if they cost so much over a season or two.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25323 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:24:33 pm
Against some of the weakest teams in the league, and whilst still conceding shitloads of goals (2 to Forest, 3 to Spurs, 4 to Southampton) - a bunch of relatively easy home games (Arsenal and Spurs aside) and away games against predominantly relegated sides (plus sides who finished 12 and 14th). Even still, one or both players stood out as weak links in most if not all of those performances and individually neither were playing especially well. I don't think you can just ignore the first 2/3 of the season or their performances against better opponents.

Thing is, Henderson presumably wouldn't have even started the season in the first 11 - I mean isn't that part of the reason he's leaving? He's not getting in ahead of Jones never mind Thiago, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Fabinho presumably would have started due to our dearth of options there but I'm firmly of the belief that switching him out for a player with half his experience/nous but who can actually get about the pitch, automatically improves the side significantly.

Gradual turnover is what you do with players like VVD and to a lesser degree Salah. VVD is noticeably slowing down, and is not the player he was at his peak, but he's still good enough to start for us - get his replacement in now, start thinking about rotating him (which will help prolong his longevity) whilst the newcomer learns the ropes, and then you'll be able to mitigate any disruption. We've just left it too late in midfield, and now we need players who are immediately better than Henderson and Fabinho if we're to challenge again. If we can achieve that, then there isn't much point keeping them around on mammoth wages to sit on the bench and lose their legs even further.
You got dominate those bad team etc. I dont think Henderson is or was going be a starter game 1. Fabinho feel like worth seeing for 2/3 months to give whoever was coming in time to learn everything(see what he could still do) etc but seems offer just too good so take and reinvest.  Feels like selling him a  year earlier with no clear replacement for something to learn the system etc however may not be a bad thing. It possible Bajcetic could be ready for game 1 also but I dont think he ready for more then 1500-2k minutes over the season.

Getting a CB seems to be a plan to replace Virgil in a year or 2 and let them start Cup and Europa league games.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,305
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25324 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:13:54 pm
If Robertson is going to play as an LCB, we still have Tsimikas as a genuine attacking LB.

The point for me is that we are in for Colwill. He is ideally what we want. Whoever comes in is unlikely to dislodge VVD so is likely to take up the hybrid LB/LCB role. So for me, we need someone who can do what Ibou does on the right but also has the ability to play as a left back/wing back and give us width and a genuine attacking outlet on the left.

Having someone who is aerially dominant in that LB/LCB role also allows us to bring in a smaller more mobile 6 like Lavia.

If we lose both Henderson and Fabinho then we could easily end up with an aerially weak midfield combine that with Robbo and we could have real issues at setpieces. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25325 on: Today at 10:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:29:40 pm
How often does that happen though? The cost of getting a player you'd be sure of being good enough to takeover from Salah/Van Dijk would be huge and you aren't going to gradually introduce that player if they cost so much over a season or two.

Salah and Van Dijk will rpobably need replacing next year, thats why getting Colwill in now would cover that and we could keep Van Dijk in the backup role for a season or two.
Salah will be harder to replace but i think maybe Szobo (or Doak) will perhaps move up into that position leaving say Thuram (or whoever)  to replace the spot Szobo left
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25326 on: Today at 10:34:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:17:10 pm
Well, Klopp's choice or plan was to keep them, but now the Saudis have come in and ruined that plan.
I dont think Klopp should or will fight too hard to keep them. The players want to move on, and that changes everything.
It's not ideal, but there's not much choice now.
It's only mid-July, plenty of time.

I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure that if Klopp really went to bat for it, he could convince both Henderson and Fabinho to stay without much fuss, I just don't think he wants to. I think if he really, genuinely thought they were integral to success this coming season, they wouldn't be leaving the club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 629 630 631 632 633 [634]   Go Up
« previous next »
 