LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25200 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:14:19 am
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.

United had a better squad.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25201 on: Today at 05:57:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:54:56 pm
I mean, were not at primary school mate. Are we?

And we were doing so well up until then.
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25202 on: Today at 05:58:00 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:50:16 pm
That's a huge level of simplification of how LFC is run and makes decisions but I understand how you feel lol
Surprised LIBOR and long term funding isn't being discussed. Interest rates going up will certainly affect borrowing considerations and debt structures ;D ;D ;D ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25203 on: Today at 05:59:23 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:56:22 pm
We can but that 350m has to be paid back by the revenues of the club after the investment so let's not get ahead of ourselves and also lets not let this thread move from politics locking to now FSG locking xD

It's our money anyway.  :D
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25204 on: Today at 06:01:16 pm
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 01:29:27 pm
Can't help feeling that wide scale changes to the squad is going to have quite a detrimental impact on next season and possibly beyond.

I know it's clichéd but this isn't Footy Manager... You can't just take out the core of a team (including long standing captain and vice captain) and replace them with a new set of players. Even if those players are fitter/younger/better, where is the leadership, guidance and support for the players coming in?

That's been my fear. Potentially, we're looking at an almost complete overhaul of our midfield, with senior players, except maybe Henderson, gone!
Then we have Trent in a "new" role, Harvey and Jones with a season's worth of experience...
Add to that, a new recruit in defense, and it's worrying for me.

That's the "compromise" of a rebuild. We all want it... but we need to keep this in mind. I can only see the new season as a transition season.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25205 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm
You might want to look up how many captains of the national teams we have in our squad and captains of other clubs too? Lack of leadership my arse.  :D
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25206 on: Today at 06:03:54 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:01:16 pm
That's been my fear. Potentially, we're looking at an almost complete overhaul of our midfield, with senior players, except maybe Henderson, gone!
Then we have Trent in a "new" role, Harvey and Jones with a season's worth of experience...
Add to that, a new recruit in defense, and it's worrying for me.

That's the "compromise" of a rebuild. We all want it... but we need to keep this in mind.

And the consequence of not acting sooner.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25207 on: Today at 06:04:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:54 pm
And the consequence of not acting sooner.
Precisely.
We've perhaps messed up badly with this one.

Creeping closer to Klopp's exit, and we're having to face up to the possibility of a transitional year- and some tweaks the following season. /smh/
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25208 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm
Screw that.

We're winning everything.
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25209 on: Today at 06:09:56 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:01:16 pm
That's been my fear. Potentially, we're looking at an almost complete overhaul of our midfield, with senior players, except maybe Henderson, gone!
Add to that, a new recruit in defense, and it's worrying for me.

That's the "compromise" of a rebuild. We all want it... but we need to keep this in mind.
You never know quite what to believe but if we really did pin all our plans on Jude Bellingham joining, and so held off bringing in other midfielders we so obviously needed in prior windows, it makes it our single biggest transfer stategy mistake to date in the Klopp era.

The effects have been; undoubtedly one shit season and potentially one in transition. Of course there is no way to know now what the impact would have been if we had acted in a different way, more pragmatically, bringing in targets who were available and wanted to join when we needed them, but it's hard to believe it could have been worse.

The whole thing seems so naive and un-Liverpool like.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25210 on: Today at 06:11:52 pm
I'm not sure we had any good options for midfield this summer. It was the classic, 'well I wouldn't start from here' scenario.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25211 on: Today at 06:12:16 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:36:23 pm
Actually, done an update based on feedback.



There's got to be enough for two more players based on those numbers, even if Henderson stays.

I wouldn't necessarily lump amortisation and wages in together, as the incoming fee has nothing to do with the wages bit. Also don't think the amortisation figures are correct - the annual amortisation gets re-based when a player signs a new contract. So take Fabinho, it was £7.8m a year (£39m fee on a 5 year contract) but at the time he signed his new deal it dropped to £3.1m a year (his book value of £15.6m at that time, divided by the new 5 year deal). I don't actually know how they deal with add-ons when it comes to amortisation, though it shouldn't make a massive difference.

Basically for Fabinho we'll book a ~£30m profit if the fee is £40m. Then we'll also free up ~12.5m per year going forward in annual expenses related to him (£9.4m in wages, £3.1m in amortisation). For Henderson his book value will be about £300-400k, so almost any fee we get from him will be profit. His departure barely affects our amortisation charge (will be about £100k a year) but will save us probably another £9-10m in wages.

The figures for Naby will be about correct but for Ox and Firmino, they're annual amortisation fees will be a bit lower than what you have there. Our annual amortisaton charge will probably be higher after our recent business and the business we'll still be looking to do, but this should be more than offset by lower wages, and we'll get to recognise a £40m profit on Fab/Hendo.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25212 on: Today at 06:18:49 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:09:56 pm
You never know quite what to believe but if we really did pin all our plans on Jude Bellingham joining, and so held off bringing in other midfielders we so obviously needed in prior windows, it makes it our single biggest transfer stategy mistake to date in the Klopp era.

The effects have been; undoubtedly one shit season and potentially one in transition. Of course there is no way to know now what the impact would have been if we had acted in a different way, more pragmatically, bringing in targets who were available and wanted to join when we needed them, but it's hard to believe it could have been worse.

The whole thing seems so naive and un-Liverpool like.

It was partly the Bellingham thing but we tried hard to get Tchouameni in but he chose Madrid. We were looking at players like Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo but decided to hold off and let Benfica sign Enzo and then thought we could do a Nunez and get him from there in a season or two. Even before January he was well out of our price range.

We got too hubristic in thinking only a select few players could possibly improve us, when in reality anyone who could run a bit (and actually stay fit) would have improved us last season. We allowed 3 midfield players to get into their last year knowing we were unlikely to renew, knowing that another 2 would be 32 and 33 by the end of the season. It's appalling squad planning. Fabinho's drop off a cliff exacerbated it a lot, as at his best he might have at least held things together a bit to cover the mistake.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25213 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:18:49 pm
It was partly the Bellingham thing but we tried hard to get Tchouameni in but he chose Madrid. We were looking at players like Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo but decided to hold off and let Benfica sign Enzo and then thought we could do a Nunez and get him from there in a season or two. Even before January he was well out of our price range.

We got too hubristic in thinking only a select few players could possibly improve us, when in reality anyone who could run a bit (and actually stay fit) would have improved us last season. We allowed 3 midfield players to get into their last year knowing we were unlikely to renew, knowing that another 2 would be 32 and 33 by the end of the season. It's appalling squad planning. Fabinho's drop off a cliff exacerbated it a lot, as at his best he might have at least held things together a bit to cover the mistake.

Bang on. There'll probably be some pushback. But in reality it's bang on.
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25214 on: Today at 06:26:30 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:04:42 pm
These, 'we can't lose their experience' shouts are so weird.
Allison - won literally everything in club football.
Trent - won literally everything in club football
Thiago - won literally everything in club football.
Van Dijk - won literally everything in club football.
Robertson - won literally everything in club football.
Matip - won literally everything in club football.
Salah - won literally everything in club football.

I think we'll be ok.

Yeah, every time I see these "we'll lose the experience" posts, I think of the players you mentioned, who have all been there for at least 5 years. Then you add:

MacAllister - won the World Cup
Szoboszlai - captain of his national team

And as someone else said, there's no better person to help new players come in than the captain who came to personal terms with a Saudi club but had their deal fall through. /sarcasm The shouts of "we can't get rid of all these players and replace them with new" is also an eyebrow raiser. Why not? Did you not see us with these players last season? Now they're a year older. Do you think they'll magically improve from last season's performance? I'd rather have hope with new prospects than slog through another season with the same (but now older) players. Do I wish we'd done this gradually? Of course. But that's out of our hands now, so if we're going to do it, let's just do it. Give Klopp something to work with and see how it goes. If it must be a 'rebuild' season, then so be it. But trickling these players out of the club as they get older and older is a detriment to the squad in a more damaging way than bringing in a bunch of new players.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25215 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25216 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25217 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm
Yeah, it's already a great squad in regards to experience. Loads have been to multiple Champions League finals. As coolbyrne says we've also added a World Cup winner and the Hungary captain, who himself has won the German Cup in the last two seasons. Replace Henderson and Fabinho adequately and I think we're laughing to be honest, I'm certain the midfield next season won't be marginally better than what it was this season, it's going to be far better IMO.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25218 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:36:23 pm
Actually, done an update based on feedback.



There's got to be enough for two more players based on those numbers, even if Henderson stays.

Spot on.

Keiran Maguire and Swiss Ramble also lump amortisation and payroll costs together, then often compare that to league position.  It reflects the true cost of building a squad, so not skewed by a club seemingly paying lower fees (Abu Dhabi) or vice versa.

Also, effectively its the key to FFP calculations along with turnover.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25219 on: Today at 06:34:31 pm
It's going to be a weird season with the number 6 position. This situation is a bit different to the RCM one, where we were linked with the same names like Thuram, Kone, Veiga etc., but better alternatives were out there and we pulled one out the bag in Szoboszlai. I think we'll get Lavia and that's our lot. I assume Thiago and maybe Jones will start the season in that position until Lavia and Bajcetic are up to speed, and hopefully Lavia makes it his own eventually.

Florentino Luis is the only other option out there who is sufficiently 'established' and hasn't already moved/imminently moving. His stats are great, but I've seen some say that he's not actually very good (maybe someone who has seen him regularly can dispute that). Another issue is that his release clause is 120m, and Benfica do not sell their players on the cheap.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25220 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm
Trent's going to destroy this league this year in a double pivot hybrid with added Konate included. We could call Charlie Adams up and we'll be alright.

Also buying the new forwards before buying the new mids is not actually criminal its just a sequence of events.
shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #25221 on: Today at 07:26:30 pm
