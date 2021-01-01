Lets face it, it was a painful watch last season seeing almost every opposition midfield outpace and outsmart Henderson and/or Fabinho. Even a god awful Leeds team at Anfield, Forest home and away, Fulham, Wolves. Trent, VVD and Konate had little protection, whilst PL opponents themselves played one or two pivots in their athletic prime. Suddenly we were a million miles away from being silverware contenders. This is only going to get worse.



Saudi blood money has accelerated our process from three summer windows to one. Subject to getting quality players in, this is a blessing imho.



We do lose the nouse and winning history of players, but that was bugger all help for us August 22 to February 23.