LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:00:39 pm
"I'm fully writing off anything resembling a title challenge" is kinda giving up. Maybe they'll all fit in great like most of our signings do then we'll fly with Salah, Alisson, Trent etc etc already here. We are packed with quality, with a midfield that can move we'll be great.

we have question marks all over the pitch

our forwards last season were not clinical enough
our defence was porous
our midfield couldnt run

we need to some improvement in every part of the pitch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

have to show theyre up to speed with expectations this season

MacAllister
Szobszlai

have to adapt to the new environment

Konate
Matip
Gomez

have to be fit and improve their level from previous seasons

Elliott, Bajectic & Jones need demonstrate they can perform at their best week in, week out

Doak, Gordon & Clark can they make a meaningful impact this season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
So, the same people who wanted a complete midfield overhaul, are now complaining that we have lost too many experienced players ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I don't think there's anything wrong with tempering expectations. City have just won the title and seem to be going into next season quite settled while we're changing our entire midfield, tweaking our setup, trying to fix some defensive gaps and still working on getting the most out of Nunez/Gakpo. Being happy with returning to the top four, when the group of teams vying for those positions is likely to be quite strong, isn't conceding defeat, for me I can enjoy the season more when focused on a more achievable goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:14:16 pm
So, the same people who wanted a complete midfield overhaul, are now complaining that we have lost too many experienced players ...

You must be devastated we're signing more than one midfielder and letting more than four experienced midfielders leave in one summer eh? I distinctly remember anything more being considered madness, though I have a feeling I'll struggle to find those posts now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:15:18 pm
I don't think there's anything wrong with tempering expectations. City have just won the title and seem to be going into next season quite settled while we're changing our entire midfield, tweaking our setup, trying to fix some defensive gaps and still working on getting the most out of Nunez/Gakpo. Being happy with returning to the top four, when the group of teams vying for those positions is likely to be quite strong, isn't conceding defeat, for me I can enjoy the season more when focused on a more achievable goal.

It is conceding defeat writing off a chance of it before the season has begun, you can spin it how you like but it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:17:58 pm
It is conceding defeat writing off a chance of it before the season has begun, you can spin it how you like but it is.

If the manager was writing it off then you'd have a point but expecting less on here means fuck all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:11:19 pm
we have question marks all over the pitch

our forwards last season were not clinical enough
our defence was porous
our midfield couldnt run

we need to some improvement in every part of the pitch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

have to show theyre up to speed with expectations this season

MacAllister
Szobszlai

have to adapt to the new environment

Konate
Matip
Gomez

have to be fit and improve their level from previous seasons

Elliott, Bajectic & Jones need demonstrate they can perform at their best week in, week out

Doak, Gordon & Clark can they make a meaningful impact this season?

The defence was shit....but its largely because the midfield couldnt run. You dont become shite overnight but you can lose your legs which our midfield did. We all knew we were short last season and signed noone...now we can rectify it. If we get a Lavia and he settles well then you have potentially 3 lads in front of the defence who run...alot. Night and day to last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:20:21 pm
If the manager was writing it off then you'd have a point but expecting less on here means fuck all.

If stuff on here means fuck all then why do you back someone needing to "temper expectations"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:17:07 pm
You must be devastated we're signing more than one midfielder and letting more than four experienced midfielders leave in one summer eh? I distinctly remember anything more being considered madness, though I have a feeling I'll struggle to find those posts now.

Devastated? I absolutely love when we are signing new quality players. The only difference between me and you is that I also rate the players we already have, something that you can't really understand ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:14:16 pm
So, the same people who wanted a complete midfield overhaul, are now complaining that we have lost too many experienced players ...


Who?
Im fully in favor of whats happening - suspect most people who previously wanted a midfield over haul also are
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:23:24 pm
Who?
Im fully in favor of whats happening - suspect most people who previously wanted a midfield over haul also are

You will find a reason to moan soon enough. At least that is certain ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:17 pm
I am excited about the transition the team is going through but I am fully writing off anything resembling a title challenge. Id deal on 75 points right now.

If we add a good DM and our players stayed injury free we will challenge for the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:33:25 pm
Theres loads of 6 options, just because weve only been linked in the media to a couple doesnt mean no other teams in europe have players who could do a job for us, it just means weve not leaked out who the other players we are scouting, we had virtually no links to Szobszlai until the deal was done, the same will happen with the defensive midfielder, if its not Lavia it will be a surprise
Name some. Genuinely!

The point of my post is that there doesnt seem to be many options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:24:19 pm
You will find a reason to moan soon enough. At least that is certain ...

So no one then cool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:25:37 pm
So no one then cool

You are already moaning about the age and the profile of of the players we are targeting, so yes, you are one of them ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:14:16 pm
So, the same people who wanted a complete midfield overhaul, are now complaining that we have lost too many experienced players ...



People have been asking for the midfield to be refreshed since Gini left. Having to rip something up and start again is a sign of failure. A sign of neglect.

The recruitment has been completely mismanaged, you only have to look at our farcical homegrown situation to see that.

Instead of admitting that you would rather take potshots at fellow posters.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:28:21 pm
People have been asking for the midfield to be refreshed since Gini left. Having to rip something up and start again is a sign of failure. A sign of neglect.

The recruitment has been completely mismanaged, you only have to look at our farcical homegrown situation to see that.

Instead of admitting that you would rather take potshots at fellow posters.

Al, I think we agreed you should go back to the FSG thread ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:23:05 pm
Devastated? I absolutely love when we are signing new quality players. The only difference between me and you is that I also rate the players we already have, something that you can't really understand ...

Do you speak to people face to face the way you do people on here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:28:21 pm
People have been asking for the midfield to be refreshed since Gini left. Having to rip something up and start again is a sign of failure. A sign of neglect.

The recruitment has been completely mismanaged, you only have to look at our farcical homegrown situation to see that.

Instead of admitting that you would rather take potshots at fellow posters.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:11:19 pm
we have question marks all over the pitch

our forwards last season were not clinical enough
our defence was porous
our midfield couldnt run

we need to some improvement in every part of the pitch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

have to show theyre up to speed with expectations this season

MacAllister
Szobszlai

have to adapt to the new environment

Konate
Matip
Gomez

have to be fit and improve their level from previous seasons

Elliott, Bajectic & Jones need demonstrate they can perform at their best week in, week out

Doak, Gordon & Clark can they make a meaningful impact this season?

On the flip side of that, our attack performed overall pretty well last year (third top scorers, albeit there were two big wins in there distorting it quite a bit, over 20% of our goals came in two matches...). However we also suffered long-term injuries to Jota and Diaz which meant we were having to field Ox in the attack for some games. Gakpo and Nunez will be more settled (Cody gets his first pre-season with us) and will be looking to kick on, and we have probably the best depth in attack we've ever had if we can keep them all fit (Jota the big question mark for me there).

For all the concern about the level of change in midfield (which I share to an extent), it's actually be difficult for us not to be better in midfield this season, even if you just consider that we've added players who can run around a bit. I don't think we can understate just how fucking tragic the midfield was last year. The real brightspots were Bajcetic and Jones (and occasionally Elliott) and they're all still here - Curtis coming off a great U21 tournament. Then we've added quality, robustness and actual mobility in Dom and AllyMac.

Defence is largely unchanged which is probably the main negative for me so far - Konate is injury prone, VVD isn't the player he was, Matip regressed massively over the course of the season and Gomez looked a bit of a liability when he played. For all of that, we didn't actually concede many more goals than Arsenal who were in the conversation for most of the season, but it's an area we badly need to tighten up if we're going to be successful and I'm not sure the change in system solves that (we conceded more after it iirc), and whilst a functional midfield should help I'm not sure it's a magic bullet.

In summary I think we'll be better in attack, better in midfield (hard not to be) and defence is a bit of a toss up (on balance, we surely must be better?). Then again, we were shite last season so really we must be better. It's really difficult to know what our level will be, but I also think a league challenge is a bit of a stretch. We absolutely should be competitive in that top four though and hopefully we can lay foundations for another title assault down the line if we can properly turn over the side in the next few windows.

To be honest, at this point I'd take just enjoying watching us play football again. It was a fucking chore for a lot of last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:29:19 pm
Al, I think we agreed you should go back to the FSG thread ...

Or maybe you could respond to the points people make instead of just making personal attacks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:29:38 pm
Do you speak to people face to face the way you do people on here?

Yes, I do. And since they know my background, they accept it in a good faith. I don't need to act and pretend in real life. In fact, I am much more polite on the Internet...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yet we came within an inch of fourth place having beaten all of those above us.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:28:07 pm
You are already moaning about the age and the profile of of the players we are targeting, so yes, you are one of them ...

Nope - of all the accounts to pick on .. Ive advocated for an overhaul this summer for a year
Im very happy with the moves weve made so far - as Ive said many times Id have started with a first team level DM first but apart from that weve moved out less good players and moved in better ones

I have no idea what you want us to do because when we did the opposite of what youd predicted relentlessly you instantly reversed your opinion 

Just stop posting accusations about other posters reversing their opinions when youre the only person in this thread who does it constantly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:21:16 pm
The defence was shit....but its largely because the midfield couldnt run. You dont become shite overnight but you can lose your legs which our midfield did. We all knew we were short last season and signed noone...now we can rectify it. If we get a Lavia and he settles well then you have potentially 3 lads in front of the defence who run...alot. Night and day to last season.

the midfield means fuck all if Matip & Konate are taking turns on the treatment table all season, they need to be fit and on form or it will become the area we get exploited
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 08:34:17 pm
Yet we came within an inch of fourth place having beaten all of those above us.



We finished 4 points behind Newcastle with a worse goal difference. We also didn't beat Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:33:40 pm
Yes, I do. And since they know my background, they accept it in a good faith. I don't need to act and pretend in real life. In fact, I am much more polite on the Internet...

So you repeatedly belittle people face to face and get away with it?
I find that hard to believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:21:16 pm
The defence was shit....but its largely because the midfield couldnt run. You dont become shite overnight but you can lose your legs which our midfield did. We all knew we were short last season and signed noone...now we can rectify it. If we get a Lavia and he settles well then you have potentially 3 lads in front of the defence who run...alot. Night and day to last season.

Still think we need another centre half. If konate can stay fit, great but got some doubts with VVD. Hes just not been the same player since his injury and last season there were numerous times he was at fault for goals either by giving the opposition too much time on the ball or just showing them down the line. Hes also lost that blistering pace that he used to have. Hes still got a lot to offer but we need to try and get someone in to compete for his spot. Matip and Gomez were horror shows last season. Hopefully a few midfielders who can cover the ground will help with them not being as isolated but still major question marks over the centre backs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:22:32 pm
If stuff on here means fuck all then why do you back someone needing to "temper expectations"?


Because that's their opinion and they explained their reasoning in a sensible manner?

I'd love a title challenge but there's nothing wrong with being happy with achieving top four next season as a stepping stone to greater things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:23:05 pm
Devastated? I absolutely love when we are signing new quality players. The only difference between me and you is that I also rate the players we already have, something that you can't really understand ...

Genuinely the most childish, baby-brained shit going. Congratulations, you like Liverpool players!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Id really like us to sign the equivalent of 18/19 Gomez. I know people have been going about needing a left sided centre back, but I'm not convinced we need a left footer there or that Robertson isn't still going to get lots of minutes anyway. We could do with the upgrade on current Gomez/Matip. Plus they could cover right back as well ideally. I have no idea who that player is mind. Preseason might be interesting to see who plays at left back when it's not Robertson. I'm guessing it's Tsimikas again which would suggest Klopp isn't that fussed about having a centre back type there as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:29:38 pm
Do you speak to people face to face the way you do people on here?

I swear the idea of sitting in the boozer talking about the footy is totally alien to some of these people. They speak like cyborgs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:30:24 pm
On the flip side of that, our attack performed overall pretty well last year (third top scorers, albeit there were two big wins in there distorting it quite a bit, over 20% of our goals came in two matches...). However we also suffered long-term injuries to Jota and Diaz which meant we were having to field Ox in the attack for some games. Gakpo and Nunez will be more settled (Cody gets his first pre-season with us) and will be looking to kick on, and we have probably the best depth in attack we've ever had if we can keep them all fit (Jota the big question mark for me there).

For all the concern about the level of change in midfield (which I share to an extent), it's actually be difficult for us not to be better in midfield this season, even if you just consider that we've added players who can run around a bit. I don't think we can understate just how fucking tragic the midfield was last year. The real brightspots were Bajcetic and Jones (and occasionally Elliott) and they're all still here - Curtis coming off a great U21 tournament. Then we've added quality, robustness and actual mobility in Dom and AllyMac.

Defence is largely unchanged which is probably the main negative for me so far - Konate is injury prone, VVD isn't the player he was, Matip regressed massively over the course of the season and Gomez looked a bit of a liability when he played. For all of that, we didn't actually concede many more goals than Arsenal who were in the conversation for most of the season, but it's an area we badly need to tighten up if we're going to be successful and I'm not sure the change in system solves that (we conceded more after it iirc), and whilst a functional midfield should help I'm not sure it's a magic bullet.

In summary I think we'll be better in attack, better in midfield (hard not to be) and defence is a bit of a toss up (on balance, we surely must be better?). Then again, we were shite last season so really we must be better. It's really difficult to know what our level will be, but I also think a league challenge is a bit of a stretch. We absolutely should be competitive in that top four though and hopefully we can lay foundations for another title assault down the line if we can properly turn over the side in the next few windows.

To be honest, at this point I'd take just enjoying watching us play football again. It was a fucking chore for a lot of last season.

Yes, we will be better but so will everyone else, its a question of whether we can jump a few levels

i expect us to be better than United and Newcastle but the consistency of City and Arsenal is what we need to get back to, in the goals scored i dont see Diaz as a consistent scorer and Nunez could be a major factor if he has a better second season, the midfield will be able contribute much more in terms
of goals and creativity and defensive cover but the defence itself is our weak point now, signing a 4th midfielder should be way down our priority list, a centre back and a right back (if Bradley isnt ready) will be just as important as MacAllister & Szobszlai
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:43:21 pm
Id really like us to sign the equivalent of 18/19 Gomez. I know people have been going about needing a left sided centre back, but I'm not convinced we need a left footer there or that Robertson isn't still going to get lots of minutes anyway. We could do with the upgrade on current Gomez/Matip. Plus they could cover right back as well ideally. I have no idea who that player is mind. Preseason might be interesting to see who plays at left back when it's not Robertson. I'm guessing it's Tsimikas again which would suggest Klopp isn't that fussed about having a centre back type there as well.

I think we need a left-footed CB/LB because the players who play as our left-sided attackers are right-footed and want to cut in. It is the left back that gives us width on that side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:39:48 pm
We finished 4 points behind Newcastle with a worse goal difference. We also didn't beat Arsenal.

Apologies re Arsenal,  yes, but for only performing for a quarter of the season it wasnt that bad.

Lots of reasons to be optimistic for next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im not as negative on the defence as some. Having a rejuvenated midfield that can actually run and maintain pressure on the ball will help leaps and bounds there. A CB would be nice but Id prefer another ball winning CM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 08:48:43 pm
Apologies re Arsenal,  yes, but for only performing for a quarter of the season it wasnt that bad.

Lots of reasons to be optimistic for next year.

The issue for me will be how quickly we can integrate the new midfield players and get the midfield working as a unit especially when pressing and knowing when to drop. Things could get worse in midfield before they get better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:47:39 pm
I think we need a left-footed CB/LB because the players who play as our left-sided attackers are right-footed and want to cut in. It is the left back that gives us width on that side.
Yeah, on balance we need a left-sided CB. Someone who can give Virgil a breather and rotate with Robertson/Tsimikas if needed. It's a bit annoying that all three of our right-sided CBs are injury prone because I feel like just two of them will not be sufficient cover, we'll probably be jumping back in to the CB market next summer when Matip leaves.

Lots of positivity around Jarell Quansah at the moment who might give us another option in cup games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:43:53 pm
Yes, we will be better but so will everyone else, its a question of whether we can jump a few levels

i expect us to be better than United and Newcastle but the consistency of City and Arsenal is what we need to get back to, in the goals scored i dont see Diaz as a consistent scorer and Nunez could be a major factor if he has a better second season, the midfield will be able contribute much more in terms
of goals and creativity and defensive cover but the defence itself is our weak point now, signing a 4th midfielder should be way down our priority list, a centre back and a right back (if Bradley isnt ready) will be just as important as MacAllister & Szobszlai

It'll be hard to match the soulless, relentless, consistency of City for sure which is why I don't think we'll be challenging for the title this year either. Really I think we need Pep to leave - I'm not sure we have it in us to replicate the levels we showed in 2018-2020. I think our depth is now a fair bit superior but our top level not as good, and it will be hard to replicate the level achieved by players like Salah, Mane, Firmino, and VVD at their absolute peaks - some of the greatest footballers in the club's modern history and genuinely amongst the very best in the world in their respective positions. Peak Salah and VVD are really once in a lifetime players.

Then again, if all clubs really are better this year, then the points totals to win/for top four might come down - there's only so many on offer. Every summer people make predictions that end up wildly off as you just can't predict what will happen in the season. No-one would have had us 5th and Chelsea 12th last summer, or Arsenal topping the table for 3/4 of the season.

I think City probably canter to it again, but I reckon the spots behind them will be the most competitive it'll have been in a while.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:11:19 pm
we have question marks all over the pitch

our forwards last season were not clinical enough
our defence was porous
our midfield couldnt run

we need to some improvement in every part of the pitch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

have to show theyre up to speed with expectations this season

MacAllister
Szobszlai

have to adapt to the new environment

Konate
Matip
Gomez

have to be fit and improve their level from previous seasons

Elliott, Bajectic & Jones need demonstrate they can perform at their best week in, week out

Doak, Gordon & Clark can they make a meaningful impact this season?
Our attack was actually quite good in the spring, once Gakpo found his feet and Diaz and Jota returned. With our new midfield signings, I'm not too concerned about getting the goals.

The defense though, went from horrendous to poor and was basically saved bu Alisson. We havent made any defensive signings yet.

So yeah, I fully expect something like 2013/14 with lots of goals and drama
