If we bring in a left sided centre back you can move on Matip and Kostas.
I think Thiago should be retained regardless. I wanted one of Thiago, Fabinho, and Henderson sold, we have potentially moved on two so Thiago can stay and see out his contract.
I really don't think we should sell Tsimikas, unless any LCB we bring in is very comfortable playing at left back.
Robbo could get injured next week and they we wouldn't have a natural left back for the season. He's probably not on huge wages and he's very reliable. Unless he's desperate for a move he should stay.
Likewise I'd only let Matip go if we got a decent offer for him. He's in the last year of his contract and would be useful cover. I'm still not sure where Gomez is ability wise as he's rarely had a run of games to get settled. With all the Europa League games it's no bad thing to have 5 centre backs for a season, especially if Gomez is basically our backup right back too.
If you play as a back 4 you basically want two right back, two left backs and four centre backs in your squad to ensure depth and cover. That's 8 players.
We currently have 7, if Phillips moves on. There's definitely space for another defender, particularly a younger one, to come in without anyone going.