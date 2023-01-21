If Robertson is going to play as an LCB, we still have Tsimikas as a genuine attacking LB.
The point for me is that we are in for Colwill. He is ideally what we want. Whoever comes in is unlikely to dislodge VVD so is likely to take up the hybrid LB/LCB role. So for me, we need someone who can do what Ibou does on the right but also has the ability to play as a left back/wing back and give us width and a genuine attacking outlet on the left.
Having someone who is aerially dominant in that LB/LCB role also allows us to bring in a smaller more mobile 6 like Lavia.
If we lose both Henderson and Fabinho then we could easily end up with an aerially weak midfield combine that with Robbo and we could have real issues at setpieces.