If we bring in a left sided centre back you can move on Matip and Kostas.

I think Thiago should be retained regardless. I wanted one of Thiago, Fabinho, and Henderson sold, we have potentially moved on two so Thiago can stay and see out his contract.



I really don't think we should sell Tsimikas, unless any LCB we bring in is very comfortable playing at left back.Robbo could get injured next week and they we wouldn't have a natural left back for the season. He's probably not on huge wages and he's very reliable. Unless he's desperate for a move he should stay.Likewise I'd only let Matip go if we got a decent offer for him. He's in the last year of his contract and would be useful cover. I'm still not sure where Gomez is ability wise as he's rarely had a run of games to get settled. With all the Europa League games it's no bad thing to have 5 centre backs for a season, especially if Gomez is basically our backup right back too.If you play as a back 4 you basically want two right back, two left backs and four centre backs in your squad to ensure depth and cover. That's 8 players.We currently have 7, if Phillips moves on. There's definitely space for another defender, particularly a younger one, to come in without anyone going.