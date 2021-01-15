« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 830014 times)

duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25160 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:35:14 pm
Not having a go at you, but this is stage 2 sports wash. I find it hard to maintain the distaste of what city have done if we take blood soaked money to improve our squad. I have no idea what the solution is. But I don't like it.
Yep struggling with this one. Would rather we didnt deal with them at all, but thats not realistic and puts us at a serious disadvantage if everyone else does.

Need those in charge of the game to step up
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25161 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:35:14 pm
Not having a go at you, but this is stage 2 sports wash. I find it hard to maintain the distaste of what city have done if we take blood soaked money to improve our squad. I have no idea what the solution is. But I don't like it.
what do you suggest we do, waive the fee as we don't like the source of the funds?
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25162 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:36:23 pm
Snip
I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?

It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of a liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25163 on: Today at 04:44:05 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:36:23 pm
Actually, done an update based on feedback.


There's got to be enough for two more players based on those numbers, even if Henderson stays.

Are you annually amortizing the transfer fees in the third column? Shouldn't Hendo and Firmino (all installments) fees be paid out a couple of years before?
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25164 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:42:44 pm
I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?

It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of a liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?

Hes also treated amortisation as some ongoing expense, when most of those players will have NIL or close to NIL net book value. I doubt Henderson has £1m amortisation per annum after over a decade at the club.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25165 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:42:44 pm
I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?

It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of an asset liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25166 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:40:04 pm
Yep struggling with this one. Would rather we didnt deal with them at all, but thats not realistic and puts us at a serious disadvantage if everyone else does.

Need those in charge of the game to step up

No its not realistic as if the player wants to go not much you can do.

I mean we could say you have 2-3 year contract but nobody does that in todays game.
LifelongRed,Sussex

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25167 on: Today at 04:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:42:44 pm
I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?

It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of a liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?

UEFA FFP and PL financial sustainability rules/laws use amortisation.

Separately in terms of cash flow, most transfer fees are paid in instalments over several years, so theres a link there for the rarity of clubs run as proper businesses  LFC and Spurs.
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25168 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:35:14 pm
Not having a go at you, but this is stage 2 sports wash. I find it hard to maintain the distaste of what city have done if we take blood soaked money to improve our squad. I have no idea what the solution is. But I don't like it.

How much did we get for Sterling?
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25169 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:42:44 pm
I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?

It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of a liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?
For players that have left, it shows how much we've freed up which is more than enough to reinvest. For players still on our books, if we let them go, l that's what we'll save but any profit/loss on their amortised value has to be factored in as well.

For example, Hendo's amortised value is around £1.5m. Any excess of his transfer fee over this is "profit" but only a third will be factored in for the next three seasons based on the current rules.



Summary? We're loaded and we have scope for more incomongs even without selling Hendo and/Fab. Any news story talking about how we need to move a player on to sign X player is factually incorrect. Not wanting to pay £50m for a Lavia who'd be on lower wages is fair but claims that we need to sell Fab to buy him is bollocks.


« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:13 pm by MonsLibpool »
B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25170 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:40:04 pm
Yep struggling with this one. Would rather we didnt deal with them at all, but thats not realistic and puts us at a serious disadvantage if everyone else does.

Need those in charge of the game to step up
What can those in charge of the game do? Ban Saudi Arabia from football? Not sure what justifications they could use without having to ban a lot of countries from football. In terms of stopping them from taking over PL clubs I agree that was something that should have been done. But I don't see what anyone can do about them investing in their own league.
DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25171 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:36:23 pm
Actually, done an update based on feedback.



There's got to be enough for two more players based on those numbers, even if Henderson stays.
Are you not double-counting putting in outgoing fees and amoritisation?
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25172 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:42:44 pm
I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?

It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of a liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?

Firstly, I'm not an accountant. I do have a bit of accountancy knowledge, but find the subject very boring so have forgotten a lot.

If you're talking cash flow, then yes, it's not real money. It's a cost you (generally) incur in one year, but as you get the benefits of that asset over the lifetime of the contract you can amortise over the lifetime of the contract. So yes, it does have an impact for FFP because otherwise you'd have a big loss for the first year of a contract which wouldn't really reflect the true position.

I've added net spend to give an idea of what we're spending on fees, but I think net spend is a bit meaningless in isolation. If you want to know what a club is really spending you look at wages and amortisation over a period, like this: -



Combine this with profit and loss and you'll know more or less how a club is doing, unless all of this is hidden in some accounting scandal (*cough city cough*)

Quote from: shank94 on Today at 04:44:05 pm
Are you annually amortizing the transfer fees in the third column? Shouldn't Hendo and Firmino (all installments) fees be paid out a couple of years before?

I'm not clear on how this is done. My understanding is when a player extends a contract the amortisation can be extended to include the length of the new contract. Henderson has been here 12 years I think and he cost I think £16m, so I've amortised at £16m / 12. That might be wrong, but it's certainly ballpark. How Liverpool amortise I don't know - maybe someone else does?
You try me once you beg for more.

QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25173 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm »
If we tell the Saudi team to buy the player we want, then they swap us that player for Fabinho does this bypass ffp?
Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25174 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm »
Enough of the maths boffin talks!

The more I think about it, the more I think we should get Lavia sorted, get him over to Germany and by the start of the season hell be good to go.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25175 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:58:13 pm
Are you not double-counting putting in outgoing fees and amoritisation?
We'll "save" the amortisation and earn a "profit" on their book values.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25176 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:03:11 pm
Enough of the maths boffin talks!

The more I think about it, the more I think we should get Lavia sorted, get him over to Germany and by the start of the season hell be good to go.
Tchou-tchou on the final day would do for me. (I know they say he's unattainable.)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25177 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:02:47 pm
If we tell the Saudi team to buy the player we want, then they swap us that player for Fabinho does this bypass ffp?

Barca and Juve did this and got done for it I'm pretty sure I think was Pjanic deal.

farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25178 on: Today at 05:09:52 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:08:06 pm
Barca and Juve did this and got done for it I'm pretty sure I think was Pjanic deal.


Pjanic and Arthur.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25179 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:58:11 pm
What can those in charge of the game do? Ban Saudi Arabia from football? Not sure what justifications they could use without having to ban a lot of countries from football. In terms of stopping them from taking over PL clubs I agree that was something that should have been done. But I don't see what anyone can do about them investing in their own league.

Something was done by the PL. Then the UK government intervened because Saudi Arabia are a key ally.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25180 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 05:02:13 pm


You are correct in your assumption in the grand scheme of things to play it out safer. The installments on paper would have been paid out much sooner so the only expense for half of those players would be the yearly wages in column 2, still it's great work and gives us a ball park high level idea. Thanks!
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25181 on: Today at 05:15:43 pm »
To add, the bonus and clauses are paid seasons after the full transfer fee are paid sometimes, so some amortization from an external analysis is always a good assumption!
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25182 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:03:11 pm
Enough of the maths boffin talks!


Mafs is fun, OKAY?
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25183 on: Today at 05:19:46 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:58:11 pm
What can those in charge of the game do? Ban Saudi Arabia from football? Not sure what justifications they could use without having to ban a lot of countries from football. In terms of stopping them from taking over PL clubs I agree that was something that should have been done. But I don't see what anyone can do about them investing in their own league.
how about stopping state-owned entities owning teams?
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25184 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:03:11 pm
Enough of the maths boffin talks!

Your depreciation of all the amortisation talk is admirable.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25185 on: Today at 05:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:24 pm
Your depreciation of all the amortisation talk is admirable.
he's a credit to the board.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25186 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:44:08 pm
he's a credit to the board.
That statement is devalued with every mention. 
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Titi Camara

  
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25187 on: Today at 05:46:44 pm »
We are fucking miles away from having any sorts of FFP issues. No idea why anyone would feel the need to try and justify our potential spending power on that basis.

For the right player, at the right price we have proven in the past we have the cash. The club just needs to believe in the value of that player.

Bags of unexpected cash coming in might accelerate certain plans, but that's actual money and not just numbers in a spreadsheet ;D

The accounts team will be way down the list for their input on transfer strategy ;D ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25188 on: Today at 05:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:24 pm
Your depreciation of all the amortisation talk is admirable.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25189 on: Today at 05:47:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:46:09 pm
That statement is devalued with every mention.

But he still is an asset to this forum.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,660
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25190 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm »
@Titi, I think this was more of an exercise to show how much money we may have available for replenishment.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,280
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25191 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm »
I'd rather go back to talking about shapes thank you.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25192 on: Today at 05:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:46:44 pm
We are fucking miles away from having any sorts of FFP issues. No idea why anyone would feel the need to try and justify our potential spending power on that basis.

For the right player, at the right price we have proven in the past we have the cash. The club just needs to believe in the value of that player.

Bags of unexpected cash coming in might accelerate certain plans, but that's actual money and not just numbers in a spreadsheet ;D

The accounts team will be way down the list for their input on transfer strategy ;D ;D ;D ;D

That's a huge level of simplification of how LFC is run and makes decisions but I understand how you feel lol
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25193 on: Today at 05:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:49:02 pm
I'd rather go back to talking about shapes thank you.
as long as it's not boxes!
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,680
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25194 on: Today at 05:51:23 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,344
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25195 on: Today at 05:51:26 pm »
Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Liverpool and Al Ittihad are discussing key details of Fabinho deal  including installments, payment terms and more after official proposal submitted. 🇧🇷🇸🇦

Fabinho agreed terms after speaking to Nuno but clubs need to negotiate details before green light.

Talks on, even today.

Sunday working you fucks :D
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25196 on: Today at 05:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:46:44 pm
We are fucking miles away from having any sorts of FFP issues. No idea why anyone would feel the need to try and justify our potential spending power on that basis.

For the right player, at the right price we have proven in the past we have the cash. The club just needs to believe in the value of that player.

Bags of unexpected cash coming in might accelerate certain plans, but that's actual money and not just numbers in a spreadsheet ;D

The accounts team will be way down the list for their input on transfer strategy ;D ;D ;D ;D

because theres a bunch of FSG fan boys on here who care more about FSG raiding the piggy bank then seeing us improve the side, they way they act youd think john henry deserves a knighthood every time
we sign a player
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,482
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25197 on: Today at 05:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:52:44 pm
because theres a bunch of FSG fan boys on here who care more about FSG raiding the piggy bank then seeing us improve the side, they way they act youd think john henry deserves a knighthood every time
we sign a player
I mean, were not at primary school mate. Are we?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,280
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25198 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm »
We can spend up to  £350m in a single year without breaking FFP for fucks sakes.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #25199 on: Today at 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:11 pm
We can spend up to  £350m in a single year without breaking FFP for fucks sakes.

We can but that 350m has to be paid back by the revenues of the club after the investment so let's not get ahead of ourselves and also lets not let this thread move from politics locking to now FSG locking xD
