we have question marks all over the pitch



our forwards last season were not clinical enough

our defence was porous

our midfield couldnt run



we need to some improvement in every part of the pitch



Diaz

Jota

Nunez



have to show theyre up to speed with expectations this season



MacAllister

Szobszlai



have to adapt to the new environment



Konate

Matip

Gomez



have to be fit and improve their level from previous seasons



Elliott, Bajectic & Jones need demonstrate they can perform at their best week in, week out



Doak, Gordon & Clark can they make a meaningful impact this season?



not

On the flip side of that, our attack performed overall pretty well last year (third top scorers, albeit there were two big wins in there distorting it quite a bit, over 20% of our goals came in two matches...). However we also suffered long-term injuries to Jota and Diaz which meant we were having to field Ox in the attack for some games. Gakpo and Nunez will be more settled (Cody gets his first pre-season with us) and will be looking to kick on, and we have probably the best depth in attack we've ever had if we can keep them all fit (Jota the big question mark for me there).For all the concern about the level of change in midfield (which I share to an extent), it's actually be difficult for usto be better in midfield this season, even if you just consider that we've added players who can run around a bit. I don't think we can understate just how fucking tragic the midfield was last year. The real brightspots were Bajcetic and Jones (and occasionally Elliott) and they're all still here - Curtis coming off a great U21 tournament. Then we've added quality, robustness and actual mobility in Dom and AllyMac.Defence is largely unchanged which is probably the main negative for me so far - Konate is injury prone, VVD isn't the player he was, Matip regressed massively over the course of the season and Gomez looked a bit of a liability when he played. For all of that, we didn't actually concede many more goals than Arsenal who were in the conversation for most of the season, but it's an area we badly need to tighten up if we're going to be successful and I'm not sure the change in system solves that (we conceded more after it iirc), and whilst a functional midfield should help I'm not sure it's a magic bullet.In summary I think we'll be better in attack, better in midfield (hard not to be) and defence is a bit of a toss up (on balance, we surely must be better?). Then again, we were shite last season so really we must be better. It's really difficult to know what our level will be, but I also think a league challenge is a bit of a stretch. We absolutely should be competitive in that top four though and hopefully we can lay foundations for another title assault down the line if we can properly turn over the side in the next few windows.To be honest, at this point I'd take just enjoying watching us play football again. It was a fucking chore for a lot of last season.