These, 'we can't lose their experience' shouts are so weird.

Allison - won literally everything in club football.

Trent - won literally everything in club football

Thiago - won literally everything in club football.

Van Dijk - won literally everything in club football.

Robertson - won literally everything in club football.

Matip - won literally everything in club football.

Salah - won literally everything in club football.



I think we'll be ok.



Yeah, every time I see these "we'll lose the experience" posts, I think of the players you mentioned, who have all been there for at least 5 years. Then you add:MacAllister - won the World CupSzoboszlai - captain of his national teamAnd as someone else said, there's no better person to help new players come in than the captain who came to personal terms with a Saudi club but had their deal fall through. /sarcasm The shouts of "we can't get rid of all these players and replace them with new" is also an eyebrow raiser. Why not? Did you not see us with these players last season? Now they're a year older. Do you think they'll magically improve from last season's performance? I'd rather have hope with new prospects than slog through another season with the same (but now older) players. Do I wish we'd done this gradually? Of course. But that's out of our hands now, so if we're going to do it, let's just do it. Give Klopp something to work with and see how it goes. If it must be a 'rebuild' season, then so be it. But trickling these players out of the club as they get older and older is a detriment to the squad in a more damaging way than bringing in a bunch of new players.