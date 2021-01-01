« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:50:13 am
Ibrahim Sangaré

2 issues;
1. How well do midfielder in the Dutch league transfer to the English league?
2. He is an Ivorian so wed lose him during AFCON
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:52:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:58:16 am
Its difficult to know who were going to sign. With Fabinho gone we could go in a number of different directions.

My main hope is that FSG don't decide to batten down the financial hatches after making some money back to tidy up the net spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:56:14 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:33 am
My main hope is that FSG don't decide to batten down the financial hatches after making some money back to tidy up the net spend.

100% that wont happen. We were always going to target two more players the influx of cash will just mean the targets may change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:10:38 am
Think Henderson eventually goes for £15m. Kelleher and Phillips to raise another £25m between them and £80m brought in then with Fabinho.

Also chance Thiago, Tsimikas and Matip could go depending on offers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:11:48 am
Should we get Rob Jones back? Just so we can add to the triggernometry puns.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:13:21 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:31:10 am
Im not across all the numbers, but Gerrard didnt make an awful amount of tackles when he played that deeper role in 13/14 did he?
Also, we shipped 50 goals that season, just awful in defense.
I fear that we could get similar problems this year. Trent is quite human in defense and is asked to do a very demanding job
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:16:29 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:38 am
Think Henderson eventually goes for £15m. Kelleher and Phillips to raise another £25m between them and £80m brought in then with Fabinho.

Also chance Thiago, Tsimikas and Matip could go depending on offers.


We can't sell everyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:18:58 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:29 am
We can't sell everyone.

Quite, I think some would sell everyone standing!  :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:19:16 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:26:10 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:29 am
We can't sell everyone.

If we bring in a left sided centre back you can move on Matip and Kostas.
I think Thiago should be retained regardless. I wanted one of Thiago, Fabinho, and Henderson sold, we have potentially moved on two so Thiago can stay and see out his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:38 am
Think Henderson eventually goes for £15m. Kelleher and Phillips to raise another £25m between them and £80m brought in then with Fabinho.

Also chance Thiago, Tsimikas and Matip could go depending on offers.
If we sell then we have to be bringing in top quality replacements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:33:28 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:29 am
We can't sell everyone.

Everything is disposable when it no longer works or isn't fit for purpose and for some that includes people.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:33:41 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:14:19 am
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.

It wasnt better than Man Uniteds. It could have been with a bit more firepower, but Riera and Kuyt were not good enough. Not compared to the wingers United had.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:33:49 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:26:10 am
If we bring in a left sided centre back you can move on Matip and Kostas.
I think Thiago should be retained regardless. I wanted one of Thiago, Fabinho, and Henderson sold, we have potentially moved on two so Thiago can stay and see out his contract.

I really don't think we should sell Tsimikas, unless any LCB we bring in is very comfortable playing at left back.

Robbo could get injured next week and they we wouldn't have a natural left back for the season. He's probably not on huge wages and he's very reliable. Unless he's desperate for a move he should stay.

Likewise I'd only let Matip go if we got a decent offer for him. He's in the last year of his contract and would be useful cover. I'm still not sure where Gomez is ability wise as he's rarely had a run of games to get settled. With all the Europa League games it's no bad thing to have 5 centre backs for a season, especially if Gomez is basically our backup right back too.

If you play as a back 4 you basically want two right back, two left backs and four centre backs in your squad to ensure depth and cover. That's 8 players.

We currently have 7, if Phillips moves on. There's definitely space for another defender, particularly a younger one, to come in without anyone going.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:31 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
Jordon Ibe's in the Turkish 3rd division now

But is he still cuptied?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:38:05 am
Don't like this at all

Gradual change is the way and we went from not enough over last few windows to way too much in this one, possibly Jan too

Even if the quality of players we get in is good its a roll of the dice on next season.
But if its uncontrollable we just have to get on with it and hope to make the best of the situation

Lot of names thrown around,  absolutely no idea who we'll get just hope it's sooner rather than later if possible
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:39:10 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:29 am
We can't sell everyone.

I think we do need to cut some costs. But these are players who are either in their last year or need game time. So whilst not actively looking to sell say Thaigo or Matip I think if decent offers came in we'd sell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:43:25 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:03 am
I've heard whispers that dodecahedron is the latest craze in midfield.

That would certainly prove the claims that the ref was on a particular teams side since you'd either need him or one of the opposition to be part of it.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:44:31 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:37:31 am
But is he still cuptied?
Depends if the club you draw in the cup has more than four bearded non-tattooed players who were born north of the Humber in their squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:44:31 am
Is this the summer we recall young Flanagan back from his time in Florence?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:44:38 am
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:38:05 am
Don't like this at all

Gradual change is the way and we went from not enough over last few windows to way too much in this one, possibly Jan too

Even if the quality of players we get in is good its a roll of the dice on next season.
But if its uncontrollable we just have to get on with it and hope to make the best of the situation

Lot of names thrown around,  absolutely no idea who we'll get just hope it's sooner rather than later if possible

To be fair though I doubt many of us would have predicted Fab and Hendo would ask to leave in the Summer. We just have to make the best out of a bad situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:47:31 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:45:40 am
FYI FBref compares non top 5 leagues to non top 5 leagues.

Did not know that, cheers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:52:01 am
The Henderson situation is really interesting! I can imagine the club are furious that the captain is trying to get out the club on a free transfer but wont get bullied by Al-Ettifaq and will only leave on our terms. But do they really want to keep a player who wants to leave? especially as he's the captain. 

Maybe his head is already in Saudi? (No pun intended)  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:53:25 am
Wholesale changes will only ruin the balance of the team. Even the best players need to get used to their new team mates and the style of play. We need to hold onto some experienced midfielders, even if it means losing them on a free down the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:53:29 am
Quote from: markiv on Today at 05:46:56 am
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit.

Who will be the first name in the other 30 games though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:57:41 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:33:49 am
I really don't think we should sell Tsimikas, unless any LCB we bring in is very comfortable playing at left back.

Robbo could get injured next week and they we wouldn't have a natural left back for the season. He's probably not on huge wages and he's very reliable. Unless he's desperate for a move he should stay.

Likewise I'd only let Matip go if we got a decent offer for him. He's in the last year of his contract and would be useful cover. I'm still not sure where Gomez is ability wise as he's rarely had a run of games to get settled. With all the Europa League games it's no bad thing to have 5 centre backs for a season, especially if Gomez is basically our backup right back too.

If you play as a back 4 you basically want two right back, two left backs and four centre backs in your squad to ensure depth and cover. That's 8 players.

We currently have 7, if Phillips moves on. There's definitely space for another defender, particularly a younger one, to come in without anyone going.

The left centre back we bring should absolutely be able to be a left back if required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:58:26 am
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:26:39 am
Lose Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox and Milner, gain McAllister, Szoboszlai, Thuram and Lavia

Shit window, truth be told.
Keita, Ox, and Milner played less than 2000 minutes in all comps between them, that's little more than half a league season.
Fabinho and Henderson's performance veered between poor and pub league standard for most of the season. Replacing those 5 with 4 younger, faster, fitter and more regularly available players would be a huge upgrade. The enormous level of change is an issue but even with settling in time it's hard to see a midfield featuring 2 or 3 of the players you mentioned not performing better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:58:42 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:53:25 am
Wholesale changes will only ruin the balance of the team. Even the best players need to get used to their new team mates and the style of play. We need to hold onto some experienced midfielders, even if it means losing them on a free down the line.

A midfield overhaul was needed. That was patently obvious from last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:03:01 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:53:25 am
Wholesale changes will only ruin the balance of the team. Even the best players need to get used to their new team mates and the style of play. We need to hold onto some experienced midfielders, even if it means losing them on a free down the line.

We must wish we'd have kept Milner now. He might not have had a regular start but he'd have helped with the transition and settle players in. We're going to need that from Thiago if Henderson and Fabinho go.

That was what we'd have envisaged Henderson to do, but he seems to have no interest in being a squad player, even though he's not up to starting regularly anymore which was the same situation we ended up in with Gerrard.

Keita and OX should have been moved on sooner. Fabinho is too good a deal to turn down and he was awful last season.

We're paying the price for not evolving properly and from a position of strength.

Up until about March time the midfield last season was as bad as it was when we had Charlie Adam, Downing and Spearing starting regularly or the days of Poulsen in the team. It was that bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:08:24 am
Usually there's quite a few good DMs in the market but of course when we really need one there's few available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:13:28 am
Dont think itll be that big a deal for helping the new players transition / settle.

Not only do we have a load of players who are super experienced and been at the club for years now who can help them settle and learn how things are done, but were also likely going to stick with a system which is only a few months old anyway, so was new to the existing players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:14:59 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:32:31 am
How is every thread I'm opening at the moment full of comments about Gerrard being an underachiever? For fucks sake ;D

Without him we'd have been finishing 10th every year between 2002 and 2010. Somehow not winning the league is now his fault, not the paper thin squads, not the way we got massively outspent by Chelsea and United, not the mountains of shite that we wasted what little money we did have on, not the likes of Alonso, Mascherano, Suarez who left at moments where we could've kicked on, not Hicks and Gillette, not Benitez, Hodgson or Rodgers. Nope, the guy who was our best player for a decade, he was the underachiever. Get a fucking grip.

Woah woah woah. I agree with a lot of what you've said but that's a mental inclusion in a list of reasons we didn't win the league in that period.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:18:14 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:13:28 am
Dont think itll be that big a deal for helping the new players transition / settle.

Not only do we have a load of players who are super experienced and been at the club for years now who can help them settle and learn how things are done, but were also likely going to stick with a system which is only a few months old anyway, so was new to the existing players.

What's key is having players who can actually do what's asked of them as well. There was players last season who physically couldn't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:19:08 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:57:41 am
The left centre back we bring should absolutely be able to be a left back if required.

Not really because that player would be asked to be a lot more attack minded. We want another centreback who is good in the air and finding a left centreback who is that and then good going forward isnt always possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:21:43 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:38 am
Kelleher and Phillips to raise another £25m between them and £80m brought in then with Fabinho.

If Man City can sell a goalkeeper who has never played higher than League 1 football to Burnley for £19 million, then we can sell Kelleher (who is arguably better than a good 10 starting keepers in the Prem right now) for significantly more than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:23:40 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:53:25 am
Wholesale changes will only ruin the balance of the team. Even the best players need to get used to their new team mates and the style of play. We need to hold onto some experienced midfielders, even if it means losing them on a free down the line.

See famous saying No 1628: Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true.....


We all clambered for a midfield overhaul, well, guess what..........
