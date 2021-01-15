I might be missing something here but why are we including amortisation (of transfer fees?) in these calcs? Something to do with FFP?



It's just an accounting practice, it's not real money...it's just a way to recognise expenses over future periods (life of a liability). I don;t see how if would impact any decision around spending unless I'm entirely missing the point?



Are you annually amortizing the transfer fees in the third column? Shouldn't Hendo and Firmino (all installments) fees be paid out a couple of years before?



Firstly, I'm not an accountant. I do have a bit of accountancy knowledge, but find the subject very boring so have forgotten a lot.If you're talking cash flow, then yes, it's not real money. It's a cost you (generally) incur in one year, but as you get the benefits of that asset over the lifetime of the contract you can amortise over the lifetime of the contract. So yes, it does have an impact for FFP because otherwise you'd have a big loss for the first year of a contract which wouldn't really reflect the true position.I've added net spend to give an idea of what we're spending on fees, but I think net spend is a bit meaningless in isolation. If you want to know what a club is really spending you look at wages and amortisation over a period, like this: -Combine this with profit and loss and you'll know more or less how a club is doing, unless all of this is hidden in some accounting scandal (*cough city cough*)I'm not clear on how this is done. My understanding is when a player extends a contract the amortisation can be extended to include the length of the new contract. Henderson has been here 12 years I think and he cost I think £16m, so I've amortised at £16m / 12. That might be wrong, but it's certainly ballpark. How Liverpool amortise I don't know - maybe someone else does?